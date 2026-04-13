Nutritionist shares 10 minute homemade protein bar recipe loaded with 17 grams of protein per slice
Store-bought protein bars might pack hidden ingredients that do more harm than good. Try out Natalie's homemade protein bar recipe instead!
Protein bars have become a go-to snack for busy days – convenient, portable, and an easy way to get a quick protein boost. However, many store-bought options come loaded with preservatives, hidden additives, added sugars, and ultra-processed ingredients that may do more harm than good. But what if you could enjoy the same convenience with better control over what goes into your food? With a simple homemade recipe, you can skip the unnecessary extras, save money, and create a cleaner, more nourishing protein bar right in your own kitchen.
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Natalie Brady, a holistic nutritionist specialising in metabolic health and fat loss, has shared a quick and easy homemade protein bar recipe that delivers an impressive 17 grams of protein per slice – while taking just 10 minutes to prepare. In an Instagram video shared on April 11, the nutritionist highlights, “Stop wasting money on store-bought protein bars loaded with fillers, gums, added sugars, and unnecessary ingredients that can leave you feeling puffy, bloated, and still not properly satisfied. Make these instead!”
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1½ cups almond meal (oat flour also works, it just lowers the total protein amount per serve)
- ¼ cup vanilla protein powder
- Pinch of sea salt
- ¾ cup nut butter
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ cup dark chocolate chips
Method
- Begin by lining a loaf tin or small container with baking paper, ensuring the sides are covered for easy removal later.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the almond meal, protein powder, and a pinch of sea salt, stirring well so the dry ingredients are evenly distributed.
- Add the nut butter, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to the bowl, then mix thoroughly until the mixture comes together into a thick, cohesive dough.
- Gently fold in the dark chocolate chips, making sure they are evenly spread throughout the mixture.
- Transfer the mixture into the prepared tin and press it down firmly, smoothing the top to create an even layer.
- Place the tin in the refrigerator for at least four hours, or ideally overnight, to allow the bars to fully set and firm up.
- Once set, remove from the tin, slice into eight equal bars, and store them in the fridge or freezer for a convenient, ready-to-eat snack.
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1½ cups almond meal (oat flour also works, it just lowers the total protein amount per serve)
- ¼ cup vanilla protein powder
- Pinch of sea salt
- ¾ cup nut butter
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ cup dark chocolate chips
Method
- Begin by lining a loaf tin or small container with baking paper, ensuring the sides are covered for easy removal later.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the almond meal, protein powder, and a pinch of sea salt, stirring well so the dry ingredients are evenly distributed.
- Add the nut butter, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to the bowl, then mix thoroughly until the mixture comes together into a thick, cohesive dough.
- Gently fold in the dark chocolate chips, making sure they are evenly spread throughout the mixture.
- Transfer the mixture into the prepared tin and press it down firmly, smoothing the top to create an even layer.
- Place the tin in the refrigerator for at least four hours, or ideally overnight, to allow the bars to fully set and firm up.
- Once set, remove from the tin, slice into eight equal bars, and store them in the fridge or freezer for a convenient, ready-to-eat snack.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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