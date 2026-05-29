Green Mango Raita: A Chilled Yoghurt Side Dish That Makes Summer Meals More Refreshing
Green mango raita combines raw mango, yoghurt, mint, and spices to create a tangy, cooling summer side dish with refreshing flavour and digestive benefits.
Green Mango Raita for Summer is a cooling yoghurt dish prepared by combining grated or finely chopped green mango with fresh curd and seasonings. Popular in many parts of North and Western India during mango season, this raita makes excellent use of unripe mangoes before they mature into sweet fruits. The combination of creamy white yoghurt and pale green mango creates an attractive contrast while delivering a bright and tangy flavour that pairs beautifully with everyday meals.
Raw green mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, and plant compounds">Vitamin C, antioxidants, and plant compounds that support immunity and seasonal wellness. Combined with probiotic-rich">probiotic-rich yoghurt, they create a healthy summer recipe that supports digestive balance and hydration during warmer months. Ingredients such as roasted cumin, mint, and black salt are widely used in Indian cooking because they add flavour while helping manage bloating and heaviness after meals. Potassium, magnesium, and calcium from the ingredients also contribute to overall nutritional value.
Fresh curd provides a creamy base, while green mango contributes tartness and a pleasant crunch. Mint leaves add freshness, roasted cumin introduces earthy notes, and black salt brings a savoury finish. Some versions also include mustard seed tempering and finely chopped green chillies for extra flavour. Together, these ingredients create a tangy mango raita with a creamy texture, refreshing aroma, and balanced combination of sour, spicy, and savoury notes.
Green Mango Raita differs from regular cucumber or boondi raita because raw mango becomes the star ingredient rather than a supporting addition. Regular raitas usually have a milder flavour profile, while green mango raita delivers a sharper tang and brighter taste. The raw mango also contributes more Vitamin C and a distinctive texture that complements the smoothness of yoghurt. Its seasonal connection to mango harvests and summer meals makes it one of the most popular Indian side dishes during the hotter months.
Difference Between Green Mango Raita and Regular Raita
Feature
Green Mango Raita
Regular Raita
Main Ingredient
Raw green mango
Cucumber, boondi, onion, or vegetables
Taste Profile
Tangy, creamy, and refreshing
Mild and creamy
Vitamin C Content
Higher
Moderate
Texture
Creamy with slight crunch
Mostly soft
Colour
White with pale green mango pieces
White with vegetable additions
Summer Appeal
Highly suitable
Suitable
Digestive Ingredients
Raw mango, cumin, mint
Usually cumin only
Flavour Intensity
Sharp and vibrant
Mild and balanced
Seasonality
Mango season speciality
Available year-round
Main Highlight
Tart mango flavour
Cooling yoghurt base
Quick Summer Raita Snapshot
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: No cooking required
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 75 calories per serving
Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, and refreshing
Nutrition: Probiotic and Vitamin C-rich
Difficulty: Easy
Green Mango Raita with Mint and Roasted Cumin
This refreshing summer raita combines raw mango, curd, mint, and spices to create a flavourful accompaniment for everyday meals.
Ingredients
- 1 cup thick curd
- 1/2 cup grated raw mango
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped mint leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black salt
- Salt to taste
- 1 finely chopped green chilli (optional)
Optional Tempering
- 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon oil
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Whisk the curd until smooth.
- Add grated raw mango and mix well.
- Stir in mint leaves, cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt.
- Add green chilli if preferred.
- Prepare a quick tempering with mustard seeds and add to the raita.
- Chill for 15–20 minutes before serving.
Make Green Mango Raita More Nutritious With These Simple Tips
- Homemade curd often provides a richer texture and beneficial probiotic cultures.
- Flax seeds contribute fibre and healthy fats while adding a subtle nutty flavour.
- Cucumber increases hydration and adds extra crunch.
- Fresh coriander adds aroma, colour, and additional plant nutrients.
- Chia seeds improve fibre content and blend well with yoghurt-based dishes.
- Pomegranate adds natural sweetness, colour, and antioxidants.
- Greek yoghurt increases protein content and creates a thicker consistency.
Nutritional Value of Green Mango Raita
Green mango">Green mango raita combines raw mango, curd, and spices to create a refreshing side dish with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
75 calories
Protein
4 g
Carbohydrates
8 g
Fat
3 g
Fibre
1.5 g
Calcium
Moderate
Vitamin C
Moderate to High
FAQs
Which type of raw mango works best for raita?
Firm, sour green mangoes with bright flesh work best because they provide the characteristic tangy flavour.
Can green mango raita be served with rice?
Yes, green mango raita pairs well with pulao, jeera rice, khichdi, and everyday Indian meals.
Why is green mango raita tangier than regular raita?
The raw mango contributes natural tartness, creating a sharper flavour than cucumber or boondi raita.
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