Recipe: Let these Banana Chocolate Muffins sweeten up your Monday

Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of plant-based diet which include lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with those who eat fewer plant proteins. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

On that note, we decides sweeten up our Monday blues with not only a healthy but also vegan treat courtesy a recipe of Banana Chocolate Muffins that we stumbled upon recently. Got some dark brown or soft bananas in your kitchen?

Transform them into a healthy and yummy delight like these unparalleled and decadent Banana Chocolate Muffins which are eggless, vegan, dairy-free and packed with immense health benefits. Check out the recipe here:

Ingredients:

3 mid sized bananas

2 tsp powdered flaxseeds

1 tbsp oil

2 tbsp jaggery powder

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 cup quick oats

3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa

1 tbsp corn flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

For toppings - some quick oats, chia seeds and dark chocolate chips

Method:

Add the bananas in a bowl and using a fork, mash them into purée. Add in jaggery and oil and beat well. Stir in ground flaxseed, and let the mixture rest for around 10 minutes till it slightly thickens. Now add rest of the ingredients (except toppings) and give a gentle mix until well combined.

Transfer the batter in a parchment paper lined muffin pan, add the toppings and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C/ 350°F for 25 minutes. Allow to cool and and enjoy!

(Recipe: Divya Jadhav, Instagram/tabu_tinku_foodies)

Benefits:

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. Flaxseeds improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol, may benefit people with diabetes and also reduce the risk of cancer.

The molasses content in jaggery makes it more nutrient since this nutritious by-product of the sugar making process is removed while making refined sugar. Jaggery is rich in vitamins and minerals, makes for a great immunity booster, builds a shield against health ailments like cough and cold and leads to improved digestive health, anemia prevention, liver detoxification and improved immune function.

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

On the other hand, chia seeds are loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter