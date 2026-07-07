Healthy Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl With 47g Protein For Clean Eating Lunch Ideas And Post-Workout Nutrition

Fresh vegetables, perfectly grilled chicken, and fluffy quinoa come together in one colourful bowl designed for active lifestyles. A 47g protein grilled chicken quinoa bowl offers a balanced combination of lean protein, whole grains, and vegetables that fits perfectly into healthy meal plans. Easy to prepare and naturally filling, this bowl works well as a nutritious lunch, post-workout meal, or light dinner during warmer months.

Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl With 47g Protein (Freepik)

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A high-protein chicken quinoa bowl has become one of the most popular 47g protein meal prep options among fitness enthusiasts because it delivers balanced nutrition without relying on processed ingredients. This healthy chicken quinoa recipe combines grilled chicken breast, quinoa, colourful vegetables, herbs, and a light dressing to create a refreshing post-workout protein bowl that also works as one of the easiest clean eating lunch ideas. The fresh vegetables and lighter preparation make it especially suitable for summer meals.

Originally grown in the Andes region of South America, quinoa is known as a complete plant protein because it naturally contains all nine essential amino acids">nine essential amino acids. Combined with lean grilled chicken, the bowl provides approximately 47g of protein, around 475–550 kcal, 35–40g carbohydrates, and 15–20g healthy fats per serving. This combination supports muscle recovery, healthy metabolism, digestive health, and sustained energy, while the fibre from quinoa and vegetables helps maintain appetite control and steady blood sugar levels.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike chicken curry, which is generally prepared with richer gravies, oil, and refined carbohydrates such as white rice or naan, a protein grilled chicken quinoa bowl focuses on grilled lean chicken, whole-grain quinoa, fresh vegetables, and lighter seasoning. The result is a nutrient-dense meal that contains higher protein, more fibre, fewer calories, and healthier fats">higher protein, more fibre, fewer calories, and healthier fats while delivering fresh flavours that are ideal for summer lunches, meal prep, and post-workout recovery. Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl Vs Chicken Curry: A Nutrition Comparison {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike chicken curry, which is generally prepared with richer gravies, oil, and refined carbohydrates such as white rice or naan, a protein grilled chicken quinoa bowl focuses on grilled lean chicken, whole-grain quinoa, fresh vegetables, and lighter seasoning. The result is a nutrient-dense meal that contains higher protein, more fibre, fewer calories, and healthier fats">higher protein, more fibre, fewer calories, and healthier fats while delivering fresh flavours that are ideal for summer lunches, meal prep, and post-workout recovery. Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl Vs Chicken Curry: A Nutrition Comparison {{/usCountry}}

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Feature 47g Protein Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl Regular Chicken Curry Cooking Method Grilled Cooked in gravy Protein Higher (47g) Moderate Calories Lower Higher Carbohydrates Complex carbs from quinoa Usually served with rice or naan Fibre Higher Lower Fat Healthy fats More oil and saturated fat Meal Type Post-workout, meal prep Regular lunch or dinner Summer Suitability Light and refreshing Heavier meal Weight-Loss Friendly Excellent Moderate Muscle Recovery Excellent due to high protein Moderate View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

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Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Healthy Fusion

Main Ingredients: Chicken breast, quinoa, vegetables

Best Served With: Lemon wedges or Greek yogurt dip

Easy 47g Protein Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl Recipe

Lean grilled chicken, fluffy quinoa, colourful vegetables, and fresh herbs create a balanced high-protein meal perfect for muscle recovery and weight loss.

Ingredients

300g boneless chicken breast

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup broccoli florets

½ cup bell peppers, sliced

½ cup cucumber, diced

½ cup cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

Marinate the chicken with olive oil, garlic, paprika, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for 20 minutes. Grill the chicken until fully cooked and lightly charred. Slice the grilled chicken into strips. Steam the broccoli until tender. Arrange quinoa in serving bowls. Add broccoli, cucumber, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Place the grilled chicken over the vegetables. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.

Simple Tips to Make Your Protein Bowl Even Healthier

Choose skinless chicken breast to reduce saturated fat. Cook quinoa in low-sodium vegetable stock for extra flavour. Add spinach or kale for additional vitamins. Include colourful vegetables to increase antioxidant intake. Replace regular salt with herbs and lemon juice. Prepare extra portions for healthy meal prep. Add avocado in moderation for healthy fats. Use extra virgin olive oil instead of butter. Avoid creamy dressings and mayonnaise. Serve immediately after cooking for the best texture.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

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This grilled chicken quinoa bowl delivers lean protein, fibre, complex carbohydrates, and essential micronutrients">lean protein, fibre, complex carbohydrates, and essential micronutrients for balanced nutrition. The combination of chicken, quinoa, and vegetables supports muscle recovery while providing sustained energy throughout the day.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 510 kcal Protein 47 g Carbohydrates 38 g Fat 16 g Fibre 7 g Calcium 90 mg Iron 3.8 mg Potassium 920 mg Vitamin C 72 mg Sodium 340 mg View All

FAQs

Is a 47g Protein Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl good for weight loss?

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A 47g protein grilled chicken quinoa bowl provides lean protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates that support appetite management and balanced weight-loss meals.

Can a 47g Protein Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl help with muscle recovery?

A 47g protein grilled chicken quinoa bowl delivers complete protein from chicken and quinoa that supports muscle repair after strength training.

Can a 47g Protein Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl be prepared for meal prep?

A 47g protein grilled chicken quinoa bowl stores well in the refrigerator for up to three days, making meal preparation simple and convenient.