Recipe: Plant-based dishes are boring? Let Vegan Tofu Cigar change your opinion

Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins. With several studies pointing towards a switch to vegan, we decided to give health a chance this Tuesday and dug up a recipe of Vegan Tofu Cigar which left us drooling as it looked tantalising enough for our taste buds.

Winner winner tofu dinner! We know chicken lovers would not agree to this but what is life if not for a little bit of daring palatable experiments? In case you are game for it and think that plant-based dishes are boring, let this tofu-rrific recipe of Vegan Tofu Cigar change your opinion.

Ingredients:

Rice Paper Roll 1 Sheet

Silken Tofu (thin strips) 50 grams

Japanese Cucumber (Juliennes) 10 grams

Scallions (stalks) 10 grams

Carrot (Juliennes) 10 grams

Fresh Coriander Stalks 10 grams

Celery (Juliennes) 10 grams

Fresh Lettuce Leaves (Romaine) 01 leaf

Fresh Mint Leaves 03 leaves

Beans Sprouts 10 grams

Glass Noodles (for Nest) 20 grams

Kafir Lime Leaves 02 leaves

Salted Peanuts (Crushed) 10 grams

Oil (frying noodle for nest) 100 ml

Ingredients for dipping:

Hoisin Sauce 50 ml

Lime Juice 10 ml

Palm Sugar 10 grams

Bird Eye Chili (Crushed) 02 grams

Lemongrass (fine chopped) 05 grams

Method for Vegan Tofu Cigar:

Fill a large bowl with warm water. The bowl does not need to be large enough to fit the whole rice paper in one go. Submerge the rice papers into the water for 3-5 seconds.

Take it out from the water and start placing tofu, cucumber, scallions, carrot, fresh coriander stalks, celery juliennes, fresh lettuce leave, beans sprout and fresh mint leaves.

Fold the left and right edges of the rice paper in, then starting from the bottom, then keep rolling firmly. Serve immediately with the Hoisin Lime Dipping sauce.

Method for Dipping Sauce:

Take a bowl, mix all the ingredients well, keep in a refrigerator for 30 minutes served with Vegan Tofu Cigar.

(Recipe: Khemraj Bhatt, Executive Sous Chef, Oblu Select At Sangeli, Maldives)

Benefits:

Made of condensed soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into blocks, in a cheese-making-like process, tofu is a silken soft food item which can be whipped up in various ways to appeal to your taste buds. Containing all the nine essential amino acids and a good source of protein, tofu wins the health department when compared to meat and cheese.

It is low in calories, high in carbohydrates and a valuable plant source of iron and calcium and the minerals manganese and phosphorous, apart from containing magnesium, copper, zinc and vitamin B1.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter