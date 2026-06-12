From Bombay sandwich to Korean cream cheese buns, these monsoon snack recipes are perfect for cosy rainy evenings
Ahead of monsoon season, here are some snack recipes by chef Tanya Verma that you can try at home. Here’s a breakdown of the recipes.
Monsoon is around the corner, and before it starts raining, here’s your reminder to try some irresistible snacks. While there are a lot of recipes available on the internet, Tanya Verma, a Delhi based chef and content creator, shared quick and easy recipes of Bombay masala sandwich and Korean cream cheese buns that you can try at home. Here’s the step-by-step process.
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Bombay masala sandwich
Here are the ingredients required:
3 medium boiled potatoes
One tbsp butter
A pinch of turmeric
Half tsp red chilli powder
Two tbsp green chutney
One cup chopped fresh coriander leaves.
Half a cup of mint leaves
One to two green chillies
Two cloves of garlic
One tbsp lemon juice
Salt to taste
Little water to blend, keep thick.
White bread slices{{/usCountry}}
White bread slices{{/usCountry}}
Tomato slices, thin{{/usCountry}}
Tomato slices, thin{{/usCountry}}
Boiled beetroot slices, thin{{/usCountry}}
Boiled beetroot slices, thin{{/usCountry}}
Capsicum slices, thin{{/usCountry}}
Capsicum slices, thin{{/usCountry}}
Onion slices, thin.{{/usCountry}}
Onion slices, thin.{{/usCountry}}
Cheese slices or grated cheese{{/usCountry}}
Cheese slices or grated cheese{{/usCountry}}
Sandwich masala{{/usCountry}}
Sandwich masala{{/usCountry}}
Sev for topping{{/usCountry}}
Sev for topping{{/usCountry}}
Method{{/usCountry}}
Method{{/usCountry}}
Here’s a step-by-step process to prepare the sandwich:{{/usCountry}}
Here’s a step-by-step process to prepare the sandwich:{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Boil potatoes, peel and mash slightly chunky.
Step 2: Heat butter, add turmeric and chilli powder, add potatoes and salt, mix well, finish with coriander.
Step 3: Blend chutney ingredients to a thick, smooth paste, keep it spreadable.
Step 4: Take bread slices, spread butter evenly, then apply a generous layer of chutney
Step 5: Add an even layer of potato filling.
Step 6: Layer tomato, beetroot, capsicum and onion slices evenly.
Step 7: Sprinkle sandwich masala and add cheese.
Step 8: Cover with another bread slice, butter and chutney side facing down.
Step 9: Toast in a sandwich toaster with butter till crisp and golden.
Step 10: Remove, apply a little butter on top, spread chutney, add cheese and finish with sev.
Step 11: Cut and serve hot with extra chutney and ketchup.
Korean cream cheese buns
Here are the ingredients required:
For cream cheese filling
One cup of cream cheese (softened)
Two tbsp fresh cream
Two tbsp sugar
For garlic butter
Mix: ½ cup melted butter
Two tbsp chopped garlic
Two tbsp fresh coriander (finely chopped)
For assembly:
Six soft buns
Method
Here’s the step-by-step process to prepare Korean buns:
Step 1: In a bowl, mix cream cheese, cream, and sugar until smooth. Transfer to a piping bag.
Step 2: Combine melted butter, chopped garlic, and coriander.
Step 3: Slice each bun into 6 wedges (like a flower), without cutting all the way through. Pipe cream cheese filling inside the cuts.
Step 4: Dunk each filled bun in the garlic butter mixture, coating well.
Step 5: Place on a tray and bake at 180°C for 10–12 minutes, until golden and fragrant.
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