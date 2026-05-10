From egg curry leaves to baigan bharta: Try these desi comfort food recipes inspired by Jackie Shroff’s food choices
If you love desi food, here are some of the Jackie Shroff-approved recipes that you can try at home for ultimate comfort.
Jackie Shroff, known for his iconic acting and memorable performances in Bollywood films, is often seen sharing glimpses of his lifestyle choices. While many admire his deep love for nature and sustainability, the actor is equally passionate about food and often talks about his favourite comfort dishes and simple eating habits. Here’s a breakdown of the recipes of his comfort dishes shared by Rizz Food Court on their YouTube channel.
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Egg curry leaves
Here’s how to make egg curry leaves in Jackie Shroff style:
Step 1: Separate the egg white from the yolk and place it in different bowls.
Step 2: Add oil, curry leaves, green chillies, and salt to a pan and let it fry for a while.
Step 3: Now add these to the egg white bowl, and cook them in a pan.
Step 4: Your egg curry leaves omelette is ready to serve.
Pumpkin vegetable{{/usCountry}}
Pumpkin vegetable{{/usCountry}}
Here’s how to make pumpkin vegetable at home:{{/usCountry}}
Here’s how to make pumpkin vegetable at home:{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Chop the pumpkin into cubes and keep it aside.{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Chop the pumpkin into cubes and keep it aside.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Take a pan, add oil, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and pumpkin cubes.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Take a pan, add oil, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and pumpkin cubes.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: Now add slit green chillies on top and mix the ingredients together.
Step 4: Add salt and let it cook for a while on a low flame.
Step 5: Pumpkin is all ready to be served. You can enjoy this with chapati or rice.
Kanda bhindi sookha
Here’s how to make kanda bhindi sookha in Jackie Dada way:
Step 1: Chop the onion and ladyfinger in square shape and keep them aside.
Step 2: Take a pan, add oil and chopped onion into it. Let it cook for a while.
Step 3: Now add chopped ladyfinger to the pan and cover it.
Step 4: Don’t mix them and let them cook for a while.
Step 5: Now add chopped garlic and salt.
Step 6: Cover it and let it cook for a while.
Step 7: Your Kanda bhindi sookha is ready to be served. You can enjoy this with chapati or paratha.
Baigan Bharta
Here’s how to make baigan bharta in Jackie Shroff’s style:
Step 1: Take a baigan and make a slit in it.
Step 2: Put a red chilli and garlic into the slit, and keep it aside.
Step 3: Now roast a tomato and a baigan on a low flame, until softened.
Step 4: Take a bowl and place the roasted vegetables into it.
Step 5: Mash it well and add salt, mustard oil, and chopped coriander leaves into it.
Step 6: Mix the ingredients together and enjoy with chapati or rice.
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