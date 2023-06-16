Idli, a popular South Indian breakfast item, is a healthy, nutritious and versatile dish that is suitable for kids as it is made primarily from rice and lentils, which provide essential carbohydrates and proteins. It is low in fat and contains no cholesterol, making it a nutritious choice for growing children as the fermentation process involved in making idli breaks down the starches and proteins, making it easier for children to digest. Snack recipe for kids: Lure your child to healthy eating with this emoji idli (Photo by Chef Ranveer Brar)

It is a gentle food for the stomach, making it suitable for kids, including those with sensitive digestive systems and is a good source of dietary fiber, which aids in healthy digestion and prevents constipation. The fiber content in idli can contribute to better bowel movements and overall digestive health for children while providing a good amount of energy to keep children active and focused throughout the day as the combination of carbohydrates and proteins in idli provides sustained energy and helps keep hunger at bay.

Remember to serve idli in an age-appropriate size and texture, considering the chewing abilities of your child and introduce idli gradually while observing any potential allergies or sensitivities. If you have run out of ways to lure your children to healthy eating this summer break, check out this recipe of emoji idli below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

½ cup strawberry flavoured syrup

½ cup chocolate flavoured syrup

1 bowl ready idli batter

1 cup rice flour

1 tablespoon oil

½ cup beetroot juice

Equipment Needed:

Idli steamer

Piping bag

Method:

Separate the idli batter and separate it in two different bowls. In one bowl, add the chocolate flavoured syrup and mix well. In the other bowl, add beetroot juice, followed by rice flour and the strawberry flavoured syrup.

Further divide some more of the idli batter in two smaller bowls (these will be used to pipe the emoji faces). Again, to these add the chocolate flavoured syrup in one bowl and the strawberry flavoured syrup to the other.

Heat up water in the idli steamer. Grease the idli trays with little oil. Take the prepared strawberry and chocolate idlis and fill the tray. Place in the steamer. Cook the idlis upto 70% and prepare piping.

Take them out and use the prepared piping to make emojis on the top the idls. Give a quick steam to idli for further 1-2 minutes and they are ready to serve.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)