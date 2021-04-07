Recipe: Say ‘goodbye’ to stress with these chocolate covered frozen raspberries

A year in Covid-19 pandemic and we are unapologetically the lockdown chefs who couldn’t even whip up eggs for breakfast but now are pro from baking loafs of banana bread at home, Dalgona coffee as starters to even main course dishes. While we are still polishing our kitchen skills as the trending hobby, our passion for desserts has only grown stronger in the coronavirus lockdown courtesy hours of idling at home that became our base for work and play this past year.

While our dessert cravings and kitchen skills are still in the pink of health, we decided to whip up some chocolate covered frozen raspberries to paint our mid-week blues, ruby red and chocolatey brown this Wednesday. Apart from lifting up our mood in a jiffy, chocolates’ reputation is rising for having antioxidant effects and reducing risk factors for heart disease courtesy its cocoa content.

Check out the recipe of chocolate covered frozen raspberries here and join us in bringing a smile to snack table:

Ingredients:

28 fresh raspberries

1/3 cup vanilla yogurt

1/2 cup chocolate chips

2 teaspoons coconut oil

Method:

Rinse fresh raspberries and pat them dry with a paper towel. If needed, let them sit out to dry a bit because you don’t want them to be wet when you’re coating them with the yogurt. Cover a small baking sheet or flat baking dish with parchment paper.

Using your fingers or a toothpick, dip each raspberry into the yogurt to coat. Place each yogurt covered raspberry onto the parchment. Once all the raspberries are coated, place in the freezer for 30-60 minutes to let the yogurt harden.

Once the yogurt has hardened up, melt chocolate chips with coconut oil in the microwave on 30 second intervals, until melted and thin enough to dip or drizzle. Dip each yogurt covered raspberry into the melted chocolate and place back on the parchment lined sheet.

Continue with remaining berries until they’re all coated. Place back in the freezer until chocolate has set and enjoy. Berries will last at 2-3 weeks in the freezer. They’re best if you take them out of the freezer and let them sit for 3-5 minutes before enjoying, otherwise they’re a bit too hard.

(Recipe: Instagram/cleaneatgram)

Benefits:

Apart from being a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, raspberries are low in calories but boast many nutrients. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content.

They may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing. Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option.

