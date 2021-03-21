IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Indulge in Indian goodness of ultra creamy vegan Chickpea stew
Recipe: Indulge in Indian goodness of ultra creamy vegan Chickpea stew(Instagram/veggie_intervention)
Recipe: Indulge in Indian goodness of ultra creamy vegan Chickpea stew(Instagram/veggie_intervention)
recipe

Recipe: Indulge in Indian goodness of ultra creamy vegan Chickpea stew

  • Say ‘yes’ to bone, muscle and skin health with this delicious and flavourful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy. Check out the recipe of ultra creamy vegan Chickpea stew or vegan Chana Masala or vegan chole masala here
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:18 PM IST

In India, there are different ways of making chana or chickpeas and one of the most common ones is chana masala which is a chickpea curry. Right before dinner tonight, we stumbled upon this scrumptious recipe of chana masala which is an Indian goodness packed with not only tantalizing taste but also health benefits.

Say ‘yes’ to bone, muscle and skin health with this delicious and flavourful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy. Check out the recipe of ultra creamy vegan Chickpea stew or vegan Chana Masala or vegan chole masala here:

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups dry chickpeas or 2 ½ cups canned chickpeas, drained

3 onions, finely chopped

1 can chopped or whole peeled tomatoes

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

1 ½ tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 fresh chili, chopped (seeds removed if you can’t handle the heat)

1 tsp ground tumeric

2 tbs garam masala

1 tbs ground cumin

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp salt

1 bunch of fresh cilantro leaves and stalks, chopped

1 cup water

Cashew cream

½ cup raw cashews soaked in hot water for 1 hour

1clove garlic, crushed

¼ cup water

salt to taste

Method:

Soak the cashews in hot water for 1 hour. Place rinsed cashews and the rest of the ingredients from the cashew cream mixture into a high speed blender, blend until perfectly smooth, add more water if necessary. Soak dried chickpeas overnight and cook until soft. If using canned chickpeas, drain and rinse.

Start by heating the pan, add mustard and cumin seeds and toast for 1-2 minutes. Add the oil, onions, ginger, chilis and garlic. Fry for 8 minutes stirring frequently. Add the rest of the ground spices, fry for 2-3 minutes. Add canned or fresh tomatoes and the water, cook for approx. 15 minutes or until all the flavors have blended and the onions are nice and soft.

Move half of the gravy to a food processor, let it cool and blend. Move it back to the pan, add the cooked chickpeas, half of the cashew cream, lemon juice and cilantro stalks, simmer for another 10 – 15 minutes.

Garnish with lots of freshly chopped cilantro and more of the cashew cream. Serve with steamed rice or any type of flat bread eg naan or roti. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Maja Lewicz, Instagram/veggie_intervention)

Benefits:

Apart from containing protein which aides bone, muscle and skin health, chickpeas also contain other nutrients which help prevent a number of health conditions. They can be included in a healthful diabetes meal plan, help manage blood pressure, support heart health, help protect the body from cancer and also have a positive impact on brain and nervous system function.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
healthy recipe recipes healthy recipes recipe recipe for india vegan chickpeas skin health spicy food onion tomato masala chana masala chana masala recipe indian cuisine bone health muscle health + 15 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Recipe: Indulge in Indian goodness of ultra creamy vegan Chickpea stew(Instagram/veggie_intervention)
Recipe: Indulge in Indian goodness of ultra creamy vegan Chickpea stew(Instagram/veggie_intervention)
recipe

Recipe: Indulge in Indian goodness of ultra creamy vegan Chickpea stew

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:18 PM IST
  • Say ‘yes’ to bone, muscle and skin health with this delicious and flavourful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy. Check out the recipe of ultra creamy vegan Chickpea stew or vegan Chana Masala or vegan chole masala here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: These Irish/Italian vegan stuffed shells will leave you drooling(Instagram/betterfoodguru)
Recipe: These Irish/Italian vegan stuffed shells will leave you drooling(Instagram/betterfoodguru)
recipe

Recipe: These Irish/Italian vegan stuffed shells will leave you drooling

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • If you still do not believe that plant-based dishes are delicious, let these vegan stuffed shells make you rethink with their marriage of Irish and Italian flavours that will surely tantalise your taste buds this Sunday. Check recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Key Lime Pie(Once Upon A Chef)
Key Lime Pie(Once Upon A Chef)
recipe

Recipe: Easy Key Lime Pie recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Key lime pie is an American dish which is perfect for those who like to eat desserts but aren't too keen on the excess of sugar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay in his happy and carefree days in London in 1987 when he was 22
Sanjay in his happy and carefree days in London in 1987 when he was 22
recipe

“At 22, I didn’t have a bank account nor any bank balance!” says Sanjay Kapoor

By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The actor gets nostalgic about living in a two-BHK in Chembur with his entire family and being the first graduate in the entire clan, besides leading the single life and hanging around the sets of Mr India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rosemary Focaccia bread(Gimme Some Oven)
Rosemary Focaccia bread(Gimme Some Oven)
recipe

Sharpen your baking skills with the Rosemary Focaccia bread recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Did you miss getting on the bread baking bandwagon during the lockdown? This easy Focaccia bread recipe will give you a head start. Check it out...
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pasta Aglio e Oilo recipe(Instagram/ pepper.ph)
Pasta Aglio e Oilo recipe(Instagram/ pepper.ph)
recipe

Recipe: This divine pasta Aglio e Olio will make your weekend

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • Wear your chef's hat this weekend and make this simple pasta Aglio e Olio recipe which tastes divine and will surely impress your loved ones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shakshouka (Unsplash)
Shakshouka (Unsplash)
recipe

Give your breakfast a Mediterranean twist with this delicious Shakshouka recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • Bored of eating the same old breakfast everyday? Take your taste buds on a spin with this delicious Shakshouka recipe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vietnamese Spring Rolls(Unsplash)
Vietnamese Spring Rolls(Unsplash)
recipe

These light and healthy Vietnamese spring rolls are perfect for the summer

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Vietnamese spring rolls are much fresher and healthier. While usually the ingredients are a variety of jullienned vegetables topped with pork or prawns, you can skip the meat and go for a vegetarian version.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding(Instagram/dailydoseofyumm)
Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding(Instagram/dailydoseofyumm)
recipe

Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:48 PM IST
  • Give your taste buds a tropical and bright treat this summer with this recipe of Creamsicle Chia Pudding
READ FULL STORY
Close
Breakfast masala oats with Goan choriz by Rhea Mitra-Dalal of the Facebook page The Porkaholics.
Breakfast masala oats with Goan choriz by Rhea Mitra-Dalal of the Facebook page The Porkaholics.
recipe

Bringing home the bacon: Pork is seeing a surge across India

By Dipanjan Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
In East UP, Dalit butchers are turning cooks, selling prepared pork items by the roadside. Hyderabad has taken to bacon. In Delhi and Mumbai, bacon fries, bacon jam and pork chops sell well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes us drool with healthy homemade spin to choco-spread(theshilpashetty)
Recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes us drool with healthy homemade spin to choco-spread(theshilpashetty)
recipe

Recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes us drool with healthy homemade spin to choco-spread

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra spills the beans on how to make breakfasts and snack-time fun for the kids with this recipe of homemade and healthy choco-spread and we are already drooling
READ FULL STORY
Close
If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer(Instagram/culinarychaser)
If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer(Instagram/culinarychaser)
recipe

If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • Spinach is at its best when it's fresh between March and June and tapping into this timeline, we are cooking Palak Paneer tonight with a recipe that Popeye would totally recommend. Check benefits and recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Life’s too short to curb cravings, try Choc Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls now(Instagram/counting_zacros)
Recipe: Life’s too short to curb cravings, try Choc Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls now(Instagram/counting_zacros)
recipe

Recipe: Life’s too short to curb cravings, try Choc Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls now

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Since the weekend is taking forever to come, we can do with some sweet, fluffy morning treats and these Choc Hazelnut Protein Cinnamon Rolls serve just the purpose especially with their nutty and simply irresistible chocolate filling. Check out the mouthwatering recipe here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Baingan Bharta(Veg Recipes of India)
Baingan Bharta(Veg Recipes of India)
recipe

Fall in love with eggplants with this quick and easy Baingan Bharta recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • Baingan Bharta is a Punjabi dish which is super simple and easy to make, and it is the gateway dish to make anyone fall in love with aubergines and eggplants
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chicken Parmesan(Nosh Plate Instagram)
Chicken Parmesan(Nosh Plate Instagram)
recipe

Try out this yummy Italian Chicken Parmigiana recipe oozing with cheesy goodness

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:08 PM IST
  • Italian Chicken Parmigiana is an Italian dish which consists of breaded chicken breast covered with tomato sauce and a variety of cheeses including mozzarella, parmesan or provolone and is served over your choice of pasta, or salad if you wish to go low on carbs. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP