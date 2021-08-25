If biryani is your bae, try these mutton and chicken biryani recipes inside
Biryani is not food, it is an emotion and even as we juggle work this Wednesday morning, we don’t need an inspirational quote – we need biryani as a motivation. Be it with mutton or chicken, biryani is bae.
Burgers and pizzas may come and go but our love for biryani is constant. If you too are in a relationship with biryani, check out the recipes of Bhatti Da Murgh Biryani, Gulnar Raan Biryani and Madurai Mutton Biryani below and thank us later.
Bhatti Da Murgh Biryani
Ingredients:
Chicken leg and thigh (on the bone). 900 gms
Hung Yogurt 120 gms
Lemon Juice 10 ml.
Garlic Paste 30 gms
Ginger Paste 30 gms
Kashmiri Chilli powder 8-10 gms
Turmeric Powder 8-10 gms
Crushed black Pepper 8-10 gms
Salt to taste
Mustard Oil 150 ml
Chicken stock (reduced and thick) 1 Ltr
Cumin Powder 8-10 gms
Kebab Masala 5-6 gms
Garam Masala 8-10 gms
Fresh cream 25 ml
Fresh coriander sprigs 10-12 nos
Method:
Wash and dry pat the chicken thigh and leg and apply the first marinade of salt, ginger, garlic paste and lemon juice. Then keep aside for 20 minutes.
For the final marinade – mix hung curd, Kashmiri red chilli paste, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, kebab masala, garam masala, crushed black pepper and mustard oil and place the chicken with the first marinade into the second marinade mixture.
Cook the chicken in two steps. Step I- sear on an open charcoal grill on all sides to seal all the juices, Step II- Cook in the tandoor till 75% done and rest sprinkling with kebab masala, cream and chopped coriander.
Ingredients for biryani rice:
Long grain Basmati Rice 300 gms
Desi Ghee 50 ml
Bay Leaf 3 nos
Star Anise 4 nos
Cloves 4 nos
Salt taste
Black pepper whole 4 nos
Mace 3 nos
Black and green cardamom 3 nos each
Method:
Wash and soak the rice for 30 minutes. Boil water in a pot with desi ghee, bay leaf, star anise, cloves, salt, black pepper whole, black and green cardamom and mace.
Once the water is boiling add the soaked rice and cook till 75-80 % cooked. Now strain the rice and assemble the biryani for dum cooking.
Ingredients to garnish for dum:
Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands
Mint Leaves 1 2 nos
Brown Onions 30 gms
Method for assembling:
In a lagan take the cooked chicken add the stock and add the rice from the cooking pot with the help of a strainer and cover completely.
Once the rice is ready to strain add mint leaves, saffron soaked in almond milk and brown onions, close and seal with a lid and kneaded wheat dough. Cook on dum for 12 minutes based on a heavy bottom tava at the base.
For the last 5 minutes cook on high heat to generate steam in the lagan. After 15 minutes of cooking remove from the heat source and open to serve with a rest time of 5 minutes.
Ingredients for accompaniments and garnish:
Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands
Mint Leaves 1 2 nos
Brown Onions 30 gms
Sliced Almonds 25 gms
Churned yoghurt 100 gms
Roasted Cumin Powder 2-3 gms
Salt as per taste
Method:
In a bowl mix the churned yoghurt with salt and roasted cumin powder and garnish with mint leaves and roasted cumin powder.
(Recipe: Chef Gautam Mehrishi, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel)
Gulnar Raan Biryani
Ingredients:
Hind Leg of Goat 1000 gms
Hung Yogurt 100 gms
Lemon Juice 10 ml.
Garlic Paste 30 gms
Ginger Paste 30 gms
Yellow Chilli powder 8-10 gms
Turmeric Powder 8-10 gms
White Pepper Powder 8-10 gms
Salt to taste
Desi Ghee 150 ml
Mutton stock 3 liters
Royal Cumin 8-10 gms
Green Cardamom Whole 5-6 nos
Paan Ki Jaad (beetel root) 25 gms
Saffron Strands 10-12 nos
Mace Powder 8-10 gms
Brown onion 100 gms
Method:
Make insertions on the leg with a sharp knife for the marination to seep in. For marinade – mix yoghurt with yellow chilli powder, lemon juice, garlic and ginger paste, turmeric powder, white pepper, salt, royal cumin, green cardamom, saffron and mace powder and make a smooth marination.
Marinate the goat leg overnight, store in the refrigerator. For cooking, heat a lagan (copper utensil that is wide, thick walled with a slightly curved thick bottom) add desi ghee and sear the goat leg from all sides, add brown onion and the stock, cover and cook in dum till tender.
After the goat leg is tender cooked remove it from the lagan, strain the cooking juices. Reduce the cooking juices to half and keep aside.
Ingredients for biryani rice:
Long grain Basmati Rice 300 gms
Desi Ghee 50 ml
Bay Leaf 3 nos
Star Anise 4 nos
Cloves 4 nos
Salt to taste
Black pepper whole 4 nos
Mace 3 nos
Black and green cardamom 3 nos each
Method:
Wash and soak the rice for 30 minutes. Boil water in a pot with desi ghee, bay leaf, star anise, cloves, salt, black pepper whole, black and green cardamom and mace.
Once the water is boiling add the soaked rice and cook till 75-80 % cooked. Now strain the rice and assemble the biryani for dum cooking.
Ingredients to granish for dum:
Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands
Mint Leaves 1 2 nos
Brown Onions 30 gms
Method for assembling:
In the lagan take the cooked raan add the cooked juices and add the rice from the cooking pot with the help of a strainer and cover completely.
Once the rice is ready to strain add mint leaves, saffron soaked in almond milk and brown onions, close and seal with a lid and kneaded whet dough. Cook on dum for 15 minutes based on a heavy bottom tava at the base.
For the last 5 minutes cook on high heat to generate steam in the lagan. After 15 minutes of cooking remove from the heat source and open to serve with a rest time of 5 minutes.
Ingredients for accompaniments and garnish:
Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands
Mint Leaves 1 2 nos
Brown Onions 30 gms
Sliced Almonds 25 gms
Churned yoghurt 100 gms
Roasted Cumin Powder 2-3 gms
Salt as per taste
Method:
In a bowl mix the churned yoghurt with salt and roasted cumin powder and garnish with mint leaves and roasted cumin powder.
(Recipe: Chef Gautam Mehrishi, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel)
Madurai Mutton Biryani
Ingredients:
Vegetable Oil 200 ml
Coconut Oil 200 ml
Ghee 100 ml
Bayleaf 3 no
Marathi moggu 3 no
Kalpasi 2gm
Star anise 2 no.
Cinnamon 5 gm
Cardamom 5 no.
Cloves 4 no.
Onion Large 300 gm (thinly sliced)
Shallots 150 gm (grind to paste)
Ginger Garlic Paste 3tbsp
Tomato 150 gm (cubes)
Chilli Powder 3 tbsp.
Coriander Powder 1 tbsp.
Garam Masala Powder 1 tbsp.
Salt to taste
Coriander Leaves 1 bunch (chopped)
Mint Leaves 1 bunch (chopped)
Curd 100ml
Green Chillies 30gm (slit)
Lemon Juice 2 tbsp
Seeraga Samba Rice 750gm
Water 1.25lit
Mutton 1 kg (with bone)
Ingredients for roast and grind:
Cinnamon - 3 stick,
Cardamom - 15,
Cloves - 1 tbsp
Method:
Take cinnamon, cardamom and cloves in a dry pan and roast it well. Cool it down and make fine powder. Set aside. Heat oil and coconut oil in Briyani pot or a brass hundi.
Add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, bayleaf, marathi moggu, kalpasi, star anise and let it crackle. Add sliced onions sauté until golden brown then add pureed shallots and cook well.
Add ginger garlic paste till the raw flavor goes off. Add tomatoes and cook till it gets mushy then add curd, green chilies, lemon juice and mix well. Add washed mutton and salt and cook well. Add all spice powder and mix well. Add 250ml of water and bring it to a boil. Cover with a lid until mutton is cooked softly.
Now add remaining water, coriander leaves and mint leaves and mix well bring it to boil. Then add soaked Seeraga samba rice (rice to be soaked for 20 min).
Cook on high heat for 10 min and mix well. Rice to be cooked for 75% then remove the biryani pot from the range and keep it on hot plate. Cover with the lid or silver foil for dum cooking for 15 min.
Turn off the hot plate and leave it for 5 min before opening the foil. Finish with melted ghee and add chopped coriander and mint. Remove and fluff the rice. Serve hot with onion raitha and dalcha.
(Recipe: By Chef Soma Sundaram, Courtyard by Marriott Madurai)