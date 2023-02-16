Juicy and delicious: 5 mouth-watering orange recipes to brighten your day

Oranges are versatile fruit that can add a burst of flavour and colour to any dish. They are one of the most popular and widely consumed fruits in the world and for good reason. They are not only a great source of vitamin C but also add a fresh and tangy flavour to any recipe. This vibrant fruit is also packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, making it a healthy addition to any meal. Whether you're looking for a healthy snack, a zesty addition to a salad, or a decadent dessert, oranges can provide the perfect touch. In this article, we'll explore some creative and delicious orange recipes that are sure to delight your taste buds and impress your guests. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with these mouth-watering orange recipes!

Orange raisin muffin

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Orange raisin muffin(freepik)

Ingredients:

1 cup plain flour (maida)

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup butter

1 tbsp orange squash

1 tsp grated orange rind (optional)

1/3 cup castor sugar

1/2 cup condensed milk

1/4 cup raisins (kismis)

1/3 cup cream

1/2 tsp butter for greasing

Method:

1. Sieve the flour with baking soda. Keep aside.

2. Cream the butter, orange squash, orange rind and sugar till smooth and creamy

3. Add the condensed milk, raisins, cream and flour and mix well.

4. Spoon the mixture into 10 greased and dusted muffin moulds.

5. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°c (360°f) for 15 to 20 minutes or until a skewer inserted in a muffin comes out clean.

6. Cool slightly and unmould.

2. Orange Pannacotta

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Orange Pannacotta(pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 tsp orange zest + for garnishing

⅓ cup orange jelly powder

3 tbsps orange marmalade

2 cups fresh cream

50 gms sugar

½ cup milk

Method:

1. Heat cream in a deep non-stick pan. Add 1 tsp orange zest, mix well and cook.

2. Add sugar, mix well and cook till the sugar dissolves.

3. Take milk in a bowl. Add orange jelly powder and mix well.

4. Remove the pan from heat, cool to room temperature and add the milk-jelly mixture. Mix well and strain.

5. Pour strained mixture into individual Martini glasses and refrigerate till set.

6. Top with orange marmalade, garnish with orange zest and serve.

3. Eggless orange cake

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Eggless orange cake(pixabay)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Butter

1/2 cup castor sugar

1/2 cup Condensed milk

1/2 cup Curd

1/4 cup Orange Marmalade

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup Maida

1 tsp Vanilla essence

2 Malta Oranges

1 cup Whipped Cream

Method:

1. Cream the butter and sugar mixture till light and soft.

2. Add condensed milk, curd and orange marmalade and mix together.

3. Add baking powder, baking soda and maida and mix well with the help of the hand blender to form a batter.

4. Add vanilla essence and mix with the help of whisk.

5. Take a greased round cake mould and pour the batter till 3/4 of the tin.

6. Bake the cake at 180°C for 35-40 mins.

For Topping:

7. Peel the oranges and remove segments.

8. Remove the top crust of the cake with help of the bread knife. Spread the whipped cream all over the cake.

9. Place orange segments on the top of the cake and garnish with mint and serve.

4. Orange sandesh

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Orange sandesh(pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup grated paneer (cottage cheese)

5 tbsp readymade orange crush

1 tbsp milk

1/4 cup orange segments

Method:

1. Combine the paneer, orange crush and milk in a bowl and blend in a mixer to a smooth paste.

2. Transfer the mixture into a plate and spread it evenly.

3. Arrange the orange segments over it.

4. Refrigerate for at least 3 to 4 hours.

5. Serve chilled.

5. Orange kheer

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Orange kheer(pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped orange segments

2 tbsp cornflour

1/4 cup cold full-fat milk

4 1/4 cups full-fat milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

Method:

1. To make orange kheer, combine the cornflour and cold milk in a bowl, mix well and keep aside.

2. Boil the milk in a deep pan on a high flame, which will take approx. 6 to 7 minutes.

3. Add the cornflour-milk mixture and sugar, mix well and cook on a slow flame for 10 minutes, while stirring continuously.

4. Add the cardamom powder and mix very well.

5. Allow the mixture to cool completely and once cooled, add the orange and mix well.

6. Refrigerate the orange kheer for atleast 2 hours and serve chilled.