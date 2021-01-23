Recipe: Peanut butter-chocolate fix shake is a much deserved post workout snack

Any food item with the words ‘weight loss’ has become our go-to product, courtesy the ounces of unwanted fat that we have put up in the one year of Covid-19 lockdown. If you too are looking to tame those sugar cravings with a healthy snack between meals that aides in weight loss, we have dug up a recipe of peanut butter and chocolate fix shake that makes for a perfect dose of self care to fuel your tired muscles after workout.

As a concentrated source of nutrition, peanut butter offers a slew of health benefits including muscle building. Check out the recipe of of peanut butter and chocolate fix shake here and your body will thank you later.

Ingredients:

1 cup of sweetened almond milk

1 frozen banana

1 tbsp creamy unsweetened peanut butter

1 scoop of collagen protein powder

1 tbsp raw unsweetened cacao powder

1 tbsp pure maple syrup

1 tbsp ground flaxseeds

1 pinch of Himalayan sea salt

Method:

Simply add all the ingredients to your blender and blend until creamy. Add an extra teaspoon of peanut butter for added measures n enjoy this much deserved post-workout snack.

(Recipe: Instagram/ sgfitclubonline)

Benefits:

The collagen protein in this recipe can help support digestive health while the ground flaxseeds too keep the digestive system in check, given they are an excellent source of healthy fat and fiber, apart from keeping the blood sugar stable. These ground flaxseeds are packed with a healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids that aide in combating inflammation and reportedly support weight management.

The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate. We can't wait to try this 5-minute recipe, what about you?

