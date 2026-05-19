Looking for summer drink ideas? Try these cocktail recipes from Jamun-Mint to Clooney Cold Brew, and more
If you are hosting a party this summer, try these refreshing cocktail recipes that will amaze your guests with your culinary skills.
If you're looking for something refreshing with a modern twist and a hint of desi flavour to beat the summer heat, these refreshing cocktail recipes are a must try. Here’s the breakdown of the cocktail recipes that deserve a spot on your menu.
Also read | Try these 3 summer cocktails for a refreshing boost: From Chilli Smoke Mango to Shilling
Jamun-Mint recipe
The blend of tangy jamun and the cooling freshness of mint creates a vibrant, well-balanced drink that makes every sip feel instantly refreshing in this scorching weather. With minimal ingredients, it comes together in minutes, ideal for an effortless summer indulgence.
Preparation Time: 10 Mins
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
60ml of Magic Moments Jamun Spicy Mint vodka
Jamun Pulp (Optional)
5-10 fresh mint leaves
Lemon juice
10-15ml of sugar syrup (adjust to taste)
30-50ml chilled water
Soda (Optional)
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Pinch of black salt{{/usCountry}}
Method:{{/usCountry}}
Method:{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Gently crush the mint leaves in a shaker. To this, add the Jamun-Mint Vodka, along with two drops of lime juice and sugar syrup as preferred. You may add some jamun pulp for extra flavour.{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Gently crush the mint leaves in a shaker. To this, add the Jamun-Mint Vodka, along with two drops of lime juice and sugar syrup as preferred. You may add some jamun pulp for extra flavour.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Add ice and shake well for 15–20 seconds, post which you can strain into a glass filled
with ice.
Step 3: To the mix, add chilled water and a splash of soda (optional), then stir gently.
Step 4: Garnish with a lemon slice and a sprig of mint. Serve chilled.
Clooney Cold Brew
This recipe features tropical coffee, lifted with bright citrusy notes of gin.
Ingredients:
45 ml Tanqueray gin
30 ml cold brew coffee
10 ml vanilla syrup
40 ml coconut water
Garnish: Dehydrated coconut flakes rim
Method:
Step 1: Build all ingredients over ice in a highball glass filled with ice cubes.
Step 2: Stir gently and garnish with coconut flakes.
Pineapple ginger
Pineapple ginger is a mix of tropical pineapple with a zesty ginger lift.
Ingredients:
45 ml The Singleton 12 Year Old
30 ml pineapple juice
Ginger ale (top up)
Garnish: Ginger candy + pineapple sphere
Method:
Step 1: Shake all ingredients with ice until well chilled.
Step 2: Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice cubes, top with ginger ale, and garnish.
Lavender Lemonade
It is a fragrant floral lemonade with a smooth malt finish.
Ingredients:
60 ml The Singleton 12 Year Old
10 ml vanilla syrup
Lemonade (top up)
Garnish: Granulated Sugar rim + Lavender sprig
Method:
Step 1: Stir the ingredients with ice.
Step 2: Strain into a highball glass over tall block ice, top with lemonade, and garnish.
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