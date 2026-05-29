Green Mango Raita: A Chilled Yoghurt Side Dish That Makes Summer Meals More Refreshing

Green Mango Raita for Summer is a cooling yoghurt dish prepared by combining grated or finely chopped green mango with fresh curd and seasonings. Popular in many parts of North and Western India during mango season, this raita makes excellent use of unripe mangoes before they mature into sweet fruits. The combination of creamy white yoghurt and pale green mango creates an attractive contrast while delivering a bright and tangy flavour that pairs beautifully with everyday meals. Green Mango Raita (Freepik)

Raw green mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, and plant compounds">Vitamin C, antioxidants, and plant compounds that support immunity and seasonal wellness. Combined with probiotic-rich">probiotic-rich yoghurt, they create a healthy summer recipe that supports digestive balance and hydration during warmer months. Ingredients such as roasted cumin, mint, and black salt are widely used in Indian cooking because they add flavour while helping manage bloating and heaviness after meals. Potassium, magnesium, and calcium from the ingredients also contribute to overall nutritional value.

Fresh curd provides a creamy base, while green mango contributes tartness and a pleasant crunch. Mint leaves add freshness, roasted cumin introduces earthy notes, and black salt brings a savoury finish. Some versions also include mustard seed tempering and finely chopped green chillies for extra flavour. Together, these ingredients create a tangy mango raita with a creamy texture, refreshing aroma, and balanced combination of sour, spicy, and savoury notes.

Green Mango Raita differs from regular cucumber or boondi raita because raw mango becomes the star ingredient rather than a supporting addition. Regular raitas usually have a milder flavour profile, while green mango raita delivers a sharper tang and brighter taste. The raw mango also contributes more Vitamin C and a distinctive texture that complements the smoothness of yoghurt. Its seasonal connection to mango harvests and summer meals makes it one of the most popular Indian side dishes during the hotter months.