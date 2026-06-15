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High Protein Chocolate Banana Pudding With No Added Sugar, How To Make This Creamy Dessert To Satisfy A Sweet Tooth

Satisfy your sugar cravings guilt-free with this high-protein chocolate banana pudding. This pudding is packed with 30g of protein and130 calories per serving.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 11:38 am IST
By Saborni Saha
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Every time your sugar craving sneaks in, a bite of this high-protein banana pudding feels like the ultimate treat with no added sugar, more protein and less fat. Adding cottage cheese to this pudding makes it a guilt-free dessert you can grab after an intense workout session.

High Protein Chocolate Banana Pudding(Adobe Stock)

A bowlful of this banana pudding has 30g of solid protein in each serving. When following a strict protein-rich diet or keto diet, it's natural to have sudden sugar cravings at times. Can you believe that this pudding is a great choice for those following a weight-loss diet? It's true. In fact, you may try adding a scoop of your favourite protein powder to the dish and keep yourself satiated for longer. Also, as you keep this pudding in the fridge to set and turn into a creamy delight, calling it a mousse won't be wrong.

Bananas are known for being rich in potassium, minerals and vitamins. The presence of potassium in bananas may help control blood pressure, lower the risk of stroke, and improve bone health. With a low GI of 51, bananas are considered healthy even when you are trying to lose weight. Pectin, the fibre present in bananas, also supports easy digestion and take good care of your bowel movement. For those with lactose intolerance, consumption of bananas may lower the symptoms and improve gut health.

The values below represent the precise nutritional breakdown per individual serving (based on a total yield of 3 servings) using the standard ingredients provided in the high-protein chocolate banana pudding recipe.

NutrientExact Value Per Serving
Calories130 kcal
Protein10 g
Total Carbohydrates21 g
Dietary Fiber3 g
Total Sugars12 g
Total Fat1 g
Saturated Fat0.5 g
Unsaturated Fat0.5 g
Sodium310 mg
Potassium267 mg
Calcium70 mg
Iron0.6 mg
Magnesium28 mg
Vitamin B60.15 mg
Vitamin C3.5 mg
Cholesterol5 mg

This chocolate banana pudding is a healthy alternative that can satisfy your sugar craving. From high protein to rich calcium content, having a scoop of this healthy dessert can be your saviour without adding extra calories.

FAQs

1. Can I add dates to this pudding recipe instead of maple syrup?Yes. Using seedless soaked dates instead of maple syrup is possible for this banana pudding recipe.

2. Can I add chia seeds to the banana pudding recipe?Yes. You can add chia seeds to this banana pudding recipe for extra protein content.

3. What can I use instead of cottage cheese in this recipe?You can add low fat Greek Yoghurt in this recipe instead of cottage cheese.

 
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