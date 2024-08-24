Janmashtami 2024 special: Take your celebrations to next level with these prasad recipes for Krishna
The festival of Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Krishna, is a time of deep devotion, joyous music and togetherness for the Hindu community and central to this celebration is the preparation of prasad, the sacred food offered to Krishna. This year, as Janmashtami falls on August 26th, devotees have a special opportunity to celebrate with zeal and prepare delicious bhog for the divine and to help you make this Janmashtami truly special, we have gathered a collection of simple and traditional prasad recipes.
These dishes, made with wholesome ingredients, are perfect for offering to Krishna and whether you are an experienced cook or just starting out, these recipes will guide you in creating delicious and meaningful prasad.
1. Almond and Rose Kheer
Servings: 4-5
Ingredients:
- Full-fat milk: 2 liters
- Any available rice: 120 g
- Granulated sugar: 40 g
- Rose water: 3-4 drops
- Dried rose petals: 10 g
- Almonds: 100 g
- Almond slivers: 25 g
Instructions:
- Soak the rice in water for about 20 minutes.
- In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer until the milk reduces by half.
- Drain the soaked rice and add it to the milk. Cook on low heat until the rice is fully cooked and the mixture thickens.
- Stir in chopped almonds and continue cooking on low heat for another 15 minutes until the kheer becomes thick and creamy. Add sugar and mix well.
- Let the kheer cool down. Once cool, add rose water and mix. Refrigerate until serving.
- Roast almond slivers in an oven at 180°C for about 5 minutes, until golden brown. Garnish the kheer with the roasted slivers and dried rose petals before serving.
Nutritional Analysis
|Calories
|1152
|Protein
|28.1 gm
|Total fat
|88.4 gm
|Saturated Fats
|13.1 gm
|Monounsaturated Fats
|36.9 gm
|Polyunsaturated Fats
|13.4 gm
|Carbohydrates
|76.6 gm
|Fiber
|12.4 gm
|Cholesterol
|30 mg
|Sodium
|452.6 mg
|Calcium
|816 mg
|Magnesium
|375.4 mg
|Potassium
|1138 mg
|Vitamin E
|51.8 mg
2. Grilled Almond Burfi (Sugar-Free)
Servings: 4
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- Khoya (pindi): 500 g
- Sugar substitute: 40 g
- Roasted and crushed almonds: 1 cup
Instructions:
- Grate the khoya and set aside. Heat a pan, add khoya, and cook with 40 g of sugar substitute on low heat for 3-4 minutes.
- Remove from heat and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Quickly transfer the mixture into individual serving dishes.
- Sprinkle the remaining sugar substitute on top. Place the dish in a preheated oven at 200°C with heat only from the top, and allow the sugar to caramelize.
- Remove and serve immediately.
Nutrient Analysis
Calories
2501
Protein
96.9 g
Total fat
155.13 g
Saturated
55.437 g
Monounsaturated
45.118 g
Polyunsaturated
17.63 g
Carbohydrates
174.12 g
Fiber
17.9 g
Cholesterol
333.33 mg
Sodium
2 mg
Calcium
385 mg
Magnesium
386 mg
Potassium
2215.66 mg
Vitamin E
36.65 mg
3. Almond and Makhana Kheer
Servings: 2-3
Ingredients:
- Full cream milk: 2 cups
- Sugar: 4 tbsp
- Saffron strands: A pinch
- Green cardamom powder: ½ tsp
- Almond slivers: ½ cup
- Makhana (fox nuts): 1 cup
- Ghee: 2 tbsp
Instructions:
- Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and roast the makhana and almond slivers until golden.
- In another pan, heat milk and saffron strands, bringing the milk to a boil while stirring continuously to prevent it from sticking to the bottom.
- Add sugar to the milk and mix well.
- Stir in the roasted makhana and almond slivers. Continue cooking until the makhana softens and the milk thickens slightly.
- Serve the kheer hot or chilled, topped with roasted almond slivers and chopped roasted makhana.
Nutritional Analysis
|Calories
|1152
|Protein
|28.1 gm
|Total fat
|88.4 gm
|Saturated Fats
|13.1 gm
|Monounsaturated Fats
|36.9 gm
|Polyunsaturated Fats
|13.4 gm
|Carbohydrates
|76.6 gm
|Fiber
|12.4 gm
|Cholesterol
|30 mg
|Sodium
|452.6 mg
|Calcium
|816 mg
|Magnesium
|375.4 mg
|Potassium
|1138 mg
|Vitamin E
|51.8 mg
4. ALMOND AUR GUD KI KATLI
Makes 20 pcs
Ingredients
- 250g Almonds, ground into a fine powder (make sure to make the powder in bursts so that it doesn’t leave its fat)
- ¼ tsp Cardamom powder
- 100g Jaggery
- 50ml Water
- A few strands of saffron
- 20g white sesame
- Silver leaf for garnish
Method
- In a non-stick pan start by melting the jaggery into the water.
- Add the saffron strands and cardamom powder to the jaggery syrup.
- Bring the mix to a boil. Once the jaggery syrup has reached one string consistency, add the ground almonds and mix well for about a minute or two till it comes together like a dough.
- Whilst it is hot, transfer the mix to parchment paper, add sesame seeds and place another piece of the paper on top. With the help of a rolling pin, flatten the katli as thin or thick you want it to be.
- Once rolled let the katli set for about ½ an hour. Paste the silver leaf as desired, cut into diamonds and serve.
Nutrient Analysis:
Calories
1523 kcal
Protein
51.5 g
Total fat
154.9 g
Saturated
12.2 g
Monounsaturated
99 g
Polyunsaturated
36.7 g
Carbohydrates
63.2
Fibre
36 g
Cholesterol
0
Sodium
22.8 mg
Calcium
894 mg
Magnesium
941.8 mg
Potassium
2146.9 mg
Vitamin E
64.9 mg
Almonds are quick to flavour and pair very well with all sorts of food items while the many health benefits of almonds have been highlighted in several Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha texts.
Consuming almonds daily may help in improving heart health and also in managing weight and type-2 diabetes. Besides that, almonds are rich in Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium and phosphorus so, go on and try these healthy almond based recipes for Janmashtami!
