Saumya Tandon’s sweet potato halwa recipe will satisfy your intense sugar cravings: ‘Eat sweet without sugar’

Saumya Tandon keeps advocating for healthy eating and lifestyle on her Instagram profile. From sharing delicious and protein-packed salad recipes to showing us how to meet our sugar cravings in a healthy way, the actor’s Instagram profile is full of videos on nutritious recipes. Saumya, a few days back, shared the perfect recipe to manage our sugar cravings - a sweet potato halwa. Also read | Getting pesky 3 pm sugar cravings? Here are some healthy hacks to beat them Saumya Tandon shared the perfect recipe to manage our sugar cravings. (Instagram/@saumyas_world_, Pexels)

Saumya Tandon's sweet potato halwa recipe

The actor shared a video from her kitchen making the sweet dish. In it, Saumya mashed boiled sweet potato, added it to the pan and cooked it well till it turned brown in colour. Then, she added a little milk to it and cooked it for some time. She also added kesar and nuts to it. “I gave up sugar/all sugar substitutes, honey and jaggery 4 years ago. I only eat fruits and dry fruits and desserts made of them. It’s a game-changer. Try! Will keep posting desserts without using sugar/honey/jaggery and make you all believe we can eat sweet without sugar too,” read her caption. Also read | Sweet potatoes to sesame seeds: 5 superfoods to boost immunity during winters

Sweet potatoes are a nutritional powerhouse:

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dt Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Skin Clinic, said, “Sweet potatoes are a nutritional powerhouse, offering an array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are particularly rich in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, which supports vision, skin health, and immune function. A medium-sized sweet potato can fulfil your daily vitamin A needs. Additionally, sweet potatoes contain vitamin C, which boosts immunity, and vitamin E, known for its antioxidant properties.” Also read | Blood sugar management to cancer prevention, nutritional benefits and recipes of sweet potatoes or shakarkand

Sweet potatoes are loaded with health benefits.(Unsplash)

Sweet potatoes for weight loss:

In case you are trying to lose weight, potatoes might not be your go-to food. However, sweet potatoes should be. Loaded with substantial fibre, sweet potatoes help keep us satiated for a long time and reduce our food cravings, thereby supporting healthy weight management.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.