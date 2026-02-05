Nutritionist shares easy hot chocolate milk mug cake recipe loaded with 9g protein and only 175 calories
Aathira Sethumadhavan's chocolatey dessert satisfies our sweet cravings without the guilt of abandoning healthy eating.
Valentine’s Week starts in two days, and if you are looking to personally prepare a sweet treat for your fitness enthusiast partner, this recipe has got your back. Taking to Instagram on November 19, 2025, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan shared the process of making a cosy hot chocolate mug cake.
It takes only 10 minutes to prepare, and the measurements provided below are for two servings. Each serving has only 175 calories and comes loaded with nine grams of protein, 14 grams of carbohydrates, and nine grams of fat, making it the perfect treat to indulge in without worrying about the diet going off track. Apart from a cosy home date, it is also the perfect pick-me-up during PMS.
Ingredients:
For the Mug Cake
- ¼ cup almond flour or powdered oats
- ¾ tbsp cocoa powder
- Sweetener of choice (I used Stevia, you can use monkfruit / jaggery / sugar / mashed banana / date purée, etc)
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 2 tbsp Greek yoghurt or thick curd
- ¾ tsp vinegar
- 1½ tbsp milk
- Vanilla essence (optional)
For the Milk - Hot Chocolate Mix
- 1 cup milk (skim or regular)
- 1 tsp cornflour
- Vanilla essence
- 2 small blocks of dark chocolate (9-10 g)
Method of preparation:
1. Mug Cake
- In a mug, mix almond flour/oats, cocoa powder, sweetener, and baking soda.
- Add Greek yoghurt, vinegar, milk, and vanilla.
- Mix well and microwave for 60–90 seconds until set.
2. Milk-Hot Choc
- Heat milk with cornflour and vanilla until slightly thickened.
- Remove half — this is your plain milk.
- To the remaining half, add dark chocolate and whisk until melted — this is your chocolate milk.
3. Assemble
- Pour 1 spoon of plain milk + 1 spoon of chocolate milk over the mug cake, alternating.
- Fill it to the top, mix gently, and enjoy warm.
