Easter 2025 brunch: Try these 3 gourmet dishes to take your festive menu to the next level

Easter 2025: Good food is an integral part of any festive celebration. This Easter, whether it’s an intimate meal or a grand brunch with friends and family, consider elevating your menu with some gourmet dishes that will surely leave everyone at the table swooning and complimenting your cooking skills. After Easter egg hunting, settle for a lavish brunch with friends and family.(Shutterstock)

We have curated a list of recipes for you :

1. Local green reef job fish quiche

This is a creamy and savoury delight with light sweetness from coconut milk.(PC: OBLU XPERIENCE)

Recipe from Chef Zuhoor, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi

Ingredients:

Homemade pastry pie crust

180g flounder fillet (cut into long strips)

50g roasted peppers (chopped, well-drained)

4 eggs (beaten)

100ml heavy cream

100ml coconut milk

Salt and white pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

In a large bowl, whisk together the chopped roasted peppers, beaten eggs, heavy cream, coconut milk, salt, and white pepper until well combined.

Pour half of the egg mixture into the prepared pie crust. Arrange the flounder strips over the mixture in a circular pattern.

Gently spoon the remaining egg mixture over the flounder fillets, ensuring it is evenly distributed.

Place the quiche in the preheated oven and bake for about 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow the quiche to cool slightly before cutting it into wedges to serve.

2. Mas Goru Kavaabu (tuna and lamb croquettes)

This recipe has a strong crunchy texture with aromatic flavours,(PC: VARU by Atmosphere)

Recipe from Chef Mohamed Niyaz, VARU by Atmosphere

Ingredients:

For the Kavaabu Mixture:

30g minced tuna

30g minced lamb

20g fresh roasted coconut

20g onions, finely chopped

10g garlic, minced

10 curry leaves

10g ginger, minced

1 egg

30g breadcrumbs

To taste: salt and black pepper

10g fenugreek

10g cumin seeds

10g dry chilli

Oil (for frying)

Method:

1. In a dry pan, roast the cumin seeds, fenugreek, and dry chilli until aromatic.

2. Grind the roasted spices into a fine powder using a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder.

3. In a bowl, combine the minced tuna, minced lamb, chopped onions, garlic, ginger, curry leaves, and roasted coconut.

4. Add the ground spice mix, black pepper, and salt. Mix well until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.

5. Add the egg and breadcrumbs, mixing until the mixture is firm enough to shape. Let the mixture rest for 10 minutes to allow the flavours to absorb.

6. Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into oval or round croquettes (about 2-3 cm long).

7. Place the shaped croquettes on a plate and chill for 10 minutes to firm up.

8. Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Fry the croquettes in batches for about 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.

9. Remove the croquettes and drain them on paper towels.

3. Maple and tangerine roast chicken

You can never get enough of a succulent, roasted chicken.(PC: The Palms, OZEN LIFE)

Recipe from Alok Verma, Executive Chef, The Palms, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

250g unsalted butter (softened)

20g fresh thyme

10ml maple syrup

1 cup tangerine juice

½ tsp mustard

20g garlic (minced)

½ tsp grated tangerine zest

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp paprika (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F) and line a large roasting pan with foil.

2. Rinse the chicken thoroughly and pat it dry with a paper towel

3. In a small bowl, combine the softened butter, fresh thyme leaves, minced garlic, salt, and black pepper.

4. Carefully lift the skin of the chicken and rub some of the butter mixture directly under the skin. Then,rub the rest of the butter mixture all over the outside of the chicken. Tie chicken legs together and tuck wings under.

5. Place the seasoned chicken in a roasting pan and transfer it to the preheated oven. Roast for 45-50 mins.

6. Mix tangerine juice, maple syrup, zest, mustard and bring it to a boil, cook for 6-8 minutes or until slightly thickened.

7. Baste the chicken with glaze every 10-15 minutes, use a spoon or baster to pour the pan juices over the chicken, keeping it moist.

8. Rest the chicken for 10-15 minutes before carving to ensure the juices are redistributed. Slice the chicken and serve it hot with your favourite sides.