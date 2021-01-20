Recipe: Make this easy and healthy citrus shrimp salad in under 30 minutes
- Have absolutely nothing planned to cook? Don’t concede defeat nor reach for a bowl of some cereal and milk or takeaway. Instead, let this simple and easy citrus shrimp salad recipe speak to you which is packed with health benefits
As work from home continues to consume most of our waking hours, we have totally run out of time and food options when it comes to cooking in the Covid-19 era. If you have absolutely nothing planned to cook, do not concede defeat nor reach for a bowl of some cereal and milk or takeaway.
Instead, let this simple and easy citrus shrimp salad recipe speak to you which is packed with health benefits. Loaded with fresh fruits and light lemon citrus sauce, this simple, bright, and refreshing salad is perfect for any time of the year.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup fresh orange juice (about 2 oranges)
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (about 3 lemons)
5 garlic cloves , minced or pressed
1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion (or shallot)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Pinch red pepper flakes
Freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt
3 pounds medium shrimp , peeled and deveined
1 medium orange , cut into wedges or slices
1 medium lemon , cut into wedges
Method:
In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, orange juice, lemon juice, garlic, onion, 2 teaspoons of the parsley and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Pour the mixture into a large skillet set over medium heat.
Bring to a simmer and cook until reduced by half, about 5 to 8 minutes. Add the shrimp, season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper and cover.
Cook for about 5 minutes until they turn pink. Top with the remaining parsley and serve with orange and lemon slices on the side. Additionally, you can also add the orange and lemon slices to the sauce to cook and brown slightly if desired. Enjoy.
(Recipe: Heidi Larsen, Instagram/ foodiecrush)
Benefits:
High in protein but low in calories, carbs and fat, shrimps make for a perfect diet food. As one of the most commonly consumed types of shellfish, shrimps are packed with high amounts of certain nutrients like as iodine and provide vitamins and minerals including selenium that is required for your daily needs and helps promote heart health while reducing inflammation.
