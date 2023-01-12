Lohri 2023: Healthy and easy dessert recipes for people with diabetes

Lohri 2023: Lohri, one of the biggest harvest festivals of India, is almost here. All about bonfire, folk songs and dances, gajak, revdi and sarson ka saag, Lohri is celebrated every year around the same time - on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti. Lohri marks the end of winter solstice and it's the time for harvest of rabi crops. Delicacies made of jaggery, sesame seeds, puffed rice, peanuts are enjoyed during the festival. The festival isn't complete without revdi, moongfali, popcorn, gajak that people relish while partaking in the festivities by the bonfire. People with diabetes can opt for delicacies made of jaggery instead of sugar during the festival. In fact, til or sesame seeds delicacies can be beneficial for people with diabetes as it is a good source of healthy fats, protein, B vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. (Also read: Lohri 2023: Shubh muhurat, samagri, rituals and all you want to know)

Here are some healthy dessert recipes for people with diabetes on the occasion of Lohri:

1. Sugar-free apricot sesame laddu

(Recipe by Chef Akash Khandelwal, Sous Chef, Pastry & Bakery, Welcomhotel Sheraton, New Delhi)

Ingredients

⅓ cup white sesame seeds & 1/3 cup chopped apricots

¼ cup peanuts

¼ cup desiccated coconut

½ cup powdered jaggery/½ cup palm jaggery or use 6 gm stevia.

3 tablespoon water

Method

• Heat a kadai or pan and add the white sesame seeds in it. The pan should not be too hot, but on a low heat.

• On a low flame roast the sesame seeds. Stir at intervals.

• The sesame seeds pop and change colour. On a low heat, this takes about 2 to 3 minutes. Do not brown them.

• Remove and set aside in a plate.

• Then add the peanuts. Dry roast the peanuts on a low heat stirring often until they become crunchy and get a few black spots or blisters on them.

• Remove the peanuts in a mortar-pestle or on a plate. Allow them to cool.

• In the same pan, add the desiccated coconut.

• Stir continuously and roast the coconut until it become light golden or golden. Switch off the heat. Remove from the pan and set aside.

• When the peanuts have cooled, crush them coarsely. You can also crush them in a dry grinder.

• Add the coarsely crushed peanuts to the roasted coconut and sesame seeds.

• Next add the cardamom powder.

• Mix very well. Set aside.

• Take the above mixture, add the chopped apricots and add the melted jaggery or stevia.

• Water helps in binding a mixture and shape in round balls coated with sesame.

2. Chawal aur ganne ke ras ki kheer (rice and sugarcane juice pudding)

(Recipe by Executive Chef Rajnish Malkoti, Welcomhotel Shimla)

Chawal aur ganne ke ras ki kheer

Ingredients

4 cups fresh sugarcane juice

1/2 cup good quality basmati rice rinsed well and soaked in water for 30-40 minutes

1 green cardamom, pounded

1 1/4 cups full fat milk

1/4 cup mixed nuts and raisins

1 tsp desi ghee

Method

- Strain the sugarcane juice into a heavy based saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. As the juice boils, scum will start to rise to the surface. Use a large spoon or strainer to scoop and discard it (remove it from the sides of the pan as well). You will need to repeat this process until all the scum has been removed.

- Drain the rice well and add it to the saucepan along with the cardamom. Stir the mixture frequently over medium-low heat for about 20-25 minutes. As the rice starts to soften, the kheer will thicken.

- Turn down the heat and cover the saucepan. Continue to cook the kheer for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the rice is fully cooked. In a small saucepan, bring the milk to and boil. Add it to the kheer and stir well.

- In a small pan heat the ghee and fry the nuts and raisins until golden and add to the kheer. Cover and simmer the kheer for 5-7 more minutes or until it thickens to the desired consistency. Remove from heat and keep for cooling.

- Garnish with the nuts and raisins and serve cold.

