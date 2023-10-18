Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 5: Delicious banana bhog recipes for Maa Skandamata

Navdurga or nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped during Navratri. On the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, Maa Skandamata is worshipped. With four arms and three eyes, Skandamata rides a lion. She's a mother of Lord Kartikeya and carries a lotus flower in one hand, and baby Kartikeya on the other. Devotees who worship her also have the grace of Lord Kartikeya as the goddess is carrying him. An epitome of motherly love, Maa Skandamata blesses her devotees with wisdom, prosperity and power. A prasad of bananas is offered to Maa Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 4: Delectable bhog recipes to offer Maa Kushmanda)

