Send off the king of summer in style: 3 delicious mango recipes to try before season ends
Celebrate the king of summer fruits, mango, one last time this year with 3 delicious recipes that cater to both your desi and global palate.
As the summer season is departing, it's time to savour its golden flavour one last time this year. Mango remains a true staple of summertime (more like the king of summer fruits), and this fruit deserves an iconic send-off. And what better way than trying unique fusions to celebrate its tropical glory? From desi shrikhand to western cheesecake, mango fits in every dish, adding sunshine and surprise to your plate.
Chef Neha Deepak Shah and chef Sneha Singhi, on behalf of Stahl Kitchens, shared with HT Lifestyle three delightful mango-based recipes that have unique fusion twists.
Here are the three recipes that satiate your both desi and global tastes:
1. Mango sticky rice summer rolls
Recipe by Chef Neha Deepak Shah
Ingredients
For the rice-
- 1 cup Thai white glutinous rice, soaked overnight
- 1 cup full-fat coconut milk
- 3-4 tbsp granulated sugar
- ½ tsp salt
For the coconut sauce-
- ½ cup full-fat coconut milk
- 2-3 tbsp granulated sugar, may vary as per the desired sweetness
For cornstarch slurry-
- 1 tsp cornflour
- 2 tsp room temperature water
To assemble-
- Rice paper, as required
- 1-2 mangoes, sliced thinly
- Some white and black sesame seeds
Method
- Wash the rice 3-4 times to remove the starch or until the water is almost clear, and soak it overnight for at least 8-10 hours.
- Then, drain the water from the rice and place it on a bamboo steamer lined with parchment paper.
- Steam for 20-25 minutes or until the rice is cooked, slightly translucent but still very chewy.
- Alongside, in a large pan, heat the coconut milk over medium high heat. Add in the sugar and salt. Leave it to simmer until it boils. Once it boils, lower heat to medium and continue stirring until the sugar has dissolved.
- Add in the steamed rice and cook until the rice has absorbed the coconut milk and has thickened. This will take around 4 minutes.
- Turn off the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes.
- In the same pan, prepare the coconut sauce. For this, cook coconut milk and sugar on a medium high heat. Stir in the same direction and cook until it boils. Once it boils, lower the heat to medium.
- Dilute the cornstarch with the water, and while stirring the coconut milk, pour in the cornstarch mixture. Turn off the heat and keep stirring until it thickens. Transfer to a saucepan or a small bowl and set aside.
- To assemble, peel the mangoes and slice, creating 4 mango halves.
- Then slice each half into 1⁄4 -inch thick strips.
- Now, dunk each rice paper into water for a few seconds and then place on the clean chopping board. Sprinkle some sesame seeds in the centre and place the mango slices. Then, spoon a tablespoon of sticky rice onto the slices and form a spring roll.
- For this, fold up the bottom edge and the sides and then, roll it up. Repeat with all.
- Assemble the rolls on a platter and serve immediately with coconut sauce.
2. Mango Shrikhand Cheesecake
Recipe by Chef Sneha Singhi
Ingredients
For the biscuit base -
- 1 cup digestive biscuits or Marie biscuits, crushed
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 tablespoon chopped nuts (optional – almonds, cashews, or walnuts for a nutty touch)
For the Mango Shrikhand Filling -
- 1½ cups hung curd (well-drained for thick consistency)
- ½ cup sweetened condensed milk (adjust to taste)
- ¾ cup mango puree (fresh and ripe mangoes)
- A pinch of cardamom powder (optional, for aroma)
- 1 tablespoon cornflour or all-purpose flour (optional, helps with setting)
For the topping -
- ½ cup fresh mangoes, chopped
- ¼ cup mango puree (for drizzling)
Method
Roast and set the biscuit base -
- Place your oven-safe frying pan on medium-low heat.
- Add crushed biscuits, melted butter, and chopped nuts directly into the pan.
- Stir and roast gently for 4–5 minutes until aromatic and lightly golden.
- Use a spatula or flat spoon to press the mixture evenly into the base of the pan.
- Turn off the heat and let it cool slightly for a minute.
Prepare the mango shrikhand filling -
- In a mixing bowl, whisk the hung curd until smooth.
- Add condensed milk and mango puree. Mix until fully combined.
- Optional: Add cardamom powder and cornflour for extra flavour and firmness.
- Pour this mixture directly over the biscuit base in the same pan. Smooth the top gently.
Bake in the same pan -
- Preheat your oven to 150°C (302°F).
- Place the entire pan in the oven and bake for 25–30 minutes, or until the top is light golden and the edges are slightly set.
- The centre may jiggle a little, that’s okay. It will set further while cooling.
Topping-
- Let the cheesecake cool completely in the pan. Refrigerate for at least 3–4 hours, preferably overnight, for best texture.
- Once chilled, top with fresh mango chunks and a generous drizzle of mango puree.
3. Aam ka Chunda
Recipe by Chef Sneha Singhi
Ingredients
- 1 kg raw mangoes
- 1 kg granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 tablespoon red chilli powder
- 1 tablespoon roasted cumin powder
- 1/2 teaspoon black salt
- 1/4 teaspoon asafoetida (hing) (optional)
Method
- Wash, peel, and grate the raw mangoes. Ensure they are firm and sour for the best flavour.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the grated mangoes with granulated sugar. Mix thoroughly until the sugar is well incorporated.
- Cover the bowl and let the mixture rest for about 6–8 hours or overnight. This allows the sugar to draw out moisture from the mangoes, creating a syrupy consistency.
- After the resting period, transfer the mango-sugar mixture to a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai. Add salt and turmeric powder to the pan.
- Cook the mixture over low to medium heat, stirring continuously to prevent sticking or burning. As the mixture cooks, it will begin to bubble and thicken.
- Once the syrup reaches a one-thread consistency (when a drop of syrup between your fingers forms a single thread), add red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and asafoetida (if using). Mix well.
- Continue to cook for another 2–3 minutes, ensuring all spices are well incorporated. Turn off the heat and allow the chunda to cool completely.
