Nutritionist shares 10 minute homemade protein bar recipe loaded with 17 grams of protein per slice

Protein bars have become a go-to snack for busy days – convenient, portable, and an easy way to get a quick protein boost. However, many store-bought options come loaded with preservatives, hidden additives, added sugars, and ultra-processed ingredients that may do more harm than good. But what if you could enjoy the same convenience with better control over what goes into your food? With a simple homemade recipe, you can skip the unnecessary extras, save money, and create a cleaner, more nourishing protein bar right in your own kitchen.

Read more to find out how to make protein bars at home!(Unsplash)

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Natalie Brady, a holistic nutritionist specialising in metabolic health and fat loss, has shared a quick and easy homemade protein bar recipe that delivers an impressive 17 grams of protein per slice – while taking just 10 minutes to prepare. In an Instagram video shared on April 11, the nutritionist highlights, “Stop wasting money on store-bought protein bars loaded with fillers, gums, added sugars, and unnecessary ingredients that can leave you feeling puffy, bloated, and still not properly satisfied. Make these instead!”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients 1½ cups almond meal (oat flour also works, it just lowers the total protein amount per serve)

¼ cup vanilla protein powder

Pinch of sea salt

¾ cup nut butter

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup dark chocolate chips Method Begin by lining a loaf tin or small container with baking paper, ensuring the sides are covered for easy removal later. In a mixing bowl, combine the almond meal, protein powder, and a pinch of sea salt, stirring well so the dry ingredients are evenly distributed. Add the nut butter, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to the bowl, then mix thoroughly until the mixture comes together into a thick, cohesive dough. Gently fold in the dark chocolate chips, making sure they are evenly spread throughout the mixture. Transfer the mixture into the prepared tin and press it down firmly, smoothing the top to create an even layer. Place the tin in the refrigerator for at least four hours, or ideally overnight, to allow the bars to fully set and firm up. Once set, remove from the tin, slice into eight equal bars, and store them in the fridge or freezer for a convenient, ready-to-eat snack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients 1½ cups almond meal (oat flour also works, it just lowers the total protein amount per serve)

¼ cup vanilla protein powder

Pinch of sea salt

¾ cup nut butter

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup dark chocolate chips Method Begin by lining a loaf tin or small container with baking paper, ensuring the sides are covered for easy removal later. In a mixing bowl, combine the almond meal, protein powder, and a pinch of sea salt, stirring well so the dry ingredients are evenly distributed. Add the nut butter, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to the bowl, then mix thoroughly until the mixture comes together into a thick, cohesive dough. Gently fold in the dark chocolate chips, making sure they are evenly spread throughout the mixture. Transfer the mixture into the prepared tin and press it down firmly, smoothing the top to create an even layer. Place the tin in the refrigerator for at least four hours, or ideally overnight, to allow the bars to fully set and firm up. Once set, remove from the tin, slice into eight equal bars, and store them in the fridge or freezer for a convenient, ready-to-eat snack. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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