Shilo Sanders' ‘make me a sandwich’ remark to reporter Mary Kay Cabot sparks row amid Shedeur-Deshaun Watson toss-up

Shilo Sanders isn't ready to apologize or change his statement directed at Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot. Despite the online backlash Shilo decided to justify his action. He has been facing the ire for telling the reporter to “go make a sandwich”. Shilo Sanders’ comment toward Mary Kay Cabot has sparked widespread criticism and debate (AP)

A comment triggers backlash The controversy started when Shilo Sanders commented on Mary Kay Cabot's Instagram post in which she shared her point of view on the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, suggesting that Deshaun Watson should be named the starter over him.

In response to the post, Shilo commented: “Go make a sandwich, Mary.” The comment went viral and drew criticism across social media and shifted attention from the on-field quarterback competition.

The son of NFL legend and Colorado University coach Deion Sanders faced criticism for the remark, that many called misogynistic.

Shilo Sanders stands firm without apology Despite the backlash, Shilo did not issue an apology or statement. Instead, he defended his stance during a livestream. He argued that the comment was made because of his frustration, which was the result of a biased commentary towards his brother, Shedeur Sanders. He also criticized Mary Kay Cabot for opinion-based reporting.

“Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it’s something weird. Like it’s an agenda that you have going on." Shilo said.

He also suggested that reporters should focus on factual reporting rather than personal opinions, further fueling the controversy.

“If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts,” he said on his Twitch channel.

Also read: Amid Shedeur vs Deshaun Watson, Browns HC addresses Shilo Sanders' sexist remark