Endocrinologist warns your ‘healthy’ protein bar may actually be wrecking your blood sugar

Are you one of those who gravitate towards protein and granola bars, sometimes even opting for them as substitutes for meals? After all, they are ‘healthy’, right? If weight loss is your goal, then this habit could not be any more counterproductive. These protein bars may be labelled as ‘healthy’ with big, fancy fonts, but may actually contain hidden sugar and syrups that can spike your blood sugar, and leave you craving soon. Your favourite protein bars also come with additives!(Picture credit: Freepik)

New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt, in a November 16 post, detailed how these protein bars may not be as healthy as you think. One should not let down their guard just because they are deemed healthy.

One of the primary concerns is how they may affect blood sugar levels for the worse. Dr Roehnelt added, “If you are trying to lose weight, this healthy snack is probably wrecking your blood sugar.”

Hidden ingredients of protein bar

The reality is complicated, much greyer than you realise. While they may promise nutrition with high protein content along with convenience, these bars carry a lot of sugar as well.

Revealing how much sugar these bars carry, along with other hidden ingredients, the endocrinologist elaborated, “I am talking about granola bars and protein. While they are marketed as a great meal replacement type of snack, they may contain up to twenty-five grams of added sugar, with all of the ingredients combined: glucose syrups, tapioca syrups, honey, and brown rice syrups.”

Further, the endocrinologist also highlighted that many may contain seed oil. Emphasising the importance of checking the label thoroughly, she added, “A lot of them even have seed oils that you may not even notice, and check the label, many of them even the protein bars will have a carbohydrate like brown rice as the first ingredient, this combination of the blood sugar entry, a glucose spike, insulin spike, a glucose crash. This can all lead to cravings later in the day.” This is one of the reasons you may feel hungry again, because of the sugar crash.

What should you focus on?

Dr Roehnelt advised to focus on whole foods, suggesting protein bars should not be a substitute for proper meals. Moreover, she also stressed checking the labels. She urged to choose the bars which include at least 10 grams of protein, around 3 to 5 grams of fibre and less than 5 grams of added sugar.

And most importantly, look for ingredients that you can actually ‘pronounce.’ The fancier and more complicated an ingredient sounds, the more suspicious it may be, usually hinting at hidden additives.

