Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe: A High-Protein, Low-Calorie Meal That Supports Weight Loss
Chef Ranveer Brar’s healthy chicken shawarma combines lean protein, fresh vegetables, and wholesome ingredients for a balanced meal.
Chef Ranveer Brar’s healthy chicken shawarma recipe offers a lighter take on the popular Middle Eastern favourite by focusing on lean protein, fresh produce, and balanced portions. This chicken shawarma delivers bold flavours while fitting comfortably into healthy eating and weight-management plans.
A chicken shawarma combines marinated chicken with fresh vegetables, yogurt-based sauces, and wholesome grains or salads. As a high-protein chicken recipe, it provides essential amino acids that support muscle maintenance and recovery. Lean chicken is naturally rich in protein while remaining relatively low in calories, making it a practical choice for weight-loss meals. Fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and herbs add fibre, vitamins, and hydration, creating a healthy shawarma that feels light and refreshing during warmer months.
Shawarma originated in the Middle East, where marinated meat is traditionally slow-roasted and served with bread, salads, and sauces. This healthier version adapts those familiar flavours into a balanced meal by replacing refined wraps with vegetables, grains, or salad bases. The chicken is marinated with yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, and spices before being grilled or roasted, allowing the ingredients to develop rich flavour without relying on excess oil. The combination creates a meal that is both nutritious and enjoyable.
A healthy chicken shawarma focuses on lean protein, fresh vegetables, and controlled portions, while regular shawarma is often served in wraps with heavier sauces and refined breads. The version increases vegetable intake, reduces unnecessary calories, and provides more protein per serving. The result is a balanced dish that supports weight management, muscle growth, and healthy eating goals while delivering the savoury taste and aromatic spices that make shawarma so popular.{{/usCountry}}
A healthy chicken shawarma focuses on lean protein, fresh vegetables, and controlled portions, while regular shawarma is often served in wraps with heavier sauces and refined breads. The version increases vegetable intake, reduces unnecessary calories, and provides more protein per serving. The result is a balanced dish that supports weight management, muscle growth, and healthy eating goals while delivering the savoury taste and aromatic spices that make shawarma so popular.{{/usCountry}}
Healthy Chicken Shawarma vs Regular Shawarma: Key Differences{{/usCountry}}
Healthy Chicken Shawarma vs Regular Shawarma: Key Differences{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Healthy Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Regular Shawarma
Main Base
Salad, vegetables, grains
Refined wrap or pita
Protein Source
Lean grilled chicken
Chicken or mixed meat
Calories
Lower
Higher
Fibre Content
Higher
Lower
Vegetable Quantity
Generous
Limited
Sauce
Yogurt-based dressing
Mayonnaise-based sauces
Fat Content
Moderate
Higher
Weight Management
Suitable for balanced diets
Less suitable
Summer Appeal
Light and refreshing
Heavier meal
Nutritional Balance
Protein, fibre, vitamins
Higher carbs and fats
Quick Look at This Protein-Packed Bowl
This colourful shawarma combines lean chicken, fresh vegetables, and creamy yogurt dressing for a nutritious meal.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: Middle Eastern Inspired
Main Ingredients: Chicken, vegetables, yogurt
Best Served With: Lemon wedges and salad
Chef Ranveer Brar Inspired Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe
Juicy marinated chicken wrapped with fresh vegetables and yogurt sauce creates a protein-rich meal packed with vibrant flavours.
Ingredients
For the Chicken Marinade
- 400g boneless chicken breast, thinly sliced
- ½ cup hung curd
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Salt to taste
For the Shawarma Filling
- 1 cup lettuce, shredded
- 1 cucumber, sliced into thin strips
- 1 tomato, sliced
- ½ onion, thinly sliced
- Fresh parsley or coriander leaves
For the Yogurt Garlic Sauce
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- Salt to taste
For Assembly
- 4 whole wheat tortillas or multigrain wraps
Instructions
- Marinate the chicken with hung curd, lemon juice, garlic, and spices for at least 30 minutes.
- Grill, bake, or pan-cook the chicken until fully cooked and lightly charred.
- Slice the chicken into thin shawarma-style strips.
- Prepare the garlic yogurt sauce by combining Greek yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, and salt.
- Warm the whole wheat wraps on a pan for a few seconds.
- Spread a layer of yogurt sauce over each wrap.
- Arrange lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, and fresh herbs in the centre.
- Add the cooked chicken strips over the vegetables.
- Roll the wrap tightly and secure the edges.
- Slice in half and serve immediately.
Tips to Make It Healthier
- Choose skinless chicken breast for a leaner source of protein.
- Use whole wheat or multigrain wraps instead of refined flour wraps.
- Add extra lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes to increase fibre intake.
- Prepare fresh yogurt sauce instead of using mayonnaise-based dressings.
- Include parsley and coriander for additional antioxidants and flavour.
- Replace wraps with lettuce leaves for a lower-carbohydrate option.
- Use Greek yogurt to increase protein content in the sauce.
- Add roasted chickpeas for extra fibre and crunch.
- Reduce salt and rely on herbs and spices for flavour enhancement.
- Grill or bake the chicken instead of frying to keep the calorie content lower.
Nutritional Value Per Serving
This healthy chicken shawarma provides lean protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in a balanced meal. A healthy chicken shawarma combines protein-rich chicken, fresh vegetables, and wholesome ingredients to support balanced nutrition.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount
Calories
340 kcal
Protein
35 g
Carbohydrates
18 g
Fat
12 g
Fibre
5 g
Calcium
140 mg
Iron
2.8 mg
Potassium
650 mg
Vitamin C
22 mg
Sodium
320 mg
FAQs
Is a healthy chicken shawarma good for weight loss?
A healthy chicken shawarma provides lean protein and fibre that support balanced eating and weight-management goals.
What makes a healthy chicken shawarma different from regular shawarma?
A healthy chicken shawarma uses fresh vegetables, lighter dressings, and controlled portions instead of heavy sauces and wraps.
Can a healthy chicken shawarma help with muscle growth?
A healthy chicken shawarma contains protein-rich chicken that supports muscle maintenance and recovery after physical activity.
Which vegetables work best in a healthy chicken shawarma bowl?
A healthy chicken shawarma pairs well with lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and other fresh seasonal vegetables.
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