Recipe: Move over regular non-veg and drool over this chicken tikka cooked in tomato cashew gravy

Weekends are for weight loss, muscle growth and bone health and if you, like us, are looking for a highly nutritious meal that ticks protein for the day, we got you sorted with a recipe Better Chicken to drool over this Saturday. Better Chicken includes chicken tikka pieces cooked in tomato cashew gravy and served with zeera edamame pulao and we can't help but try our hands on its scrumptious recipe.

We think, irrespective of what the occasion may be, one can never go wrong by showing up at the lunch or dinner table with a hot plate of any chicken dish and that is why we dug up this recipe of Better Chicken. Try ticking health and flavour both with this easy chicken recipe and thank us later.

Ingredients:

Chicken tikka pieces

Tomato

Garlic

Cashew Cream

Kasoori methi

Pumpkin puree

Brown rice

Edamame

Fried onion

Method:

Cut tomato 1/ 4, add whole garlic, add salt and black pepper and bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Then make a puree of it and keep aside. Heat the pan, add oil, add red chilli powder and tomato puree. Cook well then add salt and pumpkin puree and cashew cream along with kasoori methi.

Heat the pan, add oil, add garlic, sauté well. Add blanch edamame, add brown rice and corriander sautéed well. Add salt and black pepper. Take chicken tikka pieces and tomato gravy and serve with edamame brown rice and Indian salad and garnish with fried onions.

(Recipe: Chef, John Macedonius Fernandes)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken meat is one of the best food for protein as it aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.