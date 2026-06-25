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    High-Protein Soymilk Smoothie Recipe: A Creamy, Dairy-Free Breakfast Packed With Fruits, Fibre and Plant-Based Nutrition

    Make a creamy protein-rich unsweetened soymilk smoothie with fibre-rich fruits that can be your ultimate goal for busy morning breakfasts. Learn the steps here!

    Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 11:37 AM IST
    By Saborni Saha
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    Busy mornings call for something effortless and nutritious, and nothing can beat smoothies for their ease of preparation and wholesomeness. Soymilk smoothies are one of the easiest and high-protein drinks you can rely on to start your day. It takes just 5 minutes to whip up this extremely nourishing drink, that too, with so much fibre, fewer calories and minerals in it. Pick any of your favourite fruits, and you are set to kickstart the morning with a nutritious drink.

    Soymilk Smoothie Recipe (Pixabay)
    Soymilk Smoothie Recipe (Pixabay)

    Soymilk is a great option for all, especially for vegans and people with lactose intolerance. Now comes the benefits you can derive from this plant-based milk.

    Soymilk contains protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and potassium, which makes it an all-rounder for your diet. One serving of it typically provides around 7 to 8 grams of protein. With no added fat content in it, a glass of soymilk is easy to digest and helps with managing cravings. Following the presence of isoflavones and polyunsaturated fats, soymilk may support your heart health too. Also, the slightly nutty flavour teams up well with almost every fruit, whether it's mango or frozen fruits left in your fridge.

    A Comparison Between Protein-Rich Soymilk Smoothie Recipe vs Regular Smoothie

    A Protein-Rich soymilk smoothie recipe uses soymilk as the main liquid instead of fruit juice, dairy cream, or sugary flavoured drinks. The result gives you a thicker texture, better satiety, and a stronger nutrient profile. Banana adds creaminess, mango adds natural sweetness, blueberries add antioxidants, oats add fibre, and chia seeds add healthy fats.

    Feature

    Protein-Rich soymilk smoothie recipe

    Regular smoothie

    Main liquidUnsweetened fortified soymilkFruit juice, dairy milk, flavoured milk, or sweetened base
    Protein levelHigher because soymilk, oats, and chia seeds add plant proteinOften lower unless yoghurt, milk, or protein powder gets added
    Sweetness sourceMostly fruit, with optional honey or maple syrupOften fruit juice, sweetened yoghurt, sugar, or syrups
    Fibre contentHigher because whole fruits, oats, and seeds remain blendedCan be lower when juice replaces whole fruit
    Dairy-free suitabilitySuitable for vegans when maple syrup replaces honeyMay contain dairy milk, yoghurt, or cream
    FullnessMore filling because protein, fibre, and healthy fats slow hungerMay feel lighter but can leave hunger sooner
    TextureCreamy, thick, and slightly nuttyTexture depends on base; juice-based smoothies are thinner
    Best time to serveBreakfast, snack, post-workout drink, or light dessertBreakfast, refreshment, or sweet drink
    Nutrition focusProtein, fibre, calcium, potassium, vitamins, and antioxidantsMainly fruit flavour, hydration, and quick energy
    Health controlEasy to reduce sugar and increase nutrientsSugar content can rise quickly with juice and sweeteners

    Quick recipe overview

    • Prep time: 5 minutes
    • Cooking time: 0 minutes
    • Total time: 5 minutes
    • Servings: 1 large glass or 2 small dessert portions
    • Calories: About 320–360 calories without added sweetener; about 380–430 calories with honey or maple syrup
    • Nutrition: Around 12–14 g protein, 65–75 g carbohydrates, 7–9 g fat, and 9–11 g fibre per large serving
    • Difficulty: Easy
    • Best served: Fresh, chilled, and immediately after blending

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup unsweetened fortified soymilk
    • 1 medium banana, sliced
    • 1/2 cup ripe mango cubes
    • 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
    • 2 tablespoons rolled oats
    • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
    • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • 4 to 5 ice cubes, optional
    • 2 to 3 fresh berries or mint leaves for garnish, optional

    Step-By-Step Recipe Guide

    • Wash the blueberries properly and drain excess water before blending.
    • Slice the banana and cut the mango into small cubes for smoother blending.
    • Add unsweetened soymilk to the blender first, because liquid helps the blades move easily.
    • Add banana, mango cubes, blueberries, rolled oats, chia seeds, and vanilla extract.
    • Add ice cubes when a colder and thicker smoothie is preferred.
    • Blend for 30 to 45 seconds until the texture becomes smooth and creamy.
    • Check the thickness. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons more soymilk when a thinner texture is preferred.
    • Blend again for 10 seconds after adjusting the consistency.
    • Pour the smoothie into a glass or dessert bowl.
    • Garnish with berries, mint leaves, or a small sprinkle of chia seeds.
    • Serve immediately for the freshest taste and best texture.

    5 Tips To Make This Soymilk Smoothie Healthier

    • Unsweetened fortified soymilk adds calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 without extra sugar.
    • Ripe banana and mango already provide natural sweetness, so honey or maple syrup can stay optional.
    • A small handful of spinach can increase folate, vitamin K, and minerals without changing the flavour too much.
    • Whole fruit keeps fibre in the smoothie and supports slower digestion.
    • Adding chia seeds and rolled oats improve fibre and fullness, but measured portions keep calories controlled.

    Nutrient Details Of Protein-Rich Soymilk Smoothie

    NutrientApproximate amount and benefit per large serving
    Calories320–360 calories without added sweetener
    ProteinAround 12–14 g
    CarbohydratesAround 65–75 g
    Natural sugarsAround 35–45 g
    Added sugar0 g when sweetener is skipped
    FibreAround 9–11 g
    Total fatAround 7–9 g
    Saturated fatAround 1 g
    Omega-3 fatsSmall amount from chia seeds, mainly alpha-linolenic acid
    CalciumAround 300–450 mg
    PotassiumAround 700–900 mg
    MagnesiumAround 80–110 mg
    PhosphorusAround 180–250 mg
    IronAround 2–3 mg
    ZincAround 1–2 mg
    CopperAround 0.2–0.4 mg
    ManganeseAround 1–2 mg
    SeleniumAround 3–6 mcg
    SodiumAround 80–130 mg
    Vitamin CAround 30–45 mg
    Vitamin B6Around 0.4–0.6 mg
    FolateAround 45–70 mcg
    Vitamin B12Around 1–3 mcg
    Vitamin DAround 2–3 mcg
    Vitamin KSmall amount from blueberries
    AntioxidantsAround 3-5 mcg

    Soymilk smoothies give your mornings a creamy, plant-based start without making breakfast complicated. The blend of soymilk, banana, mango, and blueberries offers protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and natural sweetness in one glass. With simple swaps, your smoothie can become lighter, richer in nutrients, and more filling, making breakfast or dessert feel balanced, refreshing, and practical daily for busy schedules too.

    FAQs

    1. Can you make the Protein-Rich soymilk smoothie recipe without bananas?
    Yes, avocado, frozen mango, or soaked oats can replace banana while keeping the texture creamy and naturally satisfying for you.

    2. Is the soymilk smoothie suitable for vegans?
    The recipe suits vegans when maple syrup replaces honey and fortified soymilk adds extra calcium and vitamin B12 daily support.

    3. Can you prepare the smoothie ahead of time?
    Preparation ahead works best for twelve hours in a sealed jar, with shaking before serving for a smooth fresh texture.

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