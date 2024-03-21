Slurrp's The Grand Biryani celebration was an unforgettable culinary experience for Delhi foodies and homechefs

India's love affair with biryani, a savoury one-pot rice dish, knows no bounds. No matter which state you visit, you're bound to come across a distinctive version of this beloved recipe. Every household has its own cherished secret recipe, enjoyed on festive occasions, weekends and special celebrations. In honour of this cherished culinary tradition, Slurrp hosted the Grand Biryani Celebration on March 16-17 as part of HTCity Unwind 2024. The event was presented by Daawat and co-sponsored by Zappfresh and Goldiee Masale, with Glen serving as the gifting partner. From traditional recipes to innovative recreations, the celebration showcased the diversity of biryani across different regions of India. Slurrp's event showcases diverse flavors of biryani from across India

The festivities unfolded with captivating cooking demonstrations by India’s celebrity chefs such as Kunal Kapur, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Nishant Choubey, Manzilat Fatima, and Abida Rasheed, each sharing their unique insights and techniques. Attendees were treated to an immersive culinary experience, exploring the nuances of biryani and kebab preparation under the expert guidance of celebrity and regional chefs. The event also witnessed two thrilling cook-offs, where top home chefs showcased their skills and vied for coveted prizes. India's infatuation with biryani, a quintessential one-pot rice dish, knows no bounds.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and co-founder of Slurrp.com said, "Biryani holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. From the fragrant biryanis of the North to the spicy variations of the South, and the subtle blends in the East and West, each region boasts its unique rendition of this culinary gem. It's incredible to witness how this beloved dish unites people, surpassing geographical and cultural divides. I was truly inspired by the passion and ingenuity displayed by both seasoned chefs and aspiring home cooks alike. At Slurrp, our mission is to empower individuals to discover, create, and share culinary experiences while providing a platform for home chefs to showcase their talent.”

K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, VP & Head of Marketing, Daawat, added, “The vibe of the event was infectious - it was a fantastic experience to join hands with Slurrp team to bring alive the Daawat SlurrpBiryani Fest - at HT City Unwind. I'm sure Delhi food lovers thoroughly enjoyed the irresistible combination of Daawat, the finest, Slurrp & the finest MasterChefs.” Slurrp's innovative platform boasts a vast community of over 5 lakh home chefs and 3.5 lakh recipes and offers personalised meal suggestions tailored to individual preferences.

By leveraging AI technology, Slurrp enables users to discover recipes aligned with their dietary needs, culinary preferences, and lifestyle choices. As the sun set on yet another successful event, attendees departed with hearts and stomachs full, eagerly looking forward to the next fiesta.