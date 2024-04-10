Chaitra Navratri Day 3 bhog: Prasad for Maa Chandraghanta; Kheer Crispies recipe inside

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated throughout the country with a lot of pomp and grandeur. One of the largest festivals celebrated in India, Chaitra Navratri started on April 9 and will go on till April 17. During this time, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped on each day of the festival. The nine forms are - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Navratri translates to nine nights. On the first and the second day of the festiival, Maa Shailputri and Maa Braghmacharini are worshipped. The third day of the festival is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. We have curated an offbeat recipe of Kheer crispies that can be offered as bhog, and later relished as prasad. (Sanjeev Kapoor)

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri Day 2 bhog: Prasad recipe for Maa Brahmacharini

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Maa Chandraghanta is the married form of Maa Durga. According to Hindu mythology, after Goddess Parvati got married to Lord Shiva, she started adorning her forehead with a half-moon. Hence, she came to be known as Maa Chandraghanta. It is believed that maa Chandraghanta likes kheer as a bhog to be offered to her for the puja. Kheer payesh and Rice Kheer are commonly offered as bhog to the Goddess by the devotees. However, this time, we have curated an offbeat recipe of Kheer crispies that can be offered as bhog, and later relished as prasad.

Ingredients:

1 cup Chilled thick leftover rice kheer

1/2 1 inch stick Vanilla cake , 8 inch

2 tablespoons Roasted almond powder

2 tablespo to deep fry Oil

1 cup Powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon powder

Method:

Break the cake to make crumbs and then add it to the kheer and add almond powder and oil and kneed lightly. Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes. Then divide the dough and roll them into small balls, and deep fry them in oil. Sprinkle powdered sugar and cinnamon powder and the kheer crispies are ready.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)