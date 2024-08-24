The festival of Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Krishna, is a time of deep devotion, joyous music and togetherness for the Hindu community and central to this celebration is the preparation of prasad, the sacred food offered to Krishna. This year, as Janmashtami falls on August 26th, devotees have a special opportunity to celebrate with zeal and prepare delicious bhog for the divine and to help you make this Janmashtami truly special, we have gathered a collection of simple and traditional prasad recipes. Janmashtami 2024 special: Take your celebrations to next level with these prasad recipes for Krishna (Photo by Infotrench Technologies)

These dishes, made with wholesome ingredients, are perfect for offering to Krishna and whether you are an experienced cook or just starting out, these recipes will guide you in creating delicious and meaningful prasad.

1. Almond and Rose Kheer

Servings: 4-5

Ingredients:

Full-fat milk: 2 liters

Any available rice: 120 g

Granulated sugar: 40 g

Rose water: 3-4 drops

Dried rose petals: 10 g

Almonds: 100 g

Almond slivers: 25 g

Instructions:

Soak the rice in water for about 20 minutes. In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer until the milk reduces by half. Drain the soaked rice and add it to the milk. Cook on low heat until the rice is fully cooked and the mixture thickens. Stir in chopped almonds and continue cooking on low heat for another 15 minutes until the kheer becomes thick and creamy. Add sugar and mix well. Let the kheer cool down. Once cool, add rose water and mix. Refrigerate until serving. Roast almond slivers in an oven at 180°C for about 5 minutes, until golden brown. Garnish the kheer with the roasted slivers and dried rose petals before serving.

Nutritional Analysis

Calories 1152 Protein 28.1 gm Total fat 88.4 gm Saturated Fats 13.1 gm Monounsaturated Fats 36.9 gm Polyunsaturated Fats 13.4 gm Carbohydrates 76.6 gm Fiber 12.4 gm Cholesterol 30 mg Sodium 452.6 mg Calcium 816 mg Magnesium 375.4 mg Potassium 1138 mg Vitamin E 51.8 mg

2. Grilled Almond Burfi (Sugar-Free)

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Khoya (pindi): 500 g

Sugar substitute: 40 g

Roasted and crushed almonds: 1 cup

Instructions:

Grate the khoya and set aside. Heat a pan, add khoya, and cook with 40 g of sugar substitute on low heat for 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Quickly transfer the mixture into individual serving dishes. Sprinkle the remaining sugar substitute on top. Place the dish in a preheated oven at 200°C with heat only from the top, and allow the sugar to caramelize. Remove and serve immediately.

Nutrient Analysis

Calories 2501 Protein 96.9 g Total fat 155.13 g Saturated 55.437 g Monounsaturated 45.118 g Polyunsaturated 17.63 g Carbohydrates 174.12 g Fiber 17.9 g Cholesterol 333.33 mg Sodium 2 mg Calcium 385 mg Magnesium 386 mg Potassium 2215.66 mg Vitamin E 36.65 mg

3. Almond and Makhana Kheer

Servings: 2-3

Ingredients:

Full cream milk: 2 cups

Sugar: 4 tbsp

Saffron strands: A pinch

Green cardamom powder: ½ tsp

Almond slivers: ½ cup

Makhana (fox nuts): 1 cup

Ghee: 2 tbsp

Instructions:

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and roast the makhana and almond slivers until golden. In another pan, heat milk and saffron strands, bringing the milk to a boil while stirring continuously to prevent it from sticking to the bottom. Add sugar to the milk and mix well. Stir in the roasted makhana and almond slivers. Continue cooking until the makhana softens and the milk thickens slightly. Serve the kheer hot or chilled, topped with roasted almond slivers and chopped roasted makhana.

Nutritional Analysis

Calories 1152 Protein 28.1 gm Total fat 88.4 gm Saturated Fats 13.1 gm Monounsaturated Fats 36.9 gm Polyunsaturated Fats 13.4 gm Carbohydrates 76.6 gm Fiber 12.4 gm Cholesterol 30 mg Sodium 452.6 mg Calcium 816 mg Magnesium 375.4 mg Potassium 1138 mg Vitamin E 51.8 mg

4. ALMOND AUR GUD KI KATLI

Makes 20 pcs

Ingredients

250g Almonds, ground into a fine powder (make sure to make the powder in bursts so that it doesn’t leave its fat)

¼ tsp Cardamom powder

100g Jaggery

50ml Water

A few strands of saffron

20g white sesame

Silver leaf for garnish

Method

In a non-stick pan start by melting the jaggery into the water.

Add the saffron strands and cardamom powder to the jaggery syrup.

Bring the mix to a boil. Once the jaggery syrup has reached one string consistency, add the ground almonds and mix well for about a minute or two till it comes together like a dough.

Whilst it is hot, transfer the mix to parchment paper, add sesame seeds and place another piece of the paper on top. With the help of a rolling pin, flatten the katli as thin or thick you want it to be.

Once rolled let the katli set for about ½ an hour. Paste the silver leaf as desired, cut into diamonds and serve.

Nutrient Analysis:

Calories 1523 kcal Protein 51.5 g Total fat 154.9 g Saturated 12.2 g Monounsaturated 99 g Polyunsaturated 36.7 g Carbohydrates 63.2 Fibre 36 g Cholesterol 0 Sodium 22.8 mg Calcium 894 mg Magnesium 941.8 mg Potassium 2146.9 mg Vitamin E 64.9 mg

Almonds are quick to flavour and pair very well with all sorts of food items while the many health benefits of almonds have been highlighted in several Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha texts.

Consuming almonds daily may help in improving heart health and also in managing weight and type-2 diabetes. Besides that, almonds are rich in Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium and phosphorus so, go on and try these healthy almond based recipes for Janmashtami!