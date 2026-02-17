How To Prepare Makhana Kheer, A Guilt-Free Healthy Recipe You Must Try At Home

A healthy dessert can feel delicious and a great choice, especially when it begins with makhana. Light, airy fox nuts slowly simmered in milk turn into a creamy bowl of kheer that feels perfect yet balanced. This simple recipe keeps the sweetness gentle and the texture satisfying. Makhana Kheer, A Guilt-Free Healthy Recipe (freepik)

Makhana, also called fox nuts or lotus seeds, grows in water and has been part of Indian kitchens for generations. Bihar is one of the largest producers of makhana, where it is harvested from lotus ponds. These seeds are naturally low in fat and easy to digest, making them a thoughtful choice for lighter desserts.

As makhana cooks in milk, it softens and absorbs flavour beautifully. The mild, nutty taste pairs well with cardamom and chopped nuts. Its fibre content helps create fullness, allowing small servings to feel complete without excess.

Milk adds richness, while jaggery or controlled sugar keeps the dessert mindful. Roasting makhana before simmering enhances its flavour and gives the kheer a gentle depth. Makhana’s shelf life is very long, which makes it a reliable pantry ingredient for quick sweets.

Makhana kheer stands out as a guilt-free, healthy recipe to try at home. It brings together taste and nutrition in a bowl.

Recipes To Make Creamy And Light Homemade Makhana Kheer For A Guilt-Free Treat Makhana kheer brings comfort without heaviness. Soft fox nuts simmered in milk create a creamy dessert that feels festive yet balanced. Lightly sweet and gently flavoured with cardamom, this recipe turns everyday ingredients into a healthy treat that suits both regular meals and special occasions.

Ingredients (Serves 3–4) Makhana (fox nuts) – 1 cup

Full-fat or toned milk – 3 cups

Ghee – 1 tsp

Jaggery powder or sugar – 3 tbsp (adjust to taste)

Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp

Chopped almonds – 1 tbsp

Chopped cashews – 1 tbsp Instructions Heat the ghee in a pan on a low flame. Add makhana and roast for 3–4 minutes until crisp. Let them cool slightly, then crush half of them lightly for texture. In another pan, bring milk to a gentle boil. Add roasted makhana to the milk. Simmer on low flame for 10–12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add jaggery powder or sugar and mix well. Add cardamom powder and chopped nuts. Cook for 2–3 more minutes until slightly thick. Serve warm or chilled as preferred. FAQs Is makhana kheer suitable for weight-conscious eating? Yes, makhana is light and easy to digest. Using controlled sweetener and moderate milk keeps the dessert balanced and portion-friendly.

2. Can makhana kheer be made without sugar? Yes, jaggery, date paste, or even natural sweetness from milk can be used instead of refined sugar.

3. How long can makhana kheer be stored?

Makhana kheer can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Reheat gently or serve chilled as preferred.