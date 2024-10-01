International Coffee Day: Egg or cheese in your coffee? 6 most unusual brews we dare you to try

Would you add egg or cheese to your coffee? Yes, you heard that right! The world is full of unusual recipes, and food lovers aren't shy about experimenting with their favourite brew. For decades, coffee has competed with tea for the title of the most widely consumed beverage globally. With around 8 billion cups consumed each year, according to Statista, it's no surprise that there's a diverse array of unusual coffee recipes beyond your morning flat white or French press. On this International Coffee Day, we dare you to step out of your comfort zone and try these unique coffee variations from around the world. (Also read: International Coffee Day 2024: From Coorg to Ho Chi Minh, 5 top destinations coffee connoisseurs should visit ) Celebrate International Coffee Day by trying unique coffee variations.

Get ready to give your beloved beverage an exciting twist.

1. Butter coffee/ bulletproof coffee

Yes, butter comes from milk, and while we typically put milk in our coffee, you may be wondering if you should add butter instead. This trend, particularly with bulletproof coffee, has gained popularity among those on a ketogenic diet. Bulletproof coffee is made by adding butter and MCT oil from coconuts to your morning brew, creating a nutritious drink that increases alertness and helps curb hunger throughout the morning.

2. Mushroom coffee

Mushroom coffee combines ground medicinal mushrooms with coffee.(Freepik)

Mushroom coffee is gaining popularity as a wellness trend, but we're not talking about adding regular mushrooms to your cappuccino. This drink incorporates certain mushrooms known for their health benefits, such as chaga, reishi, lion's mane, and cordyceps. These mushrooms are dried, ground, and mixed with regular coffee or even cacao for a unique hot chocolate.

3. Cheese coffee

Cheese coffee also known as Kaffeost is a Sweden coffee which uses a unique brewing method where finely ground coffee beans and sugar are placed in a cheesecloth bag and immersed in water or milk. As the bag soaks, the hot liquid extracts the rich flavours, creating a smooth, creamy texture reminiscent of cream cheese. Kaffeost is often served as a dessert, paired with sweet crackers or pastries like kringles.

4. Vietnam's egg coffee

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam is famous for its vibrant coffee culture, and a standout creation is cà phê trứng or egg coffee. This unique drink incorporates egg yolks, which are whipped with condensed milk into a light, meringue-like foam and then poured over dark, black coffee, resulting in a rich and creamy treat.

5. Espresso & tonic

If you love a good gin and tonic, why not try an espresso and tonic for a refreshing, alcohol-free summer coffee drink? The basic recipe is simple: fill a glass with ice, add your favourite tonic water, and pour in a double espresso or cold brew coffee. It may sound unusual, but it's surprisingly delicious! You can get creative by adding lemon, lime, or a sprig of rosemary for extra flavour.

6. Rose petal beetroot latte

Rose petal beetroot latte is an unique coffee variation.(Shutterstock)

Imagine a latte seen through rose-tinted glasses. This vibrant drink features beetroot powder, edible rose petals and vanilla syrup, giving it a stunning pink hue and a unique flavour. It's an approachable option in the realm of unusual coffee drinks, with flavours that blend beautifully, adding a silky texture to the frothy coffee.