Recipe: Enjoy a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants with broccoli chickpea soup

They say “soup puts the heart at ease, calms down the violence of hunger, eliminates the tension of the day and awakens and refines the appetite” and as we wrap up the work week, we decided to enjoy a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants with broccoli chickpea soup. We live on good soup, not on fine words and so, this Thursday we are adding all the missing colours to our work day with a bowl of delicious broccoli chickpea soup which aides bone, muscle and skin health.

Check out its easy recipe inside that will keep you coming back for more:

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup zucchini, chopped

1 large bell pepper, diced

1 large carrot, peeled and chopped

1 cup fresh sweetcorn

3 cups broccoli florets

2 cups plant based milk

1 can coconut milk

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp turmeric

2 tbsp tamari

1 cup vegetable stock

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 cups kale, de-stemmed and chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large pan and cook the onion and garlic for a few minutes. Next, add the zucchini, bell pepper, sweetcorn and broccoli, cooking for 5 minutes more. Now add the plant based milk, nutritional yeast, cumin, paprika, turmeric, tamari and vegetable stock. Simmer for 10 minutes, then add the kale, chickpeas and lemon juice. Continue simmering until the kale wilts, and at the last minute season to taste with salt and pepper.

(Recipe: Instagram/aveganfoodfeed)

Benefits:

Enjoying a reputation as a superfood, broccoli is low in calories and supports many aspects of human health since it is packed with a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants. From zinc to vitamin A and vitamin C (20), broccoli is full of vitamins and minerals that are important for skin health.

As for the chickpeas, apart from containing protein which aides bone, muscle and skin health, they also contain other nutrients which help prevent a number of health conditions. They can be included in a healthful diabetes meal plan, help manage blood pressure, support heart health, help protect the body from cancer and also have a positive impact on brain and nervous system function.

Zucchini contains a fibre called pectin, which is linked to increasing heart health and lowering cholesterol. A part of the summer squash family, this nutrient-packed seasonal veggie can help in avoiding dehydration and other deficiencies, contribute to healthy digestion, may reduce blood sugar levels, strengthen vision and aid in weight loss.

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter