Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Makhana Chocolate Protein Porridge for a Light and Nutritious Breakfast with Rich Chocolate Flavour and Smooth Texture

    Makhana chocolate protein porridge is a quick breakfast made with fox nuts, cocoa, and natural ingredients for a balanced, protein-rich and energising start.

    Published on: Apr 27, 2026 12:24 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A bowl of healthy porridge with a hint of chocolate and a soft texture can make mornings feel more exciting and easy to manage. Makhana chocolate protein porridge combines roasted makhana with cocoa and milk to create a smooth and nourishing breakfast ready in minutes.

    Makhana Chocolate Protein Porridge (Freepik)
    Makhana Chocolate Protein Porridge (Freepik)

    Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is a light and nutrient-rich ingredient often used in Indian kitchens. It contains protein, calcium, and fibre, making it suitable for daily meals. When blended and cooked, makhana creates a creamy base that feels smooth and easy to digest.

    This porridge is different from regular chocolate porridge because it uses makhana instead of oats or refined cereals. The texture feels lighter, and the flavour combines a mild nutty taste with a rich chocolate note from cocoa or dark chocolate. It offers a balanced option for those looking for a superfood breakfast.

    Makhana and dark chocolate together provide nutrients and antioxidants that support daily nutrition. The protein content may help manage hunger levels and support weight management. Natural sweeteners like dates or a small amount of honey can replace refined sugar, while nuts and seeds add extra nutrition and texture.

    How Makhana Chocolate Porridge Differs from Regular Chocolate Porridge

    Makhana Chocolate Porridge

    Regular Chocolate Porridge

    Made with makhana

    Made with oats or refined grains

    Light and smooth texture

    Slightly heavy texture

    Contains natural protein and minerals

    Lower natural protein

    Uses natural sweeteners

    Often uses sugar

    Mild nutty and chocolate flavour

    Strong chocolate taste

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    • Prep Time: 5 minutes
    • Cook Time: 10 minutes
    • Servings: 2 bowls
    • Calories: 220–260 calories per serving
    • Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, chocolaty, creamy, and nutty
    • Nutrition: Rich in protein, calcium, fibre, and antioxidants
    • Difficulty Level: Easy

    Make The Creamy Makhana Chocolate Porridge with Smooth Texture and Light Sweetness

    This porridge has a soft and creamy texture with a gentle chocolate flavour balanced by the nutty taste of makhana. The consistency feels smooth and light, making it suitable for warm mornings or slightly chilled servings during summer. Each spoon feels rich yet balanced.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup makhana (fox nuts)
    • 1 1/2 cups milk (or almond milk)
    • 1 tablespoon cocoa powder or grated dark chocolate
    • 3–4 soaked dates
    • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
    • 1 tablespoon chopped nuts (almonds, walnuts)
    • 1 teaspoon chia seeds (optional)

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Dry roast the makhana in a pan on low heat for 4 to 5 minutes until crisp. Let them cool slightly.
    2. Grind the roasted makhana into a fine powder using a blender. Keep it aside.
    3. Heat milk in a pan and add the powdered makhana. Stir continuously to avoid lumps.
    4. Add cocoa powder or grated dark chocolate and mix well until it blends evenly.
    5. Add blended soaked dates for natural sweetness and stir until combined.
    6. Add cardamom powder and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the porridge thickens.
    7. Turn off the heat and add chopped nuts and chia seeds. Mix gently and serve warm or slightly cooled.

    Tips to Make This Porridge Smooth and Balanced

    • Roast makhana well for better flavour.
    • Grind into a fine powder to avoid lumps.
    • Stir continuously while cooking for smooth texture.
    • Use dark chocolate for a richer taste.
    • Adjust thickness by adding milk.
    • Add dates for natural sweetness.
    • Serve slightly cooled for a refreshing summer option.
    • Top with seeds or nuts for added texture.

    Nutritional Value of Makhana Chocolate Protein Porridge

    According to FSSAI, this porridge offers a combination of protein, fibre, and minerals along with antioxidants from cocoa, making it a balanced breakfast option.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    240 calories

    Protein

    8 g

    Carbohydrates

    28 g

    Fibre

    4 g

    Fat

    10 g

    Calcium

    120 mg

    Iron

    2 mg

    Ingredient Contribution to Nutrition

    Each ingredient plays a role in making this porridge nourishing and balanced.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Makhana

    Provides protein, calcium, and fibre

    Milk

    Adds protein and calcium

    Cocoa/Dark Chocolate

    Contains antioxidants

    Dates

    Natural sweetness with minerals

    Nuts

    Healthy fats and crunch

    Chia Seeds

    Adds fibre and omega fatty acids

    FAQs

    Is this porridge suitable for weight management?

    It contains protein and fibre that help balance meals and manage hunger levels.

    Can this recipe be made without chocolate?

    Yes. It can be made as plain makhana porridge with cardamom flavour.

    How can the porridge be stored?

    It is best consumed fresh but can be refrigerated for a few hours and reheated before serving.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Recipe/Makhana Chocolate Protein Porridge For A Light And Nutritious Breakfast With Rich Chocolate Flavour And Smooth Texture
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes