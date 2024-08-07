All we need to brush aside our mid-week blues is a slice of heaven and there's nothing quite like the indulgence of a chocolate ganache cake, which is the epitome of dessert decadence and the mere though of it makes us drool as every bite of it promises to melt in our mouth with rich, creamy delight. We don't need an occasion to whip it up as this is a timeless treat and not to exaggerate but a well-made chocolate ganache cake is like a symphony of flavours, with each bite playing a perfect note of sweetness and luxury. Indulgent chocolate ganache cake: Easy recipe for a gourmet dessert (Photo by Stahl)

If you too, like us, can't wait to indulge in this gourmet dessert, know how to bake like a pro with the following step-by-step guide to make a luscious chocolate ganache cake and enjoy the rich and creamy sweet treat at home. Check out the recipe below and thank us later:

Ingredients for the cake batter:

135 gm refined flour

50 gm cocoa powder

125 gm icing sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

125 gm whisked yogurt

50 gm melted butter

120 ml warm water

1 egg

Pinch of salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

For best results, use a pressure cooker

Ingredients for the chocolate ganache:

250gm dark chocolate (chopped)

125 gm butter

100 gm icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp instant coffee (optional)

200 gm cream

Method:

For the cake batter, mix all wet ingredients with sugar until dissolved and well combined. Sift in dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Preheat the pressure cooker on medium-high heat until hot. Pour the batter into a greased cake tin and place it inside the cooker.

Close the lid and cook on medium-high heat without the whistle for 30-45 minutes. Check if the cake is fully baked using a toothpick. Once baked, remove it from the cooker, demold and let it cool completely. Cut the cake in half horizontally.

For the ganache, heat all ingredients in a saucepan on low heat until the chocolate and butter melt. Remove from heat, stir until smooth, then refrigerate for 15 minutes. Whisk with an electric blender until airy.

Spread ganache on one half of the cake and sandwich with the other half. Coat the entire cake with ganache, smoothing it with a palette knife. Garnish with fruits of your choice and sugar before serving.

(Recipe: Chef Nehal Karkera)