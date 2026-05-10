From egg curry leaves to baigan bharta: Try these desi comfort food recipes inspired by Jackie Shroff’s food choices

Jackie Shroff, known for his iconic acting and memorable performances in Bollywood films, is often seen sharing glimpses of his lifestyle choices. While many admire his deep love for nature and sustainability, the actor is equally passionate about food and often talks about his favourite comfort dishes and simple eating habits. Here’s a breakdown of the recipes of his comfort dishes shared by Rizz Food Court on their YouTube channel.

Jackie Shroff approved recipe to try at home.(apnabhidu/Instagram/Unsplash)

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Egg curry leaves

Here’s how to make egg curry leaves in Jackie Shroff style:

Step 1: Separate the egg white from the yolk and place it in different bowls.

Step 2: Add oil, curry leaves, green chillies, and salt to a pan and let it fry for a while.

Step 3: Now add these to the egg white bowl, and cook them in a pan.

Step 4: Your egg curry leaves omelette is ready to serve.

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{{^usCountry}} Pumpkin vegetable {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pumpkin vegetable {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s how to make pumpkin vegetable at home:​ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s how to make pumpkin vegetable at home:​ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Chop the pumpkin into cubes and keep it aside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Chop the pumpkin into cubes and keep it aside. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Take a pan, add oil, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and pumpkin cubes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Take a pan, add oil, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and pumpkin cubes. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 3: Now add slit green chillies on top and mix the ingredients together.

Step 4: Add salt and let it cook for a while on a low flame.

Step 5: Pumpkin is all ready to be served. You can enjoy this with chapati or rice.

Kanda bhindi sookha

Here’s how to make kanda bhindi sookha in Jackie Dada way:​

Step 1: Chop the onion and ladyfinger in square shape and keep them aside.

Step 2: Take a pan, add oil and chopped onion into it. Let it cook for a while.

Step 3: Now add chopped ladyfinger to the pan and cover it.

Step 4: Don’t mix them and let them cook for a while.

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Step 5: Now add chopped garlic and salt.

Step 6: Cover it and let it cook for a while.

Step 7: Your Kanda bhindi sookha is ready to be served. You can enjoy this with chapati or paratha.

Baigan Bharta

Here’s how to make baigan bharta in Jackie Shroff’s style:

Step 1: Take a baigan and make a slit in it.

Step 2: Put a red chilli and garlic into the slit, and keep it aside.

Step 3: Now roast a tomato and a baigan on a low flame, until softened.

Step 4: Take a bowl and place the roasted vegetables into it.

Step 5: Mash it well and add salt, mustard oil, and chopped coriander leaves into it.

Step 6: Mix the ingredients together and enjoy with chapati or rice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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