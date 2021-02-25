IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: This Yogurt Parfait is the perfect simple and healthy on-the-go snack
Parfait(Unsplash)
Parfait(Unsplash)
recipe

Recipe: This Yogurt Parfait is the perfect simple and healthy on-the-go snack

Yogurt parfaits are the quickest, easiest and healthiest on-the-go snack, breakfast, and even make for a great, healthy desert option.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:53 PM IST

Yogurt parfaits are the quickest, easiest and healthiest on-the-go snack, breakfast, and even make for a great, healthy desert option. While the name may sound fancy, one doesn't really need any cooking experience or skills to make this dish, in fact all you need are some easy to find ingredients like yogurt, honey, granola, nuts, fresh or frozen fruit, and trail mix or seeds, depending on the kind of taste you're going for. Avoid using ingredients that have excessive sugar as this will make the parfait less healthy. While one can use normal milk yogurt to make parfait, Greek yogurt has better texture and flavour when it comes to this dish. You can opt for homemade granola or go for store bought as well, however if you mix it into the yogurt well before serving it will get soggy, so it is advisable to add the granola immediately before serving. When you begin to layer your parfait into mason jars start with a dollop of yogurt followed by honey as per taste, top this with a layer of fruit or berries, then another layer of yogurt, some more berries and top this with granola, berries, and some nuts and seeds if you prefer that. Almond, cinnamon and cranberry granola is great flavour-wise when it comes to parfait. Check out the simple recipe to make this easy dessert, snack or breakfast option, and you will never eat yogurt plain again. Read on:

INGREDIENTS

1 container of whole milk plain/Greek yogurt, organic recommended

3 Tbs. honey

200 grams of fresh or frozen berries

1 1/2 – 2 cups of granola

Handful of nuts like almond, w

INSTRUCTIONS

Add honey to a mason jar, on top of this dollop a spoon of yogurt. Top this with berries and/or some other fruit of your choice. Repeat the layers and top with granola, pumpkin/sunflower/watermelon seeds, dried fruits and/or nuts depending on your taste preference. If you wish to store the parfaits, you can refrigerate them for up to two-three days, however always add granola immediately before serving so it doesn't get soggy. This is the perfect all-day dish to enjoy by yourself or with company.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Parfait(Unsplash)
Parfait(Unsplash)
recipe

Recipe: This Yogurt Parfait is the perfect simple and healthy on-the-go snack

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Yogurt parfaits are the quickest, easiest and healthiest on-the-go snack, breakfast, and even make for a great, healthy desert option.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chicken Tortilla Soup(Spend With Pennies)
Chicken Tortilla Soup(Spend With Pennies)
recipe

Recipe: Delicious and hearty Chicken Tortilla Soup

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:30 PM IST
This Mexican flavoured Chicken Tortilla soup is slightly spicy and tangy, and the crisp tortilla chips are a great addition in terms of both flavour and texture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vanilla Mille Feuille(Preppy Kitchen)
Vanilla Mille Feuille(Preppy Kitchen)
recipe

Recipe: Expand your palate with this delicious and light Vanilla Mille Feuille

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The following recipe for Vanilla Mille Feuille may be a little tedious to make but will have you and your company licking off the plate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Try this scrumptious Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata for at-home brunch(Instagram/ketonourishment)
Recipe: Try this scrumptious Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata for at-home brunch(Instagram/ketonourishment)
recipe

Recipe: Try this scrumptious Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata for at-home brunch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:16 AM IST
  • A perfect healthy brunch doesn’t exis… oh hello, Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata! What’s better than cheddar cheese? Well clearly, it’s the super easy recipe of Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata which is loaded with vitamins and minerals. Read health benefits of this scrumptious meal inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Let Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups paint mid-week blues, caramel(Instagram/counting_zacros)
Recipe: Let Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups paint mid-week blues, caramel(Instagram/counting_zacros)
recipe

Recipe: Let Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups paint mid-week blues, caramel

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:43 AM IST
  • Who wouldn’t love to indulge in the aroma of a whole lot of spice and a deep caramel flavour this Wednesday? If you are already drooling at the thought, here’s a recipe of Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups whose unique taste will surely conquer your drooping mid-week mood
READ FULL STORY
Close
Quiche(Unsplash)
Quiche(Unsplash)
recipe

Recipe: Quick and easy one pot Spinach Mushroom Quiche

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The following recipe for Spinach and Mushroom quiche is a wholesome meal and the leftovers can be refrigerated or even frozen for later consumption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chocolate Raspberry Torte(Taste of Home)
Chocolate Raspberry Torte(Taste of Home)
recipe

Recipe: Perfect Chocolate Raspberry Torte with chocolate drizzle, fresh fruit

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:16 PM IST
This recipe for Chocolate Raspberry Torte is the perfect mix of chocolate cake topped with fresh raspberries, chocolate frosting and a delicious raspberry filling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Bring smiles to breakfast table with this scrumptious vegan French Toast(Instagram/naturallyzuzu)
Recipe: Bring smiles to breakfast table with this scrumptious vegan French Toast(Instagram/naturallyzuzu)
recipe

Recipe: Bring smiles to breakfast table with this scrumptious vegan French Toast

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • No eggs? No problem! Whip up this Classic French Toast for breakfast today which turns out to be super good and delicious despite being vegan | Check out the recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
High on spirits without the alcohol
High on spirits without the alcohol
recipe

High on spirits without the alcohol

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:17 PM IST
From Raspberry Hibiscus Soda to Rose Lemon Spritzer to Cranberry Mockjito, mocktails are having a moment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Orange and Almond cake from Caara is a moist gluten free cake made with almond flour and orange zest
Orange and Almond cake from Caara is a moist gluten free cake made with almond flour and orange zest
recipe

Have your cake and eat it too!

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Dump the no-good maida. From cassava to coconut flour, cakes made with healthier alternatives bring you refreshing flavours
READ FULL STORY
Close
Creamy chocolate pudding recipe(Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
Creamy chocolate pudding recipe(Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
recipe

Let's make some creamy and luscious chocolate pudding from scratch: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • Make this decadent chocolate pudding at home. It will satiate your dessert cravings. The recipe is extremely easy and always results in a delicious outcome.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast(Instagram/thedeliciousplate)
Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast(Instagram/thedeliciousplate)
recipe

Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • Are you a fit foodie, hunting for gluten free dessert or breakfast? Look no further as we bring to you a vegan treat with this recipe of cinnamon roll chia pudding that can also be served as a parfait and takes merely 5 minutes to prepare
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Enjoy a cosy Sunday evening with Creamy Coconut Pasta and Crispy Tofu(Instagram/earthofmariaa)
Recipe: Enjoy a cosy Sunday evening with Creamy Coconut Pasta and Crispy Tofu(Instagram/earthofmariaa)
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy a cosy Sunday evening with Creamy Coconut Pasta and Crispy Tofu

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Looking for a vegan food that is packed with your favourite flavours? Try this recipe of Creamy Coconut Pasta with Crispy Tofu and add dollops of yum to your Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Sunday give health a chance with Shilpa Shetty’s Tomato Celery Juice recipe(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
This Sunday give health a chance with Shilpa Shetty’s Tomato Celery Juice recipe(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
recipe

This Sunday give health a chance with Shilpa Shetty’s Tomato Celery Juice recipe

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • As you hang up your boots this Sunday and indulge in some self love, make sure to say ‘hi’ to immunity boosting and ‘goodbye’ to skin ageing with Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s super easy recipe of Tomato Celery Juice
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home made south Indian spicy tomato pickle. One can pretty much pickle any vegetable and fruit. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Home made south Indian spicy tomato pickle. One can pretty much pickle any vegetable and fruit. (Photo: Shutterstock)
recipe

Pick your pickle and tickle your taste buds

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Pickling is an art and one needs to adopt trial and error methods to learn it, say experts. Pickles also have health benefits as well, as they aid digestion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac