Love crunchy snacks? Try these crispy corn poppers at home: Full step-by-step recipe

Summer vacations are around the corner, and it's time to keep the snacks ready for those movie nights and kids’ parties. While there are a lot of ready-made snacks available in the market, the taste of home-made snacks is irresistible. Moreover, they are healthy and made from fresh ingredients. The Moody Chef in an Instagram post dated April 19, 2026, shared a quick crispy corn popper that’s going to be a hit for your party moments. These bite-sized corn poppers are perfectly crispy outside, soft and flavourful inside. Here’s the step-by-step recipe.

Crispy corn popper recipe to try at home.(Pexel)

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Ingredients required

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the ingredients you will need to make crispy corn poppers at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the ingredients you will need to make crispy corn poppers at home: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} • Sweet corn – One cup- 130 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Sweet corn – One cup- 130 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Soaked chana dal – Half cup- 180 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Soaked chana dal – Half cup- 180 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Onion (finely chopped)- 40 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Onion (finely chopped)- 40 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Green chillies- 20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Green chillies- 20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Coriander leaves-20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Coriander leaves-20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Turmeric powder-20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Turmeric powder-20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Red chilli powder-20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Red chilli powder-20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Cumin seeds-20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Cumin seeds-20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Salt-20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Salt-20 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Rice flour (for extra crispiness)- 70–100 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Rice flour (for extra crispiness)- 70–100 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Oil for frying-200–300 kcal Crispy corn popper recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Oil for frying-200–300 kcal Crispy corn popper recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step recipe for making crispy corn popper at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step recipe for making crispy corn popper at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Start by soaking chana dal for 2–3 hours and draining. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Start by soaking chana dal for 2–3 hours and draining. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 2: Now, coarsely grind dal with corn (keep some texture).

Step 3: Add onion, chillies, coriander, spices, salt, and rice flour.

Step 4: Mix them well to form a thick mixture.

Step 5: Now, drop small portions into hot oil.

Step 6: Fry till golden, crispy, and delicious.

Step 7: Serve hot with chutney or ketchup.

You can serve this as a party snack, a tea-time snack, and even for your midnight cravings. Fried poppers are best enjoyed fresh, but you can store leftovers in an airtight container. For 3–4 servings, per serving, the calories range somewhere between: 160–260 kcal.

Pro tips:

Make sure the chana dal is well-drained before grinding to avoid excess moisture.

Do not over-grind the mixture; a coarse texture gives better crunch.

Add rice flour gradually to get the right binding consistency.

Fry on medium heat so the poppers cook evenly from the inside.

Avoid overcrowding the pan, as it can lower the oil temperature and make the food soggy.

Benefits of corn

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Corn is a nutritious and high-fibre food that boosts digestive health and also acts as a rich source of antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin for eye health. It also provides sustained energy through complex carbohydrates. Its key nutrients include B vitamins, magnesium, and potassium that support heart health and manage blood sugar levels.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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