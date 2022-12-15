Smearing a chocolate or cheese spread on leftover chappatis or rolling it into a frankie is so mainstream. And why should you limit your rotis pairing to just saabji or dals when you can explore the world of fusion creations and experimental cooking?

Don’t want to think up your own creative masterpieces? Try these 6 recipes that are fun, unique and oh so tasty!

Give your leftover rotis a redo with these 6 recipes

Laddoos

Perfect for a snack or as a healthy pick-me-up when the mid afternoon sugar craving hit . Roti laddoos are nutritious and healthy. To make them, toast the chapatis in a dry pan and grind them into a crumble. Add jaggery to it and pulse till combined. To this mixture, add ghee, nuts of choice, cardamom, and powdered mawa or khoya. Knead the dough and form into balls.Form into balls & serve!

Lasagna

Who would’ve thought that rotis could substitute for pasta sheets when you want to bake a lasagna at the last minute? Square chapatis are also fun for kids and adults, alike. You can prepare square chapatis, which makes it easy to layer in a rectangular dish. Prepare your lasagna tomato-based sauce with vegetables and minced meat if you like. Add spices and herbs like oregano, basil and some red chillis for spice. Spread the red sauce first, top with rotis, then the bechamel sauce and cheese. Repeat till you reach the top of the dish. Bake til the cheese melty and serve as usual.

Upma

A go-to easy recipe that is often made at home, sooji upma is a no-brainer. However, the next time you are want to cook this South Indian breakfast staple, use chapatis instead. While there are many vegetables that can be added to upma to make it nutritious, you can add your favourite. Optionally, you can also scramble a few eggs into the upma. If you want to keep it vegetarian- or vegan-friendly, add paneer or tofu. Tear the chapatis into small bits and in a kadhai, add in the onions, curry leaves and green chillies. Saute the onions and then crack a few eggs into the pan. Scramble them, then add the chappati pieces. Cook till the eggs are firm and the rotis bits are dry.

Nachos

Tortillas are a type of Mexican rotis that are used in a variety of dishes from quesadillas, tacos and famously to make nacho chips. This snack is a fusion dish which plays on the Mexican flavours combined with the Indian chapatis. Cut your rotis into triangles. You can choose to bake it in the oven, deep fry or stick it into an air fryer. Once they crisp up, dump the chips on a plate and top them with your usual nacho toppings such as refried beans, salsa, shredded chicken or paneer, sour cream and cheese.

Noodles

Another fun fusion dish to try is Indo-Chinese are noodles. Strips of rotis along with crunchy vegetables are tossed together with garlic and tomato, soya and chilli sauce. This tangy dish will bring a smile to the face of even the most picky eater. This is perfect for a quick snack in the evening or for tiffin boxes as well. To get the strips, roll the chappatis and slice into strips. Ensure that the vegetables are also cut into strips as well. #ProTip: Ensure the roti strips aren’t too thin as they will get soggy.

Kofta

Usually made with minced meat or paneer, malai koftas can be swapped for chapati koftas, while using rotis made from the previous night. To boiled and mashed potatoes, add broken roti pieces and chopped veggies like green beans and onions. Shredded cabbage and carrots can be added too. Form the dough into balls and fry till golden. Drop them into a thick luscious tomato-based gravy and serve with naan or rice. These koftas can also be used in any type of recipe including biriyanis, pulaos or even served as a deep-fried snack.