Recipe: This Yogurt Parfait is the perfect simple and healthy on-the-go snack
Yogurt parfaits are the quickest, easiest and healthiest on-the-go snack, breakfast, and even make for a great, healthy desert option. While the name may sound fancy, one doesn't really need any cooking experience or skills to make this dish, in fact all you need are some easy to find ingredients like yogurt, honey, granola, nuts, fresh or frozen fruit, and trail mix or seeds, depending on the kind of taste you're going for. Avoid using ingredients that have excessive sugar as this will make the parfait less healthy. While one can use normal milk yogurt to make parfait, Greek yogurt has better texture and flavour when it comes to this dish. You can opt for homemade granola or go for store bought as well, however if you mix it into the yogurt well before serving it will get soggy, so it is advisable to add the granola immediately before serving. When you begin to layer your parfait into mason jars start with a dollop of yogurt followed by honey as per taste, top this with a layer of fruit or berries, then another layer of yogurt, some more berries and top this with granola, berries, and some nuts and seeds if you prefer that. Almond, cinnamon and cranberry granola is great flavour-wise when it comes to parfait. Check out the simple recipe to make this easy dessert, snack or breakfast option, and you will never eat yogurt plain again. Read on:
INGREDIENTS
1 container of whole milk plain/Greek yogurt, organic recommended
3 Tbs. honey
200 grams of fresh or frozen berries
1 1/2 – 2 cups of granola
Handful of nuts like almond, w
INSTRUCTIONS
Add honey to a mason jar, on top of this dollop a spoon of yogurt. Top this with berries and/or some other fruit of your choice. Repeat the layers and top with granola, pumpkin/sunflower/watermelon seeds, dried fruits and/or nuts depending on your taste preference. If you wish to store the parfaits, you can refrigerate them for up to two-three days, however always add granola immediately before serving so it doesn't get soggy. This is the perfect all-day dish to enjoy by yourself or with company.
