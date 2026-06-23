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Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe: A High-Protein, Low-Calorie Meal That Supports Weight Loss

Chef Ranveer Brar’s healthy chicken shawarma combines lean protein, fresh vegetables, and wholesome ingredients for a balanced meal.

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 12:48 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Chef Ranveer Brar’s healthy chicken shawarma recipe offers a lighter take on the popular Middle Eastern favourite by focusing on lean protein, fresh produce, and balanced portions. This chicken shawarma delivers bold flavours while fitting comfortably into healthy eating and weight-management plans.

Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe(Freepik)

A chicken shawarma combines marinated chicken with fresh vegetables, yogurt-based sauces, and wholesome grains or salads. As a high-protein chicken recipe, it provides essential amino acids that support muscle maintenance and recovery. Lean chicken is naturally rich in protein while remaining relatively low in calories, making it a practical choice for weight-loss meals. Fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and herbs add fibre, vitamins, and hydration, creating a healthy shawarma that feels light and refreshing during warmer months.

Shawarma originated in the Middle East, where marinated meat is traditionally slow-roasted and served with bread, salads, and sauces. This healthier version adapts those familiar flavours into a balanced meal by replacing refined wraps with vegetables, grains, or salad bases. The chicken is marinated with yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, and spices before being grilled or roasted, allowing the ingredients to develop rich flavour without relying on excess oil. The combination creates a meal that is both nutritious and enjoyable.

Feature

Healthy Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Regular Shawarma

Main Base

Salad, vegetables, grains

Refined wrap or pita

Protein Source

Lean grilled chicken

Chicken or mixed meat

Calories

Lower

Higher

Fibre Content

Higher

Lower

Vegetable Quantity

Generous

Limited

Sauce

Yogurt-based dressing

Mayonnaise-based sauces

Fat Content

Moderate

Higher

Weight Management

Suitable for balanced diets

Less suitable

Summer Appeal

Light and refreshing

Heavier meal

Nutritional Balance

Protein, fibre, vitamins

Higher carbs and fats

Quick Look at This Protein-Packed Bowl

This colourful shawarma combines lean chicken, fresh vegetables, and creamy yogurt dressing for a nutritious meal.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Middle Eastern Inspired

Main Ingredients: Chicken, vegetables, yogurt

Best Served With: Lemon wedges and salad

Chef Ranveer Brar Inspired Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe

Juicy marinated chicken wrapped with fresh vegetables and yogurt sauce creates a protein-rich meal packed with vibrant flavours.

Ingredients

For the Chicken Marinade

  • 400g boneless chicken breast, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup hung curd
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt to taste

For the Shawarma Filling

  • 1 cup lettuce, shredded
  • 1 cucumber, sliced into thin strips
  • 1 tomato, sliced
  • ½ onion, thinly sliced
  • Fresh parsley or coriander leaves

For the Yogurt Garlic Sauce

  • ½ cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • Salt to taste

For Assembly

  • 4 whole wheat tortillas or multigrain wraps

Instructions

  1. Marinate the chicken with hung curd, lemon juice, garlic, and spices for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Grill, bake, or pan-cook the chicken until fully cooked and lightly charred.
  3. Slice the chicken into thin shawarma-style strips.
  4. Prepare the garlic yogurt sauce by combining Greek yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, and salt.
  5. Warm the whole wheat wraps on a pan for a few seconds.
  6. Spread a layer of yogurt sauce over each wrap.
  7. Arrange lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, and fresh herbs in the centre.
  8. Add the cooked chicken strips over the vegetables.
  9. Roll the wrap tightly and secure the edges.
  10. Slice in half and serve immediately.

Tips to Make It Healthier

  1. Choose skinless chicken breast for a leaner source of protein.
  2. Use whole wheat or multigrain wraps instead of refined flour wraps.
  3. Add extra lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes to increase fibre intake.
  4. Prepare fresh yogurt sauce instead of using mayonnaise-based dressings.
  5. Include parsley and coriander for additional antioxidants and flavour.
  6. Replace wraps with lettuce leaves for a lower-carbohydrate option.
  7. Use Greek yogurt to increase protein content in the sauce.
  8. Add roasted chickpeas for extra fibre and crunch.
  9. Reduce salt and rely on herbs and spices for flavour enhancement.
  10. Grill or bake the chicken instead of frying to keep the calorie content lower.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

This healthy chicken shawarma provides lean protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in a balanced meal. A healthy chicken shawarma combines protein-rich chicken, fresh vegetables, and wholesome ingredients to support balanced nutrition.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount

Calories

340 kcal

Protein

35 g

Carbohydrates

18 g

Fat

12 g

Fibre

5 g

Calcium

140 mg

Iron

2.8 mg

Potassium

650 mg

Vitamin C

22 mg

Sodium

320 mg

FAQs

Is a healthy chicken shawarma good for weight loss?

A healthy chicken shawarma provides lean protein and fibre that support balanced eating and weight-management goals.

What makes a healthy chicken shawarma different from regular shawarma?

A healthy chicken shawarma uses fresh vegetables, lighter dressings, and controlled portions instead of heavy sauces and wraps.

Can a healthy chicken shawarma help with muscle growth?

A healthy chicken shawarma contains protein-rich chicken that supports muscle maintenance and recovery after physical activity.

Which vegetables work best in a healthy chicken shawarma bowl?

A healthy chicken shawarma pairs well with lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and other fresh seasonal vegetables.

 
health recipe chef protein chicken
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