Mid-week cravings? Bake this eggless carrot cake and satiate your hunger pangs
- Get ready with your baker's hat and prepare this delicious eggless carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and tell us what you think about it?
Carrot is one of the most versatile vegetables. It is a great snack, it makes for a nice cooked sabzi and not just that, it also is the main ingredient in some of the most delicious desserts. The moment winters arrive, our taste buds start craving for gajar ka halwa. But today, we are not talking about that. Instead, today, is all about the moist and spongy carrot cake. Yes, that is correct.
A carrot cake is the perfect option for people who do not like things to be too sweet. It is the perfect amount of sweet, with a little amount of icing and it melts in your mouth as soon as it touches your tongue. So let's dive right into the recipe.
Eggless carrot cake
Ingredients:
For The Cake:
(3 eggs are substituted by 3/4 cup applesauce or apple compote) (reduce sugar of cake accordingly)
300 grams soft brown sugar (reduce by about 50 grams when using applesauce aka 250 grams = 1 cup approx)
3/4 cup of applesauce (or 3 eggs)
300 ml coconut oil (or 150 ml oil + 150 ml low-fat greek yoghurt)
300 grams plain flour = 2 cups
1 tsp soda bicarbonate
1 tsp baking powder
1.5 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground ginger
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
300 grams grated carrots = 3 cups
100 grams of lightly toasted then roughly chopped walnuts = 1 cup
Cream Cheese Frosting
300 grams sifted icing sugar
50 grams salted butter (or unsalted), at room temperature
125 grams cold cream cheese
Method:
Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius and line 2 x 8’ tins with non-stick discs.
Once that is done, sift the flour, soda bicarbonate, baking powder, salt and the spices into a small bowl. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs (or applesauce), oil, vanilla and sugar using the paddle attachment of a stand-alone or handheld mixer. Mix it nicely until well incorporated.
For the next step, add the flour mixture into the egg mixture, and mix until well incorporated. Fold in the carrots and the walnuts until properly mixed.
Pour the batter into the 2 prepared tins and bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes until golden brown and bouncy to touch (and/or an inserted skewer comes out clean). Cool for 5 minutes and then invert in a cool rack before frosting.
To make the icing, start by beating the icing sugar with the softened butter. When properly mixed, add the cream cheese until mixed in and no lumps remain. Whisk for a few more minutes until light and fluffy.
Decorate your cake as you want and enjoy this delectable dessert.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/petites_choses)
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mid-week cravings? Bake this eggless carrot cake and satiate your hunger pangs
- Get ready with your baker's hat and prepare this delicious eggless carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and tell us what you think about it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake
- Yeh humari weekday craving hai, aur yeh chocolate lava oat cake hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai! Why wait for cheat day on Sunday when you can bend the rules and treat yourself to chocolate lava oat cake and brush aside mid-week blues? Check the recipe inside and thank us later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday
- Attention, vegetarians (and even pasta lovers) in the house! Kick off those mid-week blues this Wednesday with a mouthwatering recipe of crispy Caprese Gnocchi which needs only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes on one pan only
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami
- Vasant Panchami is here and as you search for dishes to whip up with yellow colour in them, as is the traditional custom, check out this recipe of Dalia Khichri which is enough to serve as a complete meal and sure to pack your family’s health in one plate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake
- What is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share? If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake | Check recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi
- Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy some Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine this Valentine's Day 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups
- This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feel the love this Valentine's weekend with this lush Cupid's Cloud recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simplicity is the new cool in the culinary world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox