Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe: A High-Protein, Low-Calorie Meal That Supports Weight Loss

Chef Ranveer Brar’s healthy chicken shawarma recipe offers a lighter take on the popular Middle Eastern favourite by focusing on lean protein, fresh produce, and balanced portions. This chicken shawarma delivers bold flavours while fitting comfortably into healthy eating and weight-management plans.

Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe(Freepik)

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A chicken shawarma combines marinated chicken with fresh vegetables, yogurt-based sauces, and wholesome grains or salads. As a high-protein chicken recipe, it provides essential amino acids that support muscle maintenance and recovery. Lean chicken is naturally rich in protein while remaining relatively low in calories, making it a practical choice for weight-loss meals. Fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and herbs add fibre, vitamins, and hydration, creating a healthy shawarma that feels light and refreshing during warmer months.

Shawarma originated in the Middle East, where marinated meat is traditionally slow-roasted and served with bread, salads, and sauces. This healthier version adapts those familiar flavours into a balanced meal by replacing refined wraps with vegetables, grains, or salad bases. The chicken is marinated with yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, and spices before being grilled or roasted, allowing the ingredients to develop rich flavour without relying on excess oil. The combination creates a meal that is both nutritious and enjoyable.

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{{^usCountry}} A healthy chicken shawarma focuses on lean protein, fresh vegetables, and controlled portions, while regular shawarma is often served in wraps with heavier sauces and refined breads. The version increases vegetable intake, reduces unnecessary calories, and provides more protein per serving. The result is a balanced dish that supports weight management, muscle growth, and healthy eating goals while delivering the savoury taste and aromatic spices that make shawarma so popular. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A healthy chicken shawarma focuses on lean protein, fresh vegetables, and controlled portions, while regular shawarma is often served in wraps with heavier sauces and refined breads. The version increases vegetable intake, reduces unnecessary calories, and provides more protein per serving. The result is a balanced dish that supports weight management, muscle growth, and healthy eating goals while delivering the savoury taste and aromatic spices that make shawarma so popular. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Healthy Chicken Shawarma vs Regular Shawarma: Key Differences {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Healthy Chicken Shawarma vs Regular Shawarma: Key Differences {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Healthy Chicken Shawarma Bowl Regular Shawarma Main Base Salad, vegetables, grains Refined wrap or pita Protein Source Lean grilled chicken Chicken or mixed meat Calories Lower Higher Fibre Content Higher Lower Vegetable Quantity Generous Limited Sauce Yogurt-based dressing Mayonnaise-based sauces Fat Content Moderate Higher Weight Management Suitable for balanced diets Less suitable Summer Appeal Light and refreshing Heavier meal Nutritional Balance Protein, fibre, vitamins Higher carbs and fats View All

Quick Look at This Protein-Packed Bowl

This colourful shawarma combines lean chicken, fresh vegetables, and creamy yogurt dressing for a nutritious meal.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Middle Eastern Inspired

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Main Ingredients: Chicken, vegetables, yogurt

Best Served With: Lemon wedges and salad

Chef Ranveer Brar Inspired Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe

Juicy marinated chicken wrapped with fresh vegetables and yogurt sauce creates a protein-rich meal packed with vibrant flavours.

Ingredients

For the Chicken Marinade

400g boneless chicken breast, thinly sliced

½ cup hung curd

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

For the Shawarma Filling

1 cup lettuce, shredded

1 cucumber, sliced into thin strips

1 tomato, sliced

½ onion, thinly sliced

Fresh parsley or coriander leaves

For the Yogurt Garlic Sauce

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 garlic clove, grated

Salt to taste

For Assembly

4 whole wheat tortillas or multigrain wraps

Instructions

Marinate the chicken with hung curd, lemon juice, garlic, and spices for at least 30 minutes. Grill, bake, or pan-cook the chicken until fully cooked and lightly charred. Slice the chicken into thin shawarma-style strips. Prepare the garlic yogurt sauce by combining Greek yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, and salt. Warm the whole wheat wraps on a pan for a few seconds. Spread a layer of yogurt sauce over each wrap. Arrange lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, and fresh herbs in the centre. Add the cooked chicken strips over the vegetables. Roll the wrap tightly and secure the edges. Slice in half and serve immediately.

Tips to Make It Healthier

Choose skinless chicken breast for a leaner source of protein. Use whole wheat or multigrain wraps instead of refined flour wraps. Add extra lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes to increase fibre intake. Prepare fresh yogurt sauce instead of using mayonnaise-based dressings. Include parsley and coriander for additional antioxidants and flavour. Replace wraps with lettuce leaves for a lower-carbohydrate option. Use Greek yogurt to increase protein content in the sauce. Add roasted chickpeas for extra fibre and crunch. Reduce salt and rely on herbs and spices for flavour enhancement. Grill or bake the chicken instead of frying to keep the calorie content lower.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

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This healthy chicken shawarma provides lean protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in a balanced meal. A healthy chicken shawarma combines protein-rich chicken, fresh vegetables, and wholesome ingredients to support balanced nutrition.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 340 kcal Protein 35 g Carbohydrates 18 g Fat 12 g Fibre 5 g Calcium 140 mg Iron 2.8 mg Potassium 650 mg Vitamin C 22 mg Sodium 320 mg View All

FAQs

Is a healthy chicken shawarma good for weight loss?

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A healthy chicken shawarma provides lean protein and fibre that support balanced eating and weight-management goals.

What makes a healthy chicken shawarma different from regular shawarma?

A healthy chicken shawarma uses fresh vegetables, lighter dressings, and controlled portions instead of heavy sauces and wraps.

Can a healthy chicken shawarma help with muscle growth?

A healthy chicken shawarma contains protein-rich chicken that supports muscle maintenance and recovery after physical activity.

Which vegetables work best in a healthy chicken shawarma bowl?

A healthy chicken shawarma pairs well with lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and other fresh seasonal vegetables.

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