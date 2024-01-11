Lohri special 2024: This is the festive time of the year. Every year, Lohri is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Observed especially in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Lohri marks the start of the harvest festival and the end of the winter season. People gather around the fire, sing songs, dance and narrate folk tales to celebrate the day. Lohri is also dedicated to the legends. One of the legends – Dulla Bhatti – is known for his courage and bravery for saving young girls from being sold to slavery and married off at an early age during the Mughal Emperor Akbar's reign. Many Lohri songs are dedicated to Dulla Bhatti. Lohri special 2024: Lip-smacking recipes to make on this day(Unsplash)

Lohri is also known for the lip-smacking dishes prepared at home. From Makki ki Roti to Sarson Da Saag, Lohri is the time to get together with loved ones and relish delectable dishes. Here are two recipes of Lohri special dishes that are easy to prepare at home.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ: Lohri 2023 special: Lip-smacking traditional recipes to enjoy with your family

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Peanut Chikki:

Ingredients:

100 grams raw peanuts

1 cup chopped jaggery

Ghee for greasing

Method:

Grease the barfi tray with ghee. Roast peanuts till they are lightly brown and then peel and make them halves. Then in a pan, heat jaggery and add the roasted peanuts and mix everything together. Spread the peanut mixture on the greased tray. Cut into squares and let it cool before serving.

Til Gud Laddoo:

Ingredients:

1½ cups white sesame seeds

¾ cup dry coconut, grated

1 tablespoon ghee

1½ cups chikki wala gud

1 cup peanuts, roasted and crushed

¾ cup roasted chana dal

Pinch of nutmeg powder

Method:

Dry roast the white sesame seeds and set aside to cool. Then dry roast the dry coconut and set aside. In a pan, add ghee and jaggery and melt and cook till they come to a hard ball consistency. Then mix the dry roasted sesame seeds, dry coconut, melted jaggery with peanuts, roasted chana dal and nutmeg powder. Mix everything together and roll into laddoos while the mixture is still hot and serve.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)