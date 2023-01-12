Happy Lohri 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones

Happy Lohri 2023: The special time of the year is here. Lohri, one of the biggest festivals of North India, is slated to be held on January 13. Lohri usually takes place a day before Makar Sankranti. It is celebrated to observe the last few coldest days of the year. Especially celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh, this is the time of the year when people gather around together with their family and friends and observe the day of warmth and harvest. Lohri also celebrates winter harvest and speaks of the importance of warmth. Homemade delicious snacks are prepared during this time and people gather around the bonfire and engage in dance and music.

As we near the festival, we have curated a list of wishes, images and messages that you can share with your near and dear ones and let them know that you are sending good wishes and hope their way:

May this season of harvest bring fruits of prosperity for you. Happy Lohri!

“Before the reward there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy.” – Unknown

Lohri celebrates the last of the coldest days of the year.

Let's keep each other wrapped in the warmth of love, as the coldness of hatred near us. Happy Lohri to you and your family.

“You must give to get, you must sow the seed, before you can reap the harvest.” – Unknown

Lohri is celebrated with a range of homemade sweet dishes.

Happy Lohri to you and your dear ones. May this year bring joy, hope and happiness for everyone.

“The more you harvest, the quicker and easier it becomes” ― Charles Dowding, Charles Dowding's Skills for Growing

This festival is mainly celebrated in the northern part of India.

“What are you planting today to harvest tomorrow?” ― Lailah Gifty Akita

People gather around a bonfire and celebrate Lohri with dance and music.

Through dance, music and merriment, we celebrate this special day, and dedicate it to a year of happiness, hope and harvest.

“Feed the soil, not your plants.” ― Charles Dowding, Charles Dowding's Skills for Growing

Lohri welcomes the warmer days.

Happy Lohri from me and mine to you and yours. Have a great year ahead.