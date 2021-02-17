Mid-week cravings? Bake this eggless carrot cake and satiate your hunger pangs

Carrot is one of the most versatile vegetables. It is a great snack, it makes for a nice cooked sabzi and not just that, it also is the main ingredient in some of the most delicious desserts. The moment winters arrive, our taste buds start craving for gajar ka halwa. But today, we are not talking about that. Instead, today, is all about the moist and spongy carrot cake. Yes, that is correct.

A carrot cake is the perfect option for people who do not like things to be too sweet. It is the perfect amount of sweet, with a little amount of icing and it melts in your mouth as soon as it touches your tongue. So let's dive right into the recipe.

Eggless carrot cake

Ingredients:

For The Cake:

(3 eggs are substituted by 3/4 cup applesauce or apple compote) (reduce sugar of cake accordingly)

300 grams soft brown sugar (reduce by about 50 grams when using applesauce aka 250 grams = 1 cup approx)

3/4 cup of applesauce (or 3 eggs)

300 ml coconut oil (or 150 ml oil + 150 ml low-fat greek yoghurt)

300 grams plain flour = 2 cups

1 tsp soda bicarbonate

1 tsp baking powder

1.5 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

300 grams grated carrots = 3 cups

100 grams of lightly toasted then roughly chopped walnuts = 1 cup

Cream Cheese Frosting

300 grams sifted icing sugar

50 grams salted butter (or unsalted), at room temperature

125 grams cold cream cheese

Method:

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius and line 2 x 8’ tins with non-stick discs.

Once that is done, sift the flour, soda bicarbonate, baking powder, salt and the spices into a small bowl. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs (or applesauce), oil, vanilla and sugar using the paddle attachment of a stand-alone or handheld mixer. Mix it nicely until well incorporated.

For the next step, add the flour mixture into the egg mixture, and mix until well incorporated. Fold in the carrots and the walnuts until properly mixed.

Pour the batter into the 2 prepared tins and bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes until golden brown and bouncy to touch (and/or an inserted skewer comes out clean). Cool for 5 minutes and then invert in a cool rack before frosting.

To make the icing, start by beating the icing sugar with the softened butter. When properly mixed, add the cream cheese until mixed in and no lumps remain. Whisk for a few more minutes until light and fluffy.

Decorate your cake as you want and enjoy this delectable dessert.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/petites_choses)

