This Japanese-inspired egg chicken salad delivers 42g of protein without compromising on flavour: Step-by-step process

Want to fulfil your protein intake but don’t want to eat that clichéd egg or a chicken recipe? Aathira Sethumadhavan, a digital content creator, took to Instagram on June 15, 2026, to share this Japanese-inspired egg chicken salad recipe that delivers around 42g of protein per serving and just 390 calories. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

This Japanese-inspired egg chicken salad. (Unsplash)

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Egg-chicken salad recipe

Aathira highlighted that this salad is like a full meal. It features creamy, spicy, and just a little sweet flavours, which keep you full for hours and make salads feel like something you actually look forward to.

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Nutritional content

{{^usCountry}} Makes three servings of ~310 g each {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Makes three servings of ~310 g each {{/usCountry}}

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Calorie: ~390 calorie

Protein: 42g

Carbohydrate: 15g

Fat: 20g per serving

Ingredients required

Here are the ingredients required to make the salad:

• 400g chicken breast, diced

• Four boiled eggs with jammy centres, halved

• 150g sweet potato, boiled and diced

• One cucumber, sliced

• Four tbsp Greek yoghurt

• One and a half tbsp QP (Kewpie) mayo

• One and a half tsp Dijon mustard

• One and a half tsp honey

• Juice of half a lemon

• A splash of skim milk (optional, to loosen the dressing)

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• One and a half tsp chilli oil, to drizzle

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• Coriander leaves or spring onions, to finish

• A little oil, for cooking

Method

Here’s a step-by-step process to make a salad:

Step 1: Season the diced chicken with salt and pepper. Pan-fry or air-fry in very little oil until slightly golden. Set aside.

Step 2: In a bowl, whisk together the Greek yoghurt, QP mayo, Dijon mustard, honey, lemon juice, a splash of milk if needed, and a pinch of salt and pepper into a smooth dressing.

Step 3: Divide the halved eggs, cucumber, sweet potato and chicken between three bowls.

Step 4: Spoon over the dressing, finish with a drizzle of chilli oil, and scatter with coriander or spring onions.

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