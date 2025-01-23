Menu Explore
Republic Day 2025 brunches in restaurants across India: From Bengaluru and Mumbai to Jaipur, Pune

ByGita Hari
Jan 23, 2025 01:53 PM IST

Republic Day 2025: This Republic Day, let’s celebrate our gourmet journey with national and international treats from across India.

Republic Day 2025: Food is one thing which evolves constantly. Culinary culture exchange is an ongoing movement. People today are as familiar with varied Indian gastronomy as they are with world cuisines and global trends. Also read | Republic Day 2025 parade: How to book Republic Day tickets online, offline? Check dates, timing, prices, locations

Republic Day 2025: Here are some exciting Republic Day menus from restaurants in different cities.
Republic Day 2025: Here are some exciting Republic Day menus from restaurants in different cities.

This Republic Day, let’s celebrate our gourmet journey with national and international treats across the nation:

At Megumi, Mumbai, dive into a thoughtfully curated menu featuring innovative Japanese dishes and decadent desserts, each crafted to honour the essence of the day.
Megumi, Mumbai

This Republic Day, an unforgettable dining experience awaits at Megumi in Bandra, where culinary excellence meets the spirit of celebration. Dive into a thoughtfully curated menu featuring innovative Japanese dishes and decadent desserts, each crafted to honour the essence of the day. Don’t miss their signature Chicken Katsu, paired perfectly with the Natsukashii mocktail, a pairing designed to delight your palate and elevate your celebration.

The Big Tree Cafe, Jaipur can make your Republic Day 2025 even more special.
The Big Tree Cafe, Jaipur

The serene embrace of nature at The Big Tree Cafe, Jaipur beckons you to indulge in their delicious food and refreshing drinks while enjoying the cafe's tranquil ambiance. To make the occasion even more special, enjoy a 26 percent discount on your total bill as a tribute to the day. Gather your loved ones and create cherished memories savouring their Falafel Peri Peri Hummus and mocktails like BTC Punch for a delightful experience.

Whether you're craving a hearty meal or light bites, Tattva Bar and Cafe, Mumbai offers something for everyone.
Tattva Bar and Cafe, Mumbai

Tattva Bar & Cafe offers a delightful all-day menu in a cosy, vibrant atmosphere. Whether you're craving a hearty meal or light bites, Tattva offers something for everyone. Go for Mushroom and Truffle Pizza and Neon mocktails for a perfect treat.

At Muttuswami Cafe, Mumbai, enjoy their traditional menu of dosa, idli, and other regional specialties.
Muttuswami Cafe, Mumbai

Celebrate Republic Day with authentic south Indian flavors at Muttuswami Cafe! On 26th January, enjoy their traditional menu of dosa, idli, and other regional specialties, and don’t miss out on their delicious South Indian desserts. Try their Payasam and refreshing Basil lemonade to get India’s rich culinary traditions with every bite.

At Tipsy Tiger Shayari Bar, Goa. enjoy their mouth-watering food, refreshing drinks, and electrifying ambiance.
Tipsy Tiger Shayari Bar, Goa

Commemorate the patriotic vibes at Tipsy Tiger Shayari Bar, Goa. Enjoy their mouth-watering food, refreshing drinks, and electrifying ambiance that perfectly embodies Goa’s lively spirit. It’s the ideal spot to raise a toast to the nation while making unforgettable memories with your loved ones. Relish their Dabeli Bruschetta and mocktails like Minty Pineapple Punch for a tropical touch.

Gather your loved ones to make January 26 a celebration of joy and togetherness at Nouba, Jaipur.
Nouba, Jaipur

Nouba in Jaipur invites you to a celebration filled with incredible food, delightful drinks, and a lively ambiance. From flavorful dishes to creative mocktails, every detail is crafted to make the republic day special.Savor their Murgh Banjara Tikka and pair them with Basil Breeze mocktail. Gather your loved ones to make January 26 a celebration of joy and togetherness.

For hand-crafted pasta, wood-fired pizzas, artisanal bread, classic bruschettas, flavorful risottos, and an array of decadent desserts try Toscano.
Toscano, Bangalore and Pune

At Bangalore's Miraya Rose and Whitefield outlet, Toscano presents an innovative outdoor barbeque brunch in collaboration with SALT, one of Bangalore's most distinguished Indian fine dining destinations and bars. Each outlet promises an extensive spread that captures the essence of authentic Italian cuisine, featuring hand-crafted pasta, wood-fired pizzas, artisanal bread, classic bruschettas, flavorful risottos, and an array of decadent desserts.

Loya, Taj West End Bengaluru has something to offer for everyone.
Loya, Taj West End Bengaluru

Embark on a journey with flavourful starters such as the creamy Badami Malai Phool, crisp Amaranth Beetroot Kebab. Seafood lovers can delight in the zesty Lal Surkh Mirch ka Jhinga. The robust Hari Mirch ka Kukkad and the soul-warming Dhanaulti Meat, slow-cooked mutton in yogurt and mustard oil, bring a depth of flavours that capture India’s culinary soul. End your meal on a sweet note with the velvety Kesari Rasmalai or the decadent Anjeer Kaju Halwa, where figs, cashews, and ghee come together in perfect harmony.

