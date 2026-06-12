From Bombay sandwich to Korean cream cheese buns, these monsoon snack recipes are perfect for cosy rainy evenings

Monsoon is around the corner, and before it starts raining, here’s your reminder to try some irresistible snacks. While there are a lot of recipes available on the internet, Tanya Verma, a Delhi based chef and content creator, shared quick and easy recipes of Bombay masala sandwich and Korean cream cheese buns that you can try at home. Here’s the step-by-step process.

Monsoon snack recipes to try at home.(Unsplash)

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Bombay masala sandwich

Here are the ingredients required:

3 medium boiled potatoes

One tbsp butter

A pinch of turmeric

Half tsp red chilli powder

Two tbsp green chutney

One cup chopped fresh coriander leaves.

Half a cup of mint leaves

One to two green chillies

Two cloves of garlic

One tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

Little water to blend, keep thick.

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{{^usCountry}} White bread slices {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} White bread slices {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tomato slices, thin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tomato slices, thin {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Boiled beetroot slices, thin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Boiled beetroot slices, thin {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Capsicum slices, thin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Capsicum slices, thin {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Onion slices, thin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Onion slices, thin. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cheese slices or grated cheese {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cheese slices or grated cheese {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sandwich masala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandwich masala {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sev for topping {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sev for topping {{/usCountry}}

Bombay masala sandwich recipe. (tanyasbakingblog/Instagram)

{{^usCountry}} Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to prepare the sandwich: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to prepare the sandwich: {{/usCountry}}

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Step 1: Boil potatoes, peel and mash slightly chunky.

Step 2: Heat butter, add turmeric and chilli powder, add potatoes and salt, mix well, finish with coriander.

Step 3: Blend chutney ingredients to a thick, smooth paste, keep it spreadable.

Step 4: Take bread slices, spread butter evenly, then apply a generous layer of chutney

Step 5: Add an even layer of potato filling.

Step 6: Layer tomato, beetroot, capsicum and onion slices evenly.

Step 7: Sprinkle sandwich masala and add cheese.

Step 8: Cover with another bread slice, butter and chutney side facing down.

Step 9: Toast in a sandwich toaster with butter till crisp and golden.

Step 10: Remove, apply a little butter on top, spread chutney, add cheese and finish with sev.

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Step 11: Cut and serve hot with extra chutney and ketchup.

Korean cream cheese buns

Here are the ingredients required:

For cream cheese filling

One cup of cream cheese (softened)

Two tbsp fresh cream

Two tbsp sugar

For garlic butter

Mix: ½ cup melted butter

Two tbsp chopped garlic

Two tbsp fresh coriander (finely chopped)

For assembly:

Six soft buns

Korean cream cheese buns recipe. (tanyasbakingblog/Instagram)

Method

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Here’s the step-by-step process to prepare Korean buns:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix cream cheese, cream, and sugar until smooth. Transfer to a piping bag.

Step 2: Combine melted butter, chopped garlic, and coriander.

Step 3: Slice each bun into 6 wedges (like a flower), without cutting all the way through. Pipe cream cheese filling inside the cuts.

Step 4: Dunk each filled bun in the garlic butter mixture, coating well.

Step 5: Place on a tray and bake at 180°C for 10–12 minutes, until golden and fragrant.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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