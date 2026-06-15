High Protein Chocolate Banana Pudding With No Added Sugar, How To Make This Creamy Dessert To Satisfy A Sweet Tooth

Every time your sugar craving sneaks in, a bite of this high-protein banana pudding feels like the ultimate treat with no added sugar, more protein and less fat. Adding cottage cheese to this pudding makes it a guilt-free dessert you can grab after an intense workout session.

High Protein Chocolate Banana Pudding(Adobe Stock)

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A bowlful of this banana pudding has 30g of solid protein in each serving. When following a strict protein-rich diet or keto diet, it's natural to have sudden sugar cravings at times. Can you believe that this pudding is a great choice for those following a weight-loss diet? It's true. In fact, you may try adding a scoop of your favourite protein powder to the dish and keep yourself satiated for longer. Also, as you keep this pudding in the fridge to set and turn into a creamy delight, calling it a mousse won't be wrong.

Bananas are known for being rich in potassium, minerals and vitamins. The presence of potassium in bananas may help control blood pressure, lower the risk of stroke, and improve bone health. With a low GI of 51, bananas are considered healthy even when you are trying to lose weight. Pectin, the fibre present in bananas, also supports easy digestion and take good care of your bowel movement. For those with lactose intolerance, consumption of bananas may lower the symptoms and improve gut health.

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{{^usCountry}} Cottage cheese brings in an added protein boost along with a higher amount of calcium in it. It’s also a great source of vitamin B12, preventing anaemia. Paneer also has casein protein, a 'complete protein', supplying the amino acids a human body needs. Studies state that cottage cheese has about 25% more fat than a full-fat Greek yoghurt. Cottage cheese also leaves a positive impact on blood glucose levels. The protein content in cottage cheese may support muscle building. A Complete Breakdown Of Nutrients Between Protein-Rich Low-Carb vs. Regular Pudding Feature Protein-Rich Low-Carb Banana Pudding Regular Banana Pudding Primary Base Cottage cheese (blended until silky smooth). Whole milk, heavy cream, or instant pudding mix. Protein Content High (~10g per serving) due to the dairy protein base. Very low (~2g per serving), mostly from minimal milk. Sugar & Carbs Lower carbs; naturally sweetened with banana and minimal syrup. High carbs; packed with refined white sugars and starchy thickeners. Texture & Thickener Naturally thickens from the curd structure of cottage cheese. Uses cornstarch, egg yolks, or gelatin to set. Blood Sugar Impact Low to moderate; protein helps slow down glucose absorption. High; causes rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes. Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 5 minutes

Chill Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Servings: 3 servings

Calories: 130 kcal per serving

Nutrition (Per Serving): 10g Protein | 21g Carbs | 1g Fat | 3g Fiber

Difficulty: Super Easy (Beginner-friendly) Ingredients 1 cup 1% low-fat cottage cheese

1 large ripe banana

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon maple syrup

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract Step-by-Step Recipe Guide Place the 1 cup of low-fat cottage cheese and the ripe banana directly into a high-speed blender or food processor.

Measure and add the cocoa powder, maple syrup (or honey), and vanilla extract into the blender.

Process on high for 1 to 2 minutes. Stop and scrape down the sides if necessary. Blend until the mixture is completely smooth, creamy, and free of any cottage cheese curds.

Divide the pudding evenly into three small ramekins or dessert jars. Place them in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to let the texture firm up.

For a frozen treat similar to ice cream, pop the jars into the freezer instead. Just remember to thaw it on the counter for 30 minutes before eating so it softens up perfectly. Tips to Make This Chocolate Banana Pudding Even Healthier Adding monk fruit to this pudding recipe discards the added sugars completely. Therefore, the calorie count reduces to around 90 calories per serving.

Stir in a tablespoon of chia seeds or ground flaxseeds to this recipe for omega-3 fatty acids and some extra dietary fiber. Not only this will help in digestion but also keeps you full for a long time.

Instead of regular cocoa powder, opt for raw cacao powder or some extra-dark cocoa powder. Dark cocoa has more flavonoids and antioxidants that reduce inflammation and may improve the texture as well.

Say no to the toppings with crushed cookies. Try to layer ithe pudding with fresh berries like raspberries, blueberries, or strawberries. You get an added natural tartness, some extra vitamin C, and more fiber without increased calorie count.

Warm spices can create magic. Add a generous pinch of cinnamon or ground nutmeg to the blender. Cinnamon complements the banana and chocolate flavours beautifully. Nutritional Analysis For High-Protein Chocolate Banana Pudding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cottage cheese brings in an added protein boost along with a higher amount of calcium in it. It’s also a great source of vitamin B12, preventing anaemia. Paneer also has casein protein, a 'complete protein', supplying the amino acids a human body needs. Studies state that cottage cheese has about 25% more fat than a full-fat Greek yoghurt. Cottage cheese also leaves a positive impact on blood glucose levels. The protein content in cottage cheese may support muscle building. A Complete Breakdown Of Nutrients Between Protein-Rich Low-Carb vs. Regular Pudding Feature Protein-Rich Low-Carb Banana Pudding Regular Banana Pudding Primary Base Cottage cheese (blended until silky smooth). Whole milk, heavy cream, or instant pudding mix. Protein Content High (~10g per serving) due to the dairy protein base. Very low (~2g per serving), mostly from minimal milk. Sugar & Carbs Lower carbs; naturally sweetened with banana and minimal syrup. High carbs; packed with refined white sugars and starchy thickeners. Texture & Thickener Naturally thickens from the curd structure of cottage cheese. Uses cornstarch, egg yolks, or gelatin to set. Blood Sugar Impact Low to moderate; protein helps slow down glucose absorption. High; causes rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes. Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 5 minutes

Chill Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Servings: 3 servings

Calories: 130 kcal per serving

Nutrition (Per Serving): 10g Protein | 21g Carbs | 1g Fat | 3g Fiber

Difficulty: Super Easy (Beginner-friendly) Ingredients 1 cup 1% low-fat cottage cheese

1 large ripe banana

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon maple syrup

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract Step-by-Step Recipe Guide Place the 1 cup of low-fat cottage cheese and the ripe banana directly into a high-speed blender or food processor.

Measure and add the cocoa powder, maple syrup (or honey), and vanilla extract into the blender.

Process on high for 1 to 2 minutes. Stop and scrape down the sides if necessary. Blend until the mixture is completely smooth, creamy, and free of any cottage cheese curds.

Divide the pudding evenly into three small ramekins or dessert jars. Place them in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to let the texture firm up.

For a frozen treat similar to ice cream, pop the jars into the freezer instead. Just remember to thaw it on the counter for 30 minutes before eating so it softens up perfectly. Tips to Make This Chocolate Banana Pudding Even Healthier Adding monk fruit to this pudding recipe discards the added sugars completely. Therefore, the calorie count reduces to around 90 calories per serving.

Stir in a tablespoon of chia seeds or ground flaxseeds to this recipe for omega-3 fatty acids and some extra dietary fiber. Not only this will help in digestion but also keeps you full for a long time.

Instead of regular cocoa powder, opt for raw cacao powder or some extra-dark cocoa powder. Dark cocoa has more flavonoids and antioxidants that reduce inflammation and may improve the texture as well.

Say no to the toppings with crushed cookies. Try to layer ithe pudding with fresh berries like raspberries, blueberries, or strawberries. You get an added natural tartness, some extra vitamin C, and more fiber without increased calorie count.

Warm spices can create magic. Add a generous pinch of cinnamon or ground nutmeg to the blender. Cinnamon complements the banana and chocolate flavours beautifully. Nutritional Analysis For High-Protein Chocolate Banana Pudding {{/usCountry}}

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The values below represent the precise nutritional breakdown per individual serving (based on a total yield of 3 servings) using the standard ingredients provided in the high-protein chocolate banana pudding recipe. Nutrient Exact Value Per Serving Calories 130 kcal Protein 10 g Total Carbohydrates 21 g — Dietary Fiber 3 g — Total Sugars 12 g Total Fat 1 g — Saturated Fat 0.5 g — Unsaturated Fat 0.5 g Sodium 310 mg Potassium 267 mg Calcium 70 mg Iron 0.6 mg Magnesium 28 mg Vitamin B6 0.15 mg Vitamin C 3.5 mg Cholesterol 5 mg

This chocolate banana pudding is a healthy alternative that can satisfy your sugar craving. From high protein to rich calcium content, having a scoop of this healthy dessert can be your saviour without adding extra calories.

FAQs

1. Can I add dates to this pudding recipe instead of maple syrup?Yes. Using seedless soaked dates instead of maple syrup is possible for this banana pudding recipe.

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2. Can I add chia seeds to the banana pudding recipe?Yes. You can add chia seeds to this banana pudding recipe for extra protein content.

3. What can I use instead of cottage cheese in this recipe?You can add low fat Greek Yoghurt in this recipe instead of cottage cheese.

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