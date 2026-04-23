Try these 3 summer cocktails for a refreshing boost: From Chilli Smoke Mango to Shilling

As summer settles in and the city leans into longer days and warmer nights, cocktails become less about indulgence and more about refreshment. Think light, fruit-forward, and effortlessly drinkable. Beyond the usual shakes and desserts, bars are reimagining it in inventive, spirited ways that capture both nostalgia and nuance. Here are some of the chef-recommended cocktail recipes that you can try for a dose of refreshment for you and your guests.

Summer cocktail recipe for a refreshing boost.(Unsplash)

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Chilli smoke mango

Gautam, bar manager at Amicii, shared this Chilli Smoke Mango beverage that includes a blend of soft and hard drinks.

Ingredients required

White Rum

Whiskey

Mango Pulp

Fresh Chilli

Citrus Juice

Simple Syrup

Chilli smoke mango cocktail recipe. (Amicii)

Method

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{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add aam panna, citrus juice, and simple syrup to the shaker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add aam panna, citrus juice, and simple syrup to the shaker. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Shake well until the mixture is chilled and combined. Now, strain into a serving glass filled with fresh ice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Shake well until the mixture is chilled and combined. Now, strain into a serving glass filled with fresh ice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: You can top with Sprite for more flavour. Summer breeze cocktail {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: You can top with Sprite for more flavour. Summer breeze cocktail {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deepak Sharma, beverage director at Gladia Brewery and Kitchen, shared one of the unique beverages which is going to be a hit at your summer parties. The drink features a refreshing mix of mulberries, citrus, and elderflower over vodka, with a subtle touch of salt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepak Sharma, beverage director at Gladia Brewery and Kitchen, shared one of the unique beverages which is going to be a hit at your summer parties. The drink features a refreshing mix of mulberries, citrus, and elderflower over vodka, with a subtle touch of salt. {{/usCountry}}

Summer breeze cocktail recipe. (Gladia Brewery and Kitchen)

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients required (per serving) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients required (per serving) {{/usCountry}}

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50 ml Vodka

20 ml Elderflower liqueur or cordial

15 ml Fresh citrus juice (lemon or lime)

10–12 fresh Mulberries (or substitute with blackberries)

Pinch of Salt

Ice cubes

Optional: edible flowers or citrus peel for garnish

Method

Step 1: In a shaker, muddle the mulberries gently with a pinch of salt and citrus juice. Add vodka, elderflower, and ice cubes.

Step 2: Shake well until chilled and double-strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Step 3: Garnish with a few whole mulberries or an edible flower. Serve immediately for a vibrant, refreshing taste.

Shilling with laughter

Sagar, bar manager at Sector 144 JP Nagar, in conversation with HT Lifestyle, shared a refreshing vodka-based cocktail that features the sweetness of fresh watermelon balanced with citrus and aromatic kaffir lime leaves, creating a light and vibrant drink with tropical notes.

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Shilling with laughter cocktail recipe. (Sector 144 JP Nagar)

Ingredients required

45 ml Vodka

60 ml Fresh watermelon juice or muddled watermelon chunks

15 ml Watermelon syrup

15 ml Fresh lemon juice

2–3 Kaffir lime leaves

Method

Step 1: Add fresh watermelon chunks and kaffir lime leaves into a cocktail shaker and gently muddle to release the flavours.

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Step 2: Pour in vodka, watermelon syrup and fresh lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well until chilled.

Step 3: Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a slice of watermelon or a kaffir lime leaf before serving.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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