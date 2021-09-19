Recipe: These easy and healthy Dry Fruit Modak will fill you with festive spirit

We don't care “rasode mein kaun tha” as long as we have scrumptious platters coming from the kitchen or mouthwatering recipes to try and surprise our family members, which is why we are whipping up Dry Fruit Modaks this Sunday. Missed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year due to Covid-19 protocols? Let this special healthy recipe of Dry Fruit Modaks be a drool-worthy compensation as it is not only delicious but power packed with vital nutrients required for the body.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrates the arrival of Ganesha to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Parvati/Gauri. It also marks the birth of Ganesha whom Hindus consider the god of wisdom and prosperity.

This 10-day festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh and modaks are used in prayers since as per the Hindu belief, it is considered one of the favourite dishes of Ganesha. Check out it's easy and healthy recipe below which makes 5-6 dry fruit modaks and will surely fill you with festive spirit.

Ingredients:

Dates 5-6

Roasted almonds ½ cup

Cashews ½ cup

Assortment of dry fruits ½ cup

Maple syrup (optional) ¼ cup

Modak mould to shape the modaks

Method:

Chop the nuts and dry roast them until they slightly turn in golden brown colour. Remove the seeds from the dates. If you want to save time and energy to make your modaks quick; purchase seedless dates.

Take a grinder, put all the ingredients together into it and grind the components until they form a doughy consistency. In case during the process you find these ingredients are not binding; feel free to add some more dates and make the dough consistent.

Once the batter is ready, grease the mould with some maple syrup and take a generous portion of this mixture and stuff inside it. Stuff sufficient enough from all the sides for a perfect shape.

After the modaks are shaped; put the modaks in the refrigerator to cool and settle down for about 1 hour or so. Take out the modaks from the refrigerator; place them on the plate and serve!

(Recipe: Ayushakti)

Benefits:

Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina. As they are rich in fibre, it provides better digestion.

Dates have an excellent nutrition profile, are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function. Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, works wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise on eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energized without crashing soon afterward.

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants which can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds which aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

