Try these 3 summer cocktails for a refreshing boost: From Chilli Smoke Mango to Shilling
Looking for summer coolers? Try these refreshing cocktails, from Chilli Smoke Mango to Shilling, to beat the heat.
As summer settles in and the city leans into longer days and warmer nights, cocktails become less about indulgence and more about refreshment. Think light, fruit-forward, and effortlessly drinkable. Beyond the usual shakes and desserts, bars are reimagining it in inventive, spirited ways that capture both nostalgia and nuance. Here are some of the chef-recommended cocktail recipes that you can try for a dose of refreshment for you and your guests.
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Chilli smoke mango
Gautam, bar manager at Amicii, shared this Chilli Smoke Mango beverage that includes a blend of soft and hard drinks.
Ingredients required
White Rum
Whiskey
Mango Pulp
Fresh Chilli
Citrus Juice
Simple Syrup
Method
Step 1: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add aam panna, citrus juice, and simple syrup to the shaker.{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add aam panna, citrus juice, and simple syrup to the shaker.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Shake well until the mixture is chilled and combined. Now, strain into a serving glass filled with fresh ice.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Shake well until the mixture is chilled and combined. Now, strain into a serving glass filled with fresh ice.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: You can top with Sprite for more flavour.
Summer breeze cocktail{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: You can top with Sprite for more flavour.
Summer breeze cocktail{{/usCountry}}
Deepak Sharma, beverage director at Gladia Brewery and Kitchen, shared one of the unique beverages which is going to be a hit at your summer parties. The drink features a refreshing mix of mulberries, citrus, and elderflower over vodka, with a subtle touch of salt.{{/usCountry}}
Deepak Sharma, beverage director at Gladia Brewery and Kitchen, shared one of the unique beverages which is going to be a hit at your summer parties. The drink features a refreshing mix of mulberries, citrus, and elderflower over vodka, with a subtle touch of salt.{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients required (per serving){{/usCountry}}
Ingredients required (per serving){{/usCountry}}
50 ml Vodka
20 ml Elderflower liqueur or cordial
15 ml Fresh citrus juice (lemon or lime)
10–12 fresh Mulberries (or substitute with blackberries)
Pinch of Salt
Ice cubes
Optional: edible flowers or citrus peel for garnish
Method
Step 1: In a shaker, muddle the mulberries gently with a pinch of salt and citrus juice. Add vodka, elderflower, and ice cubes.
Step 2: Shake well until chilled and double-strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
Step 3: Garnish with a few whole mulberries or an edible flower. Serve immediately for a vibrant, refreshing taste.
Shilling with laughter
Sagar, bar manager at Sector 144 JP Nagar, in conversation with HT Lifestyle, shared a refreshing vodka-based cocktail that features the sweetness of fresh watermelon balanced with citrus and aromatic kaffir lime leaves, creating a light and vibrant drink with tropical notes.
Ingredients required
45 ml Vodka
60 ml Fresh watermelon juice or muddled watermelon chunks
15 ml Watermelon syrup
15 ml Fresh lemon juice
2–3 Kaffir lime leaves
Method
Step 1: Add fresh watermelon chunks and kaffir lime leaves into a cocktail shaker and gently muddle to release the flavours.
Step 2: Pour in vodka, watermelon syrup and fresh lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well until chilled.
Step 3: Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a slice of watermelon or a kaffir lime leaf before serving.
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