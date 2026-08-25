Raksha Bandhan 2026: 7 healthier mithai ideas for siblings who want to keep their sugar intake in check

Raksha Bandhan is synonymous with celebration, family gatherings and, of course, an abundance of food and mithai. From boxes of sweets exchanged as gifts to plates passed around during family get-togethers, it is almost impossible to imagine the festival without them. But celebrating mindfully does not mean giving up mithai altogether. Also Read | In the mood to cook something indulgent? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's malai kofta recipe served with a rich, creamy gravy With a few smarter ingredient swaps, homemade recipes and mindful portions, you can enjoy the sweetness of Raksha Bandhan without compromising on your health goals. HT Lifestyle spoke to Eshanka Wahi – Dubai and Delhi-based culinary nutrition and holistic wellness coach, and the founder of Eat Clean With Eshanka – who emphasises, “Festivals can be enjoyed without having the guilt of eating sweets. You don't have to remove mithai completely, but can make healthier choices with the ingredients, preparation and portion size.” Making mithai at home gives you greater control over the ingredients, cooking methods and amount of added sugar. The wellness coach shares seven homemade mithai options that allow you to enjoy the festive sweetness while bringing more nutrient-rich ingredients to your celebrations. 1. Date and nut laddoos

Date and nut laddoos can help you cut out refined sugar. (AI generated image)

Ingredients: Seedless dates

Roasted almonds

Walnuts

Mixed seeds

Cardamom Method: Blend the dates, nuts, seeds and cardamom into a sticky mixture. Shape into small laddoos and refrigerate until firm. Benefits: Dates provide natural sweetness, reducing the need for refined sugar, while nuts and seeds add fibre, healthy fats and some protein, along with micronutrients such as magnesium and vitamin E. While these laddoos still contain natural sugars, the nutrient-rich ingredient mix makes them a more wholesome alternative to traditional laddoos that may rely heavily on refined sugar. 2. Homemade date chocolate bites

Homemade date chocolate bites deliver the goodness of flavanols from unsweetened cocoa. (AI generated image)

Ingredients: Dates

Unsweetened cocoa powder

Nuts

Coconut or crushed nuts, for coating Method: Blend the dates, cocoa powder and nuts into a sticky mixture. Shape into bite-sized pieces, roll in coconut or crushed nuts and refrigerate until firm. Benefits: Dates provide natural sweetness and fibre, while nuts add healthy fats and some protein. Unsweetened cocoa also contains naturally occurring plant compounds called flavanols, making these bites a more nutrient-rich alternative to packaged chocolate treats loaded with refined sugar. 3. Besan laddoos with jaggery

Besan laddoos made using jaggery cuts down on refined sugar and provides plant protein from chickpeas, (AI generated image)

Ingredients: Besan (gram flour)

Small amount of ghee

Jaggery

Cardamom

Chopped almonds or walnuts Method: Roast the besan in a little ghee until fragrant. Add jaggery, cardamom and chopped nuts, mix well and shape the mixture into small laddoos. Benefits: Using jaggery instead of refined sugar can help reduce reliance on refined sugar, while making the laddoos at home allows you to control the amount of jaggery and ghee. Besan, made from chickpeas, provides protein and fibre, while nuts add healthy fats and additional nutrients. However, jaggery still contains sugar and calories, so portion size remains important. 4. Makhana kheer with jaggery

Combining makhana with kheer provides protein, fibre and minerals. (AI generated image)

Ingredients: Makhana (fox nuts)

Milk

Jaggery

Cardamom

Chopped nuts Method: Roast the makhana and cook it with milk and cardamom until soft. Add jaggery and chopped nuts, mix well and serve warm or chilled. Benefits: Makhana provides some protein, fibre and minerals, while milk adds protein and calcium. Nuts contribute healthy fats and additional nutrients, while jaggery can be used in place of refined sugar. However, jaggery is still a source of sugar and calories, so moderation and portion size are important. 5. Coconut and date bites

Coconut date bites deliver natural sweetness along with healthy fats and other nutrients. (AI generated image)

Ingredients: Dates

Desiccated coconut

Chopped nuts

Mixed seeds Method: Blend or mix the dates, coconut, nuts and seeds into a sticky mixture. Shape into small bite-sized pieces and refrigerate until firm. Benefits: Dates provide natural sweetness and fibre, while coconut, nuts and seeds add healthy fats, texture and additional nutrients. Unlike many traditional sweets, these bites do not require a separate sugar syrup to bind the ingredients, helping reduce the need for added sugar. 6. Dry fruit and seed bites

Dry fruit and seed bites offer healthy fats, fibre, plant-based protein and essential micronutrients (AI generated image)

Ingredients: Dates

Almonds

Walnuts

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

Cardamom or cinnamon Method: Blend the dates, nuts, seeds and spice into a sticky mixture. Shape into small bite-sized pieces and refrigerate until firm. Benefits: Nuts and seeds provide healthy fats, fibre, plant-based protein and essential micronutrients, while dates add natural sweetness and help bind the mixture. Unlike some traditional dry-fruit sweets that rely on added sugar or sugar syrup, these bites use dates as the natural binder, eliminating the need for a separate syrup. 7. Atta laddoos with less sugar

Atta laddoos skip refined flour. (AI generated image)