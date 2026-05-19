Looking for summer drink ideas? Try these cocktail recipes from Jamun-Mint to Clooney Cold Brew, and more

If you're looking for something refreshing with a modern twist and a hint of desi flavour to beat the summer heat, these refreshing cocktail recipes are a must try. Here’s the breakdown of the cocktail recipes that deserve a spot on your menu.

Cocktail recipes for summer parties.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Try these 3 summer cocktails for a refreshing boost: From Chilli Smoke Mango to Shilling

Jamun-Mint recipe

The blend of tangy jamun and the cooling freshness of mint creates a vibrant, well-balanced drink that makes every sip feel instantly refreshing in this scorching weather. With minimal ingredients, it comes together in minutes, ideal for an effortless summer indulgence.

Preparation Time: 10 Mins

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

60ml of Magic Moments Jamun Spicy Mint vodka

Jamun Pulp (Optional)

5-10 fresh mint leaves

Lemon juice

10-15ml of sugar syrup (adjust to taste)

30-50ml chilled water

Soda (Optional)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ice cubes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ice cubes {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Pinch of black salt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pinch of black salt {{/usCountry}}

Jamun-mint cocktail recipe. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Method: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Method: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Gently crush the mint leaves in a shaker. To this, add the Jamun-Mint Vodka, along with two drops of lime juice and sugar syrup as preferred. You may add some jamun pulp for extra flavour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Gently crush the mint leaves in a shaker. To this, add the Jamun-Mint Vodka, along with two drops of lime juice and sugar syrup as preferred. You may add some jamun pulp for extra flavour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Step 2: Add ice and shake well for 15–20 seconds, post which you can strain into a glass filled

with ice.

Step 3: To the mix, add chilled water and a splash of soda (optional), then stir gently.

Step 4: Garnish with a lemon slice and a sprig of mint. Serve chilled.

Clooney Cold Brew

This recipe features tropical coffee, lifted with bright citrusy notes of gin.

Ingredients:

45 ml Tanqueray gin

30 ml cold brew coffee

10 ml vanilla syrup

40 ml coconut water

Garnish: Dehydrated coconut flakes rim

Method:

Step 1: Build all ingredients over ice in a highball glass filled with ice cubes.

Step 2: Stir gently and garnish with coconut flakes.

Pineapple ginger is a mix of tropical pineapple with a zesty ginger lift. (Unsplash)

Pineapple ginger

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pineapple ginger is a mix of tropical pineapple with a zesty ginger lift.

Ingredients:

45 ml The Singleton 12 Year Old

30 ml pineapple juice

Ginger ale (top up)

Garnish: Ginger candy + pineapple sphere

Method:

Step 1: Shake all ingredients with ice until well chilled.

Step 2: Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice cubes, top with ginger ale, and garnish.

Lavender Lemonade

It is a fragrant floral lemonade with a smooth malt finish.

Ingredients:

60 ml The Singleton 12 Year Old

10 ml vanilla syrup

Lemonade (top up)

Garnish: Granulated Sugar rim + Lavender sprig

Method:

Step 1: Stir the ingredients with ice.

Step 2: Strain into a highball glass over tall block ice, top with lemonade, and garnish.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON