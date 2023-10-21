Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 8: Delicious barfi recipes for Maa Mahagauri bhog

Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm throughout India. It lasts for nine nights and revolves around the worship of Goddess Durga. The festival is being celebrated this year from October 15 to October 24. Devotees participate in a variety of cultural activities, religious rituals and fasting during Sharad Navratri. It is a time of intense worship and joy. During the nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri, Maa Durga and her nine manifestations - collectively known as Navdurga - are worshipped. On Shardiya Navratri Day 8, celebrate Maa Mahagauri's blessings with delectable homemade barfi recipes.

On the eighth day of Navratri, also known as Ashtami, Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth incarnation of Goddess Durga, is worshipped, representing elegance and beauty. She rides a bull and is dressed in purple, hence the colour of the day is purple, which is associated with wealth, opulence and royalty. Prasad or bhog is an integral part of Indian festivals and offering these sweet delicacies to the gods is considered auspicious. Here are some delicious Barfi recipes to offer to Maa Mahagauri. (Also read: Navratri 2023: When is Maha Ashtami? Know history, significance, shubh muhurat, auspicious time for Kanya Puja and more )

1. Besan ki Barfi

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor)

Besan ki Barfi(Chef Kunal Kapoor)

Ingredients:

Besan – 500gms/5cups

Ghee – 350gms/1.5cups

Turmeric – a pinch

Cardamom powder – ¾ tsp

For sugar syrup

Sugar – 850gms/7cups

Water – 300ml/ ¾ cup

Pista chopped – handful

Method:

1. Heat ghee and add besan to it and cook besan till it gets brown and roast.

2. Now keep aside to cool down. After 2 mins add turmeric, cardamom powder, and mix. Besan needs to be warm and not completely cold.

3. In the meantime mix water and sugar. Cook till sugar is 2 string consistency.

4. Remove from heat and let it sit for 2 mins. Add the syrup to the besan and mix it together.

6. Now transfer it to a tray and let it set. Then cut it into burfi and serve.

Note - To check if the mixture is ready we will take a very little quantity in our fingers and roll it into a ball. If it takes the shape of a ball without sticking to the fingers then it is ready or else cooks a bit more on very low heat.

2. Atte ki Barfi

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Atte ki Barfi(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour (atta)

½ cup ghee

¼ cup semolina (rawa)

1 cup sugar

½ tsp green cardamom powder

2 tbsps chopped mixed nuts (almonds, pistachios and cashewnuts)

8-10 almonds, slivered

8-10 dried rose petals, crushed

8-10 pistachios, blanched, peeled and chopped

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add whole wheat flour and semolina, mix and cook for 4-5 minutes or till golden brown, stirring continuously.

2. Add sugar, green cardamom powder, mixed nuts and mix and cook till sugar melts.

3. Add ⅓ cup hot water, mix well, cover and cook for 3-4 minutes.

4. Transfer the mixture into a greased burfi tin, spread it and even out the top. Sprinkle slivered almonds, dried rose petals and chopped pistachios and gently press. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

5. Cut into squares, de-mould and serve.

