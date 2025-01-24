Republic Day 2025: Try these simple recipes to make delicious tri-colour sweets at home with family

Republic Day is a patriotic day to celebrate India’s journey and all the advancements it has made. The day commemorates the adoption of the Indian constitution. On this day, families tune in to watch the Republic Day parade on the TV and later either go out for brunch or have a hearty meal at home. If you are preparing the Republic Day lunch at home, don’t miss out on dessert options. Satisfy your sweet tooth with tricolour-inspired sweets. This list includes a variety of sweet dishes- from ladoos to truffles. Make delicious sweets, from laddoo to cake.(PC: Pinterest/@tempting treat & Pinterest/@ Gayathri's Cook Spot)

Food colours and natural alternatives

Most of the dishes would require green and orange colouring to mimic the tri-colour of the Indian flag. So make sure you have organic food colours. Add a drop in the batter to give the colour. The colour intensity depends on the amount of food colour added.

However, if you are not up for food colours, you can also consider natural alternatives with which you can equally achieve vibrant food colours. It's also healthier.

Green colours-You can add matcha powder, blended pistachio nuts, pudina chutney, and spinach. Take note, that the flavours of these ingredients will also be evident in the dessert. Keep in mind your dessert's flavour profile while choosing a natural green colour food source. These flavours can be masked with other more potent ingredients in the recipe.

Orange- For orange colour, the go-to options are turmeric and even carrots. Turmeric has a distinct bitter taste, so make sure to add only a pinch. Saffron, albeit more premium, can also give a lighter yellowish-orange hue along with an exquisite taste. But at the end of the day, carrots are convenient, as they already have a naturally, sweeter taste (cue gajar ka halwa).

White- Generally, if the batter is already white, there's no need for explicit white colouring. Sometimes, simply placing orange on top, green at the bottom, and leaving the middle section in the natural batter is enough to create the desired tricolour effect. This approach simplifies the process somewhat. But if you are still looking for white colour natural alternatives- then shredded coconut, curd, and blended cashews do the job well.

Important note: Make sure to divide your batter into three equal parts for each colour—saffron, white, and green. You can also use chopped veggies, nuts or fruits (like carrots, cashews and bell peppers) to create the tri-colour illusion.

Tricolour dessert ideas

Celebrate the day with beautiful desserts in three colours—saffron, white, and green. It's also a homage to the revered Indian flag. Tri-coloured desserts also look very pretty.

Here is the curated suggestion list; from pancakes to barfi.

The list contains:

Barfi

Cake

Swiss roll

Halwa

Fruit truffle

Laddoo

