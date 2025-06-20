Send off the king of summer in style: 3 delicious mango recipes to try before season ends

As the summer season is departing, it's time to savour its golden flavour one last time this year. Mango remains a true staple of summertime (more like the king of summer fruits), and this fruit deserves an iconic send-off. And what better way than trying unique fusions to celebrate its tropical glory? From desi shrikhand to western cheesecake, mango fits in every dish, adding sunshine and surprise to your plate.

Mango cheesecake infuses the tropical flavours well.(Shutterstock)