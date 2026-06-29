Monsoon making you crave something warm and cozy? Try this zero oil one pot lemon chicken noodle soup with 30 g protein

The monsoon has a way of making you crave simple comforts, and few dishes hit the spot quite like a steaming bowl of noodle soup. As the rain taps against your window, every spoonful of warm, fragrant broth can feel like a cosy escape, transporting you to a quiet mountain retreat or a tucked-away café without ever leaving home. If you're looking for a comforting bowl that's just as nourishing as it is satisfying, this high-protein lemon chicken noodle soup is the perfect recipe to try.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared his take on lemon chicken noodle soup – a wholesome one-pot meal packed with protein, loaded with colourful vegetables and simmered in a flavourful, comforting broth.

In an Instagram video shared on June 25, the fitness coach highlights, “I have been obsessed with this zero oil boiled chicken recipe that has been all over my feed lately and here is my version of a lemon chicken noodle soup that is inspired by that recipe. This entire bowl is about 350 calories with 30 g of protein.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 500g bone-in chicken thighs, cut into medium-sized pieces

5 garlic cloves, crushed

15 g ginger, sliced

2 green chillies, slit

1 handful spring onions (white parts), chopped

1 cup (150 g) green beans, chopped

1 carrot (100 g), diced

2 potatoes (240 g), chopped

5 coriander stems

1 teaspoon black pepper

1½ teaspoons salt

About 700ml water, or enough to cover the ingredients

60 g noodles (any variety)

1 handful spring onions (green parts), chopped

3 tablespoons soy sauce (50 ml)

Juice of ½ lime

1 lime, sliced, for serving Method Place the chicken thighs, crushed garlic, sliced ginger, slit green chillies, spring onion whites, beans, carrot, potatoes, coriander stems, black pepper and salt into a large pot. Pour in enough water to just cover all the ingredients, about 700 ml. Set the pot over a medium flame and give everything a good stir. Cover with a lid and let it cook for 20 minutes, allowing the chicken to become tender and the vegetables to soften while the broth develops flavour. Remove the lid and add the raw noodles, chopped spring onion greens, soy sauce and the juice of half a lime. Stir well to combine all the ingredients. Continue cooking uncovered for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are cooked through and have absorbed the flavours of the broth. Check that the chicken is fully cooked and the potatoes are tender. Turn off the heat and transfer the soup to serving bowls. Garnish with fresh lime slices and serve hot for a comforting one-pot meal. Nutrition (per serving, serves 3): Calories: 330

Protein: 30 g

Carbohydrates: 34 g

Fat: 7 g

Fibre: 6 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 500g bone-in chicken thighs, cut into medium-sized pieces

5 garlic cloves, crushed

15 g ginger, sliced

2 green chillies, slit

1 handful spring onions (white parts), chopped

1 cup (150 g) green beans, chopped

1 carrot (100 g), diced

2 potatoes (240 g), chopped

5 coriander stems

1 teaspoon black pepper

1½ teaspoons salt

About 700ml water, or enough to cover the ingredients

60 g noodles (any variety)

1 handful spring onions (green parts), chopped

3 tablespoons soy sauce (50 ml)

Juice of ½ lime

1 lime, sliced, for serving Method Place the chicken thighs, crushed garlic, sliced ginger, slit green chillies, spring onion whites, beans, carrot, potatoes, coriander stems, black pepper and salt into a large pot. Pour in enough water to just cover all the ingredients, about 700 ml. Set the pot over a medium flame and give everything a good stir. Cover with a lid and let it cook for 20 minutes, allowing the chicken to become tender and the vegetables to soften while the broth develops flavour. Remove the lid and add the raw noodles, chopped spring onion greens, soy sauce and the juice of half a lime. Stir well to combine all the ingredients. Continue cooking uncovered for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are cooked through and have absorbed the flavours of the broth. Check that the chicken is fully cooked and the potatoes are tender. Turn off the heat and transfer the soup to serving bowls. Garnish with fresh lime slices and serve hot for a comforting one-pot meal. Nutrition (per serving, serves 3): Calories: 330

Protein: 30 g

Carbohydrates: 34 g

Fat: 7 g

Fibre: 6 g {{/usCountry}}

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