Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Cucumber salad for the burst of flavours for the taste buds: Recipe inside

Cucumber salad for the burst of flavours for the taste buds: Recipe inside

recipe
Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:11 AM IST

Here’s a super fun and easy recipe of preparing a bowl of cucumber salad at home to start the morning on a healthy and a tasty note.

Cucumber salad for the burst of flavours for the taste buds: Recipe inside(Unsplash)
Cucumber salad for the burst of flavours for the taste buds: Recipe inside(Unsplash)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Cucumber comes with a lot of health benefits. Having cucumbers throughout the day keeps the body hydrated and helps in strengthening the bones. But when the cucumber comes mixed with loads of flavours, it makes the mornings fun. Having a bowl of cucumber salad can help you start the day on a tasty and a healthy note. From getting the body refreshed to boosting metabolism and improving the bowel movements, a bowl of cucumber salad a day keeps a lot of illnesses away. Chef Kunal Kapur shared a super easy and fun recipe of making a bowl of cucumber salad at home, that will not only help in starting your day on a tasty note, but also contribute to good health. Check out the recipe here:

ALSO READ: Cucumber or rajma roti, which of the two has more fibre? A nutritionist answers

Ingredients:

Cucumber - 3nos

Jaggery/Sugar - 3 tbsp

Salt - To Taste

Lemon Juice - 5 tbsp

Ginger - a small piece/ ½ inch

Light Soya Sauce - 3 tbsp

Sesame Oil - 1 tbsp

Toasted Sesame - 1 tbsp

Red Capsicum, Chopped - 2 tbsp

Method:

Cut the cucumbers in thin slices and keep aside. Then take a bowl for the dressing. For the dressing, put some jaggery in the bowl. Can use honey if jaggery is not available. Add a little bit of salt with some lemon juice to it. Grate ginger into the bowl and add some light soya sauce. Add a bit of sesame oil to the bowl. Olive oil can also be used as an alternative. Lightly dry roast some sesame seeds in a pan and add the toasted sesame seeds to the bowl. Mix everything together till the jaggery completely dissolves. Add chopped red bell peppers, you can use fresh red chillies as well. Pour the dressing into the bowl with cucumbers and mix well. Refrigerate the salad for around 15 minutes so that all the flavours get inside the cucumbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recipes food recipes recipe + 1 more
recipes food recipes recipe

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out