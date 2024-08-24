 Janmashtami 2024 special: Take your celebrations to next level with these prasad recipes for Krishna - Hindustan Times
Janmashtami 2024 special: Take your celebrations to next level with these prasad recipes for Krishna

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Aug 24, 2024 04:07 PM IST

Whether you are an experienced cook or just starting out, these recipes will guide you in creating delicious and meaningful prasad for Krishna on Janmashtami

The festival of Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Krishna, is a time of deep devotion, joyous music and togetherness for the Hindu community and central to this celebration is the preparation of prasad, the sacred food offered to Krishna. This year, as Janmashtami falls on August 26th, devotees have a special opportunity to celebrate with zeal and prepare delicious bhog for the divine and to help you make this Janmashtami truly special, we have gathered a collection of simple and traditional prasad recipes.

Janmashtami 2024 special: Take your celebrations to next level with these prasad recipes for Krishna (Photo by Infotrench Technologies)
Janmashtami 2024 special: Take your celebrations to next level with these prasad recipes for Krishna (Photo by Infotrench Technologies)

These dishes, made with wholesome ingredients, are perfect for offering to Krishna and whether you are an experienced cook or just starting out, these recipes will guide you in creating delicious and meaningful prasad.

1. Almond and Rose Kheer

Servings: 4-5

Ingredients:

  • Full-fat milk: 2 liters
  • Any available rice: 120 g
  • Granulated sugar: 40 g
  • Rose water: 3-4 drops
  • Dried rose petals: 10 g
  • Almonds: 100 g
  • Almond slivers: 25 g

Instructions:

  1. Soak the rice in water for about 20 minutes.
  2. In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer until the milk reduces by half.
  3. Drain the soaked rice and add it to the milk. Cook on low heat until the rice is fully cooked and the mixture thickens.
  4. Stir in chopped almonds and continue cooking on low heat for another 15 minutes until the kheer becomes thick and creamy. Add sugar and mix well.
  5. Let the kheer cool down. Once cool, add rose water and mix. Refrigerate until serving.
  6. Roast almond slivers in an oven at 180°C for about 5 minutes, until golden brown. Garnish the kheer with the roasted slivers and dried rose petals before serving.

Nutritional Analysis

Calories1152Protein28.1 gm
Total fat88.4 gmSaturated Fats13.1 gm
Monounsaturated Fats36.9 gmPolyunsaturated Fats13.4 gm
Carbohydrates76.6 gmFiber12.4 gm
Cholesterol30 mgSodium452.6 mg
Calcium816 mgMagnesium375.4 mg
Potassium1138 mgVitamin E51.8 mg

2. Grilled Almond Burfi (Sugar-Free)

Servings: 4
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • Khoya (pindi): 500 g
  • Sugar substitute: 40 g
  • Roasted and crushed almonds: 1 cup

Instructions:

  1. Grate the khoya and set aside. Heat a pan, add khoya, and cook with 40 g of sugar substitute on low heat for 3-4 minutes.
  2. Remove from heat and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Quickly transfer the mixture into individual serving dishes.
  3. Sprinkle the remaining sugar substitute on top. Place the dish in a preheated oven at 200°C with heat only from the top, and allow the sugar to caramelize.
  4. Remove and serve immediately.

Nutrient Analysis

Calories

2501

Protein

96.9 g

Total fat

155.13 g

Saturated

55.437 g

Monounsaturated

45.118 g

Polyunsaturated

17.63 g

Carbohydrates

174.12 g

Fiber

17.9 g

Cholesterol

333.33 mg

Sodium

2 mg

Calcium

385 mg

Magnesium

386 mg

Potassium

2215.66 mg

Vitamin E

36.65 mg

3. Almond and Makhana Kheer

Servings: 2-3

Ingredients:

  • Full cream milk: 2 cups
  • Sugar: 4 tbsp
  • Saffron strands: A pinch
  • Green cardamom powder: ½ tsp
  • Almond slivers: ½ cup
  • Makhana (fox nuts): 1 cup
  • Ghee: 2 tbsp

Instructions:

  1. Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and roast the makhana and almond slivers until golden.
  2. In another pan, heat milk and saffron strands, bringing the milk to a boil while stirring continuously to prevent it from sticking to the bottom.
  3. Add sugar to the milk and mix well.
  4. Stir in the roasted makhana and almond slivers. Continue cooking until the makhana softens and the milk thickens slightly.
  5. Serve the kheer hot or chilled, topped with roasted almond slivers and chopped roasted makhana.

Nutritional Analysis

Calories1152Protein28.1 gm
Total fat88.4 gmSaturated Fats13.1 gm
Monounsaturated Fats36.9 gmPolyunsaturated Fats13.4 gm
Carbohydrates76.6 gmFiber12.4 gm
Cholesterol30 mgSodium452.6 mg
Calcium816 mgMagnesium375.4 mg
Potassium1138 mgVitamin E51.8 mg

4. ALMOND AUR GUD KI KATLI

Makes 20 pcs

Ingredients

  • 250g Almonds, ground into a fine powder (make sure to make the powder in bursts so that it doesn’t leave its fat)
  • ¼ tsp Cardamom powder
  • 100g Jaggery
  • 50ml Water
  • A few strands of saffron
  • 20g white sesame
  • Silver leaf for garnish

Method

  • In a non-stick pan start by melting the jaggery into the water.
  • Add the saffron strands and cardamom powder to the jaggery syrup.
  • Bring the mix to a boil. Once the jaggery syrup has reached one string consistency, add the ground almonds and mix well for about a minute or two till it comes together like a dough.
  • Whilst it is hot, transfer the mix to parchment paper, add sesame seeds and place another piece of the paper on top. With the help of a rolling pin, flatten the katli as thin or thick you want it to be.
  • Once rolled let the katli set for about ½ an hour. Paste the silver leaf as desired, cut into diamonds and serve.

Nutrient Analysis:

Calories

1523 kcal

Protein

51.5 g

Total fat

154.9 g

Saturated

12.2 g

Monounsaturated

99 g

Polyunsaturated

36.7 g

Carbohydrates

63.2

Fibre

36 g

Cholesterol

0

Sodium

22.8 mg

Calcium

894 mg

Magnesium

941.8 mg

Potassium

2146.9 mg

Vitamin E

64.9 mg

Almonds are quick to flavour and pair very well with all sorts of food items while the many health benefits of almonds have been highlighted in several Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha texts.

Consuming almonds daily may help in improving heart health and also in managing weight and type-2 diabetes. Besides that, almonds are rich in Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium and phosphorus so, go on and try these healthy almond based recipes for Janmashtami!

